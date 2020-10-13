When most people think of channels that go all in for the holidays, Hallmark and Lifetime come to mind. Both channels spend a lot of their energy on catering to year's end fare, and both are known for releasing dozens of new holiday films every year. But Freeform is not far behind. The Disney-owned network is relatively knew to the holiday scene, but it's jumped in with both feet, relying on a vast library of classic films and TV series that celebrate the winter season. This year's Freeform 2020 "Kickoff To Christmas" schedule is filled with classics for all ages, with titles that span nearly a century.
While most of its competitors begin debuting holiday fare before the end of October, Freeform's holiday lineup doesn't start until Nov. 1. That's partly because Freeform goes all in on Halloween first, giving those who like their spooky season to go all the way to the trick-or-treating festivities the full measure of films.
But once those pumpkin candles have burnt out on the stoop, watch out. Santa Claus arrives with a vengeance without even stopping for turkey. Moreover, his sleigh is filled with all sorts of family fare, from Christmas-themed films to "films that debuted in theaters around Christmas," like The Hunger Games franchise. That means not all of these are strictly Christmas films, but that just means there's something for everybody on this year's list.
Check out the full lineup. (All times Eastern.)
Nov. 1
- 7:30 a.m. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- 10:05 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
- 12:05 p.m. Deck the Halls
- 2:10 p.m. The Game Plan
- 4:50 p.m. Matilda
- 6:55 p.m. Frozen
- 9:25 p.m. Coco
- 11:55 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
Nov. 2
- 12:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
- 2:05 p.m. Matilda
- 4:10 p.m. The Hunger Games
- 7:25 p.m. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Nov. 3
- 11:00 a.m. The Hunger Games
- 2:00 p.m. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- 5:30 p.m. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
- 8:00 p.m. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
- 12:00 a.m. Stealing Christmas
Nov. 4
- 10:30 a.m. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
- 1:00 p.m. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
- 4:00 p.m. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
- 6:30 p.m. Frozen
- 9:00 p.m. Shrek
- 12:00 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
Nov. 5
- 10:30 a.m. The Simpsons
- 5:00 p.m. Shrek
- 7:00 p.m. Hercules
- 9:00 p.m. Inside Out
- 12:00 a.m. Early Man
Nov. 6
- 10:30 a.m. Boxtrolls
- 12:30 p.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks
- 2:30 p.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
- 4:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 9:00 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons
Nov. 7
- 7:00 a.m. Boxtrolls
- 9:00 a.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks
- 11:00 a.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
- 1:05 p.m. Prancer Returns
- 3:10 p.m. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- 5:15 p.m. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (Freeform Premiere)
- 7:20 p.m. Minions (Freeform Premiere)
- 9:25 p.m. Despicable Me 3 (Freeform Premiere)
- 11:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street
Nov. 8
- 7:00 a.m. The Mistle-tones
- 9:00 a.m. Prancer Returns
- 11:00 a.m. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- 1:05 p.m. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- 3:10 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:50 p.m. Minions
- 6:55 p.m. Despicable Me 3
- 9:00 p.m. Zootopia
- 11:30 p.m. A Wrinkle in Time (Freeform Premiere)
Nov. 9
- 12:00 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 2:00 p.m. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
- 4:30 p.m. Alice in Wonderland
- 7:00 p.m. Tarzan
- 9:00 p.m. Shrek
- 12:00 a.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Nov. 10
- 11:30 a.m. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- 2:05 p.m. The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- 4:10 p.m. Chicken Little
- 6:15 p.m. Shrek
- 8:20 p.m. Wonder
- 12:00 a.m. A Cinderella Story
Nov. 11
- 10:30 a.m. The Preacher’s Wife
- 1:00 p.m. Wonder
- 3:30 p.m. A Cinderella Story
- 5:30 p.m. The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- 8:00 p.m. The Simpsons
- 12:00 a.m. A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits
Nov. 12
- 1:30 p.m. Deck the Halls
- 3:30 p.m. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- 5:30 p.m. Mary Poppins
- 8:30 p.m. Christopher Robin (Freeform Premiere)
- 12:00 a.m. Turkey Drop
Nov. 13
- 1:30 p.m. Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2
- 3:30 p.m. The Goonies
- 6:00 p.m. The Parent Trap
- 9:00 p.m. The Secret Life of Pets (Freeform Premiere)
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons
Nov. 14
- 7:00 a.m. The Goonies
- 9:35 a.m. The Simpsons
