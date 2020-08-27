When QT with your boo means Netflix and chill time, the first step is to consider what vibe you're aiming for. After all, the streaming service has something for every mood — whether you want to be riveted by a psychological thriller or snuggling and swooning over a sweet rom-com. Another category that Netflix is crushing it on? Sexy flicks that will get your heart racing, your palms sweating, and your mind heading straight for the gutter. There are so many things to watch on Netflix for date night that will instantly turn up the heat. And no, I'm not just talking about the ultra-controversial 365 Days.

In case you need a little motivation to add one of these super sultry films to your queue, consider this: Watching something hot together may lead you to indulge in a little sexy time after it's over (or, you know, to press pause and get after it if you're too turned on to wait). Not only that, but the characters on-screen may offer up some inspiration you can use IRL in the bedroom. The point is, humans are very visual creatures, and there's nothing like watching a steamy scene to get you in the mood.

Whether you're on the hunt for an erotic thriller with plenty of twists and turns or an endearing foreign film packed with jaw-dropping sex scenes, here are some films you and your SO will definitely want to scope out together. The only question is, will you make it to the end before tearing each other's clothes off?

'After' This romance/drama will definitely put you right in your feelings — but in addition to a whole lot of heart, it's also got plenty of heat, too. The film follows naïve college freshman Tessa Young who falls for Hardin Scott, the bad boy on campus. Needless to say, he turns her world upside-down. Oh, did I mention this one's based on based on a popular Harry Styles fanfic?

'Y Tu Mamá También' Fun fact: my roomie and I watched this film together during my second year of college, huddling in my dorm room wide-eyed and giggling — and I don't think I ever recovered from some of the steamier scenes. Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna play two Mexican teens who embark on an impromptu, lust-driven adventure with an older woman and end up making many sexual discoveries along the way. I guarantee the sensual three-way bond that forms between them is bound to suck you in.

'Amar' Ah, young love — so intense, so all-consuming. This Spanish film captures that perfectly by focusing on a teen couple who fall for each other fast, but struggle to keep their romance afloat amidst many jarring realities of adulthood. If anything, watch this one to observe the mind-blowing chemistry between the two lead actors during their many sensual scenes. together.

'Compulsion' A mysterious woman, a glamorous villa filled with sexy people, an intense ex-lover, and a creepy butler — this erotic thriller has it all. When a novelist's former boyfriend invites her to an Italian villa, she quickly begins falling for his new lady and becomes embroiled in a dangerous game of betrayal and violence. You may need to keep one eye open at night after watching this one, but it's well worth it for the jaw-dropping group sex scenes.

'Lust Stories' The name of this anthology pretty much sums it up — it's an series of four shorts that examine different relationships and sex lives. Unrequited love, forbidden desires, scandalous affairs, and steamy masturbation scenes — Lust Stories has it all.

'Swimming Pool' Take it from me, because I learned the hard way: Do not see this film with your mother, or you'll def be left blushing up a storm. This steamy thriller follows a crime writer who's staying at her publisher's summer house in Southern France and trying to finish her new novel. When the publisher's supposed gorgeous daughter arrives and begins having frequent one-night stands at the house, things take a sexy — and riveting — turn.

'Fatal Affair' After Ellie has a fleeting encounter with an old friend, she decides to try and fix her failing marriage. The only problem? Her former lover won't leave her alone. This sexed-up story of obsession shows what can happen when your ex turns into your insatiable stalker (yikes is right).

'Indiscretion' Nothing like a little forbidden rendezvous to heat things up, eh? In this seductive psychodrama, Mira Sorvino plays