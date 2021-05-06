20 Shows Like 'Shadow And Bone' To Watch When You Need A Fantasy Escape

Whether you're a diehard fantasy lover or someone who just enjoys coming-of-age stories, Shadow and Bone is a magical adventure with something for everyone. With its intricate world and unforgettable ensemble of characters, fans may be left wondering what else to watch after they've finished Season 1. Don't worry, though: These shows like Shadow and Bone will help you plot your next fantasy escape.

The series is based on several of author Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, giving the show plenty of exciting material to tackle all at once. On one side, there's the YA fantasy and romantic drama of the Shadow and Bone trilogy. On the other, there's the gritty heist adventures of the Six of Crows duology.

Since there are so many books to pull characters and plot points from, Shadow and Bone has plenty more material to explore in unconfirmed future seasons. But fans will have to wait a while for a potential Season 2, so why not fall in love with a new magical show in the meantime?

Whether you're looking for another exciting fantasy world or want to watch more series that celebrate strong women, are 20 shows like Shadow and Bone to deliver the content you crave:

1. 'The Bureau of Magical Things' ZDF Enterprises The Bureau of Magical Things takes place in a world where magical beings like fairies have become nearly extinct. When a normal girl named Kyra attempts to unite the human and magical worlds, she and her friends are sent on an unexpectedly dangerous adventure. Like Shadow and Bone, this Australian comedy brings some much-needed Asian representation to mainstream fantasy. All episodes of The Bureau of Magical Things are streaming on Amazon Prime.

2. 'A Discovery of Witches' If you were fascinated by the Grishaverse's mythology, A Discovery of Witches is right up your alley. In the show, a historian teams up with a vampire after finding an occult manuscript about mystical creatures. All episodes of A Discovery Of Witches are streaming on AMC+.

3. 'The Shannara Chronicles' Everett Collection In The Shannara Chronicles, a trio of heroes go on a quest to stop an evil demon army from taking over the world (which sounds like something out of the Shadow Fold). If you enjoyed seeing the Crows team up during Shadow and Bone, you'll enjoy the unlikely friendships between these main characters. Both seasons of The Shannara Chronicles are streaming on Netflix.

4. 'Cursed' Just like Shadow and Bone lead Alina Starkov learns to step into her destiny and embrace her powers, Cursed protagonist Nimue grapples with a mysterious gift that could save her people. A reimagining of the Arthurian legend, this Netflix series follows Nimue as she teams up with Arthur to find the wizard Merlin and rebel against the evil Red Paladins. All episodes of Cursed are streaming on Netflix.

5. 'The Witcher' The Witcher is another immersive Netflix fantasy full of monsters and intrigue. Based on the book series of the same name, it centers on a monster hunter struggling to find his place in the world. All episodes of The Witcher are streaming on Netflix.

6. 'Game of Thrones' HBO You can't recommend fantasy series without mentioning Game of Thrones. Like Shadow and Bone, this smash-hit show also takes place in a magical, war-torn land where different players wrestle for power and determine the fate of their world. All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are streaming on HBO Max.

7. 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Grisha have the ability to manipulate matter, just like Avatar: The Last Airbender is full of "benders" with the ability to wield the elements. This beloved animated series follows a young avatar named Aang, who must learn to master all the elements and defeat the oppressive Fire Nation. All three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender are streaming on Netflix.

8. 'Legend of Korra' Nickelodeon Alina is a strong, willful female lead who's still learning how to responsibly wield her immense powers. That's the exact same setup for Legend of Korra, which is a sequel series to Avatar: The Last Airbender. It centers on Korra, the next avatar after Aang, as she contends with a rapidly changing world and what it means to be the avatar the people need. All four seasons of Legend of Korra are streaming on Netflix.

9. 'His Dark Materials' Adapted from Philip Pullman's hit YA trilogy, His Dark Materials takes place in a magical parallel world where a young girl named Lyra searches for her kidnapped friend. In the process, she uncovers a sinister plot and bridges the two worlds... just like the Shadow and Bone characters deal with a country torn in two by the Shadow Fold. Both seasons of His Dark Materials are streaming on HBO Max.

10. 'Warrior Nun' Faith and magic are interwoven in Shadow and Bone, just as they are in Warrior Nun. In the Netflix series, an orphaned teen named Ava discovers she's now part of an ancient order of demon-hunting nuns. All episodes of Warrior Nun are streaming on Netflix.

11. 'The Irregulars' Another new Netflix series, The Irregulars follows a crew of misfits as they work for the legendary Dr. Watson and Sherlock Holmes to solve supernatural crimes. If you're into the gritty criminal underworld of Ketterdam, the world of The Irregulars is perfect for you. All episodes of The Irregulars are now streaming on Netflix.

12. 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Netflix Watching a young woman like Alina learn to control and take pride in her powers is great, so why not follow a whole girl gang doing the same thing? In Fate: The Winx Saga, young fairies attend a boarding school and balance teen drama with fending off the monsters threatening to destroy them. You know, ordinary high school stuff. All episodes of Fate: The Winx Saga are streaming on Netflix.

13. 'Shadowhunters' Shadow and Bone opens as Alina finds out she's a Sun Summoner, while Shadowhunters begins when ordinary New Yorker Clary finds out she's a human-angel hybrid called a shadowhunter. Like Shadow and Bone, the Freeform series is also based on a beloved YA series you can dive into: Cassandra Clare's The Mortal Instruments. All three seasons of Shadowhunters are streaming on Freeform.

14. 'Carnival Row' Like Shadow and Bone, this series takes place in an old-fashioned fantasy universe that's a treat to escape into for a while. But in the world of Carnival Row, magical creatures like fairies, witches, and fauns are forced to coexist with humans after their home lands are stolen. In any case, they sound way better than volcra. All episodes of Carnival Row are streaming on Amazon Prime.

15. 'Motherland: Fort Salem' In Shadow and Bone, young Grisha of all ages are trained to fight in the powerful Second Army, no matter the personal cost. Motherland: Fort Salem explores the difficulties of a similar journey, as three witches are enlisted in magical combat for the U.S. military. All episodes of Motherland: Fort Salem are streaming on Freeform.

16. 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Netflix Years before Shadow and Bone arrived on Netflix, another magical coming-of-age series hit the streamer. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina centers on half-human, half-witch Sabrina Spellman as the teen tries to embrace both sides of her identity while battling evil forces. All four parts of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are streaming on Netflix.

17. 'Charmed' Charmed follows the Halliwell sisters, who find out they're witches and must use their powers to protect normal humans from evil supernatural forces. If you're looking for even more TV to watch, it also inspired a CW reboot of the same name, which is on its third season. All eight seasons of the original Charmed are streaming on Peacock.

18. 'Salem' If the Grisha being persecuted for their powers reminded you of the Salem Witch Trials, why not dive into a show based on the historical event? One strong option is Salem, in which powerful witch Mary Silbey fights to advance her agenda and survive in an era of witch hunters. All three seasons of Salem are streaming on Hulu.

19. 'The Magicians' If you found yourself captivated by the Grishas' magical training sessions, you can enjoy another magical school in The Magicians. The series centers on students of Brakebills University, who harness their abilities after a catastrophe befalls their beloved school. All five seasons of The Magicians are streaming on Netflix.