- 12:35 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 2:40 p.m. Lilo & Stitch
- 4:40 p.m. The Secret Life of Pets
- 6:45 p.m. Home Alone
- 9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11:55 p.m. The Perfect Holiday
Nov. 15
- 7:00 a.m. Deck the Halls
- 9:05 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
- 11:10 a.m. The Perfect Holiday
- 1:15 p.m. The Hunger Games
- 4:30 p.m. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- 8:05 p.m. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
- 10:45 p.m. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
Nov. 16
- 11:30 a.m. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- 3:00 p.m. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
- 5:30 p.m. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
- 8:30 p.m. Pitch Perfect
- 12:00 a.m. The Mistle-tones
Nov. 17
- 10:30 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs
- 12:30 p.m. The Preacher’s Wife
- 3:00 p.m. The Intern
- 5:30 p.m. Pitch Perfect
- 8:00 p.m. Love Actually
- 12:00 a.m. The Perfect Holiday
Nov. 18
- 11:30 a.m. The Perfect Holiday
- 1:30 p.m. The Intern
- 4:00 p.m. Love Actually
- 7:00 p.m. Deck the Halls
- 9:00 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 12:00 a.m. A Cinderella Story
Nov. 19
- 12:00 p.m. Turkey Drop
- 2:00 p.m. A Cinderella Story
- 4:00 p.m. The Princess Bride
- 6:30 p.m. Matilda
- 8:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street
- 12:00 a.m. It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (Freeform Premiere)
Nov. 20
- 10:30 a.m. Prancer Returns
- 12:35 p.m. Matilda
- 2:40 p.m. Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs
- 4:45 p.m. Hercules
- 6:50 p.m. Minions
- 8:55 p.m. Despicable Me 3
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons
Nov. 21
- 7:00 a.m. Prancer Returns
- 9:10 a.m. Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
- 10:45 a.m. The Simpsons
- 12:15 p.m. Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs
- 2:20 p.m. Bolt
- 4:30 p.m. Minions
- 6:40 p.m. Despicable Me 3
- 8:45 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 11:25 p.m. Shrek
- 1:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless
Nov. 22
- 7:00 a.m. Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
- 8:30 a.m. The Simpsons
- 10:00 a.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks
- 12:00 p.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
- 2:00 p.m. Shrek
- 4:05 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 6:45 p.m. Home Alone
- 9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11:55 p.m. Black Nativity (Freeform Premiere)
Nov. 23
- 11:00 a.m. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- 1:40 p.m. The Princess Bride
- 4:10 p.m. The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- 6:50 p.m. Inside Out
- 8:55 p.m. The Secret Life of Pets
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons
Nov. 24
- 11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 12:00 p.m. Deck the Halls
- 2:00 p.m. The Goonies
- 4:30 p.m. The Game Plan
- 7:00 p.m. The Secret Life of Pets
- 9:00 p.m. Shrek
- 12:00 a.m. Prancer Returns
Nov. 25
- 10:30 a.m. Prancer Returns
- 12:30 p.m. The Goonies
- 3:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
- 5:00 p.m. Penguins of Madagascar (Freeform Premiere)
- 7:00 p.m. Shrek
- 9:00 p.m. Tangled
- 12:00 a.m. Turkey Drop
Nov. 26
- 7:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks
- 10:30 a.m. Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
- 12:00 p.m. Penguins of Madagascar
- 2:00 p.m. Pocahontas
- 4:00 p.m. The Princess and the Frog
- 6:00 p.m. Home Alone
- 8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12:00 a.m. Matilda
Nov. 27
- 10:30 a.m. Matilda
- 12:30 p.m. Jingle All The Way 2
- 2:30 p.m. The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- 4:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:00 p.m. Ratatouille
- 8:30 p.m. Zootopia
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons
Nov. 28
- 7:00 a.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks
- 9:00 a.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
- 11:05 a.m. The Simpsons
- 11:35 a.m. Deck the Halls
- 1:40 p.m. The Parent Trap
- 4:50 p.m. Cinderella
- 7:20 p.m. Moana
- 9:50 p.m. Beauty and the Beast
- 11:55 p.m. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (Freeform Premiere)
Nov. 29
- 7:00 a.m. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- 9:10 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks
- 11:20 a.m. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- 1:25 p.m. Matilda
- 3:30 p.m. Cinderella
- 6:00 p.m. The Incredibles
- 8:40 p.m. Incredibles 2 (Freeform Premiere)
- 11:20 p.m. The Goonies
Nov. 30
- 7:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks
- 10:30 a.m. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- 12:30 p.m. A Cinderella Story
- 2:35 p.m. The Goonies
- 5:10 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:50 p.m. Up
- 8:55 p.m. Wreck-It Ralph
- 12:00 a.m. Snow
Considering that's just November, fans can only wonder what's to come once the holidays finally arrive.