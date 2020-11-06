Out with spooky season, in with the winter holidays. To help fans get into a festive mood, Freeform 25 Days of Christmas schedule for 2020 is here. And let me tell you, the network's December lineup of wintry movies and TV show episodes is stacked.

Freeform's official 25 Days of Christmas list includes something for everyone, whether you enjoy animated classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman, or seasonal rom-coms such as The Holiday and Love Actually. Viewers can also count on fan-favorite holiday franchises to be in the mix, from The Santa Clause movies to the first two Home Alone features (which are obviously the best ones). Plus, a number of holiday movies are set to hit Freeform programming for the first time; stay tuned for the network premieres of Daddy's Home 2 and the 2018 film Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, to name just a few.

Don't worry about getting burnt out on Christmas-themed flicks. Movies such as Matilda and several installments in the Toy Story series are in the lineup, too. Sure, they're not exactly holiday-themed, but they make for great family-friendly viewing options during a time of year with loved ones are gathered together.

If you're not one of those people who insists on celebrating Thanksgiving before breaking out the hot cocoa and stockings, the network also has you covered with its pre-December Kickoff To Christmas schedule of holiday fare, which runs through the month of November. So, grab your loved ones, cozy up by the fire, and get ready to indulge in some holiday cheer.

Here's the full 25 Days of Christmas schedule, listed in Eastern Time:

Tuesday, Dec. 1

11:00 a.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

1:00 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:30 p.m. Home Alone

6:00 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

Wednesday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas

11:00 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:40 p.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

3:45 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:25 p.m. The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Thursday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2

12:00 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2

2:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

4:00 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

Friday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

8:05 a.m. The Preacher's Wife

10:45 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

12:50 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

4:40 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

7:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

Saturday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. The Preacher's Wife

9:40 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

11:45 a.m. Prancer Returns

1:50 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2

3:55 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:35 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

7:40 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:45 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

9:20 p.m. The Santa Clause

11:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

Sunday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:00 a.m. Prancer Returns

10:10 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

12:15 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

2:20 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00 p.m. Santa Clause is Comin' to Town

5:05 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

5:40 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:45 p.m. Home Alone

9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 7

10:30 a.m. The Truth About Christmas

12:30 p.m. The Holiday

3:30 p.m. Love Actually

6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. Christmas with the Cranks

Tuesday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m. Love Actually

1:35 p.m. The Preacher's Wife

4:10 p.m. The Perfect Holiday

6:15 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 p.m. Almost Christmas - Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. Black Nativity

Wednesday, Dec. 9

10:30 a.m. Santa's Apprentice

12:00 p.m. Prancer Returns

2:00 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

4:00 p.m. The Star (2017) - Freeform Premiere

6:00 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. Prancer Returns

Thursday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. The Star (2017)

12:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

5:00 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:00 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

Friday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:00 a.m. Snow

10:00 a.m. Snow 2: Brain Freeze

12:00 p.m. Snowglobe

2:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

4:05 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:45 p.m. Home Alone

9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. Daddy's Home 2 - Freeform Premiere

Saturday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons - Christmas episodes

8:00 a.m. Daddy's Home 2

10:05 a.m. The Santa Clause

12:15 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

2:45 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:50 p.m. Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)

6:50 p.m. Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)

11:25 p.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

Sunday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. Love the Coopers

9:30 a.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

10:00 a.m. Prancer Returns

2:05 p.m. Home Alone

4:35 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 p.m. The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. Prancer Returns

11:00 a.m. The Perfect Holiday

1:00 p.m. Almost Christmas

3:30 p.m. Home Alone

6:00 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. The Perfect Holiday

Tuesday, Dec. 15

10:30 a.m. The Magic Snowflake

12:00 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2

2:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

4:05 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:45 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:25 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

10:30 p.m. Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

Wednesday, Dec. 16

11:30 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

1:35 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:15 p.m. The Santa Clause

6:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. Black Nativity

Thursday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:00 p.m. The Holiday

4:00 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. Life Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Friday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

9:05 a.m. The Holiday

12:15 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

2:20 p.m. The Santa Clause

4:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

6:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:00 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) - Freeform Premiere

11:00 p.m. The Star (2017)

1:00 a.m. The Simpsons - Christmas episodes

Saturday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

8:00 a.m. The Star (2017)

10:05 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:15 a.m. Home Alone

2:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:55 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

5:30 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

8:40 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:20 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Sunday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons - Christmas episodes

9:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

12:10 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2

2:20 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

3:25 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

4:00 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

5:05 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45 p.m. Home Alone

10:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:55 a.m. Santa Clause is Comin' to Town

Monday, Dec. 21

10:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

12:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:00 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

Tuesday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. Santa's Apprentice

8:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

11:00 a.m. The Perfect Holiday

1:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

3:05 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:10 p.m. Home Alone

7:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:20 p.m. The Night Before - Freeform Premiere

12:30 a.m. The Simpsons - Christmas episodes

Wednesday, Dec. 23

7:30 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

9:30 a.m. The Mistle-tones

11:30 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

1:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

3:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

6:05 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:10 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

10:50 p.m. Santa Clause Is Comin' to Town

11:55 p.m. Prancer Returns

Thursday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. Prancer Returns

12:30 p.m. Home Alone

3:00 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

8:50 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons - Christmas episodes

Wednesday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. The Santa Clause

12:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

5:00 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:00 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. Matilda