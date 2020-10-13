When most people think of channels that go all in for the holidays, Hallmark and Lifetime come to mind. Both channels spend a lot of their energy on catering to year's end fare, and both are known for releasing dozens of new holiday films every year. But Freeform is not far behind. The Disney-owned network is relatively knew to the holiday scene, but it's jumped in with both feet, relying on a vast library of classic films and TV series that celebrate the winter season. This year's Freeform 2020 "Kickoff To Christmas" schedule is filled with classics for all ages, with titles that span nearly a century.

While most of its competitors begin debuting holiday fare before the end of October, Freeform's holiday lineup doesn't start until Nov. 1. That's partly because Freeform goes all in on Halloween first, giving those who like their spooky season to go all the way to the trick-or-treating festivities the full measure of films.

But once those pumpkin candles have burnt out on the stoop, watch out. Santa Claus arrives with a vengeance without even stopping for turkey. Moreover, his sleigh is filled with all sorts of family fare, from Christmas-themed films to "films that debuted in theaters around Christmas," like The Hunger Games franchise. That means not all of these are strictly Christmas films, but that just means there's something for everybody on this year's list.

Check out the full lineup. (All times Eastern.)

Nov. 1

7:30 a.m. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

10:05 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

12:05 p.m. Deck the Halls

2:10 p.m. The Game Plan

4:50 p.m. Matilda

6:55 p.m. Frozen

9:25 p.m. Coco

11:55 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

Nov. 2

12:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

2:05 p.m. Matilda

4:10 p.m. The Hunger Games

7:25 p.m. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Nov. 3

11:00 a.m. The Hunger Games

2:00 p.m. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

5:30 p.m. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

8:00 p.m. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

12:00 a.m. Stealing Christmas

Nov. 4

10:30 a.m. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

1:00 p.m. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

4:00 p.m. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

6:30 p.m. Frozen

9:00 p.m. Shrek

12:00 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

Nov. 5

10:30 a.m. The Simpsons

5:00 p.m. Shrek

7:00 p.m. Hercules

9:00 p.m. Inside Out

12:00 a.m. Early Man

Nov. 6

10:30 a.m. Boxtrolls

12:30 p.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks

2:30 p.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

4:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons

Nov. 7

7:00 a.m. Boxtrolls

9:00 a.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks

11:00 a.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

1:05 p.m. Prancer Returns

3:10 p.m. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

5:15 p.m. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (Freeform Premiere)

7:20 p.m. Minions (Freeform Premiere)

9:25 p.m. Despicable Me 3 (Freeform Premiere)

11:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street

Nov. 8

7:00 a.m. The Mistle-tones

9:00 a.m. Prancer Returns

11:00 a.m. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

1:05 p.m. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

3:10 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:50 p.m. Minions

6:55 p.m. Despicable Me 3

9:00 p.m. Zootopia

11:30 p.m. A Wrinkle in Time (Freeform Premiere)

Nov. 9

12:00 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2:00 p.m. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

4:30 p.m. Alice in Wonderland

7:00 p.m. Tarzan

9:00 p.m. Shrek

12:00 a.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Nov. 10

11:30 a.m. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

2:05 p.m. The Hunchback of Notre Dame

4:10 p.m. Chicken Little

6:15 p.m. Shrek

8:20 p.m. Wonder

12:00 a.m. A Cinderella Story

Nov. 11

10:30 a.m. The Preacher’s Wife

1:00 p.m. Wonder

3:30 p.m. A Cinderella Story

5:30 p.m. The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons

12:00 a.m. A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits

Nov. 12

1:30 p.m. Deck the Halls

3:30 p.m. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

5:30 p.m. Mary Poppins

8:30 p.m. Christopher Robin (Freeform Premiere)

12:00 a.m. Turkey Drop

Nov. 13

1:30 p.m. Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2

3:30 p.m. The Goonies

6:00 p.m. The Parent Trap

9:00 p.m. The Secret Life of Pets (Freeform Premiere)

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons

Nov. 14

7:00 a.m. The Goonies

9:35 a.m. The Simpsons

12:35 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:40 p.m. Lilo & Stitch

