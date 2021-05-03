Loki Will Reportedly Be In Doctor Strange 2 With The Scarlet Witch

Marvel kicked off its post-Endgame Phase Four era with a heaping helping of weirdness in WandaVision. And that magical energy will be back and wilder than ever in the upcoming Doctor Strange 2. The new movie will not only serve as a sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange, but also as a major follow-up to the cosmic events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame and the magical repercussions of 2021's WandaVision. So get ready for an epic experience, because Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' release date is fast approaching.

A sequel to Doctor Strange was announced shortly after the movie premiered in 2016, and because so much has happened within the MCU since then, the follow-up flick will look a lot different than the original. Stephen Strange's origin story saw him learning the mystical arts under the tutelage of the Ancient One, culminating in gaining the ability to bend time as the Sorcerer Supreme with the Time Stone. Doctor Strange showed off the full range of his time-mutating abilities in Avengers: Endgame, but that cataclysmic bout with Thanos ended in the destruction of the Time Stone, as well as all the other Infinity Stones.

Fans don't yet know what Strange has been up to since helping to take down Thanos, so Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be a big deal in exploring the magical side of the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Release Date

The mystical new movie will be an early installment of Phase Four, hitting theaters on March 25, 2022. It will follow the 2021 releases of Phase Four films Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cast

Of course, Benedict Cumberbatch with reprise his role as Doctor Strange, but the big new addition to the sequel is Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. Following her big power boost and new identity as the Scarlet Witch in the WandaVision finale, Wanda is expected to play a major role in the magic-focused movie.

Although not yet confirmed by Marvel, another major player that will reportedly play a role in the new movie is Loki. After the Season 1 finale of Loki aired on Wednesday, July 14, The Hollywood Reporter stated the god of mischief is expected to next appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This will mark the first major meet-up between Loki, Doctor Strange, and the Scarlet Witch, three of the most powerful magic users in the MCU who have yet to have any notable interactions with one another on screen.

The cast is rounded out by Benedict Wong returning as Strange's friend and mentor Wong, Rachel McAdams reprising her role as Strange's love interest Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as the turned-evil sorcerer Mordo. The movie will also introduce Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, who is the Marvel hero Miss America in the comics.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer

Marvel fans have yet to get a first look at the new Doctor Strange movie. So far, the most that's been shown is a brief title card in Marvel's May 3 compilation video teasing its Phase Four slate.

With Marvel's magic only growing stronger, you can expect Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to cast quite a spell when it hits theaters in early 2022.