4:40 p.m. The Secret Life of Pets

6:45 p.m. Home Alone

9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. The Perfect Holiday

Nov. 15

7:00 a.m. Deck the Halls

9:05 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

11:10 a.m. The Perfect Holiday

1:15 p.m. The Hunger Games

4:30 p.m. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

8:05 p.m. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

10:45 p.m. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

Nov. 16

11:30 a.m. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

3:00 p.m. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

5:30 p.m. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

8:30 p.m. Pitch Perfect

12:00 a.m. The Mistle-tones

Nov. 17

10:30 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

12:30 p.m. The Preacher’s Wife

3:00 p.m. The Intern

5:30 p.m. Pitch Perfect

8:00 p.m. Love Actually

12:00 a.m. The Perfect Holiday

Nov. 18

11:30 a.m. The Perfect Holiday

1:30 p.m. The Intern

4:00 p.m. Love Actually

7:00 p.m. Deck the Halls

9:00 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:00 a.m. A Cinderella Story

Nov. 19

12:00 p.m. Turkey Drop

2:00 p.m. A Cinderella Story

4:00 p.m. The Princess Bride

6:30 p.m. Matilda

8:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street

12:00 a.m. It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (Freeform Premiere)

Nov. 20

10:30 a.m. Prancer Returns

12:35 p.m. Matilda

2:40 p.m. Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs

4:45 p.m. Hercules

6:50 p.m. Minions

8:55 p.m. Despicable Me 3

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons

Nov. 21

7:00 a.m. Prancer Returns

9:10 a.m. Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

10:45 a.m. The Simpsons

12:15 p.m. Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs

2:20 p.m. Bolt

4:30 p.m. Minions

6:40 p.m. Despicable Me 3

8:45 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:25 p.m. Shrek

1:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless

Nov. 22

7:00 a.m. Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

8:30 a.m. The Simpsons

10:00 a.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks

12:00 p.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

2:00 p.m. Shrek

4:05 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

6:45 p.m. Home Alone

9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. Black Nativity (Freeform Premiere)

Nov. 23

11:00 a.m. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

1:40 p.m. The Princess Bride

4:10 p.m. The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

6:50 p.m. Inside Out

8:55 p.m. The Secret Life of Pets

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons

Nov. 24

11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12:00 p.m. Deck the Halls

2:00 p.m. The Goonies

4:30 p.m. The Game Plan

7:00 p.m. The Secret Life of Pets

9:00 p.m. Shrek

12:00 a.m. Prancer Returns

Nov. 25

10:30 a.m. Prancer Returns

12:30 p.m. The Goonies

3:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

5:00 p.m. Penguins of Madagascar (Freeform Premiere)

7:00 p.m. Shrek

9:00 p.m. Tangled

12:00 a.m. Turkey Drop

Nov. 26

7:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m. Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

12:00 p.m. Penguins of Madagascar

2:00 p.m. Pocahontas

4:00 p.m. The Princess and the Frog

6:00 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. Matilda

Nov. 27

10:30 a.m. Matilda

12:30 p.m. Jingle All The Way 2

2:30 p.m. The Hunchback of Notre Dame

4:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:00 p.m. Ratatouille

8:30 p.m. Zootopia

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons

Nov. 28

7:00 a.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks

9:00 a.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

11:05 a.m. The Simpsons

11:35 a.m. Deck the Halls

1:40 p.m. The Parent Trap

4:50 p.m. Cinderella

7:20 p.m. Moana

9:50 p.m. Beauty and the Beast

11:55 p.m. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (Freeform Premiere)

Nov. 29

7:00 a.m. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

9:10 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

11:20 a.m. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

1:25 p.m. Matilda

3:30 p.m. Cinderella

6:00 p.m. The Incredibles

8:40 p.m. Incredibles 2 (Freeform Premiere)

11:20 p.m. The Goonies

Nov. 30

7:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

12:30 p.m. A Cinderella Story

2:35 p.m. The Goonies

5:10 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:50 p.m. Up

8:55 p.m. Wreck-It Ralph

12:00 a.m. Snow

Considering that's just November, fans can only wonder what's to come once the holidays finally arrive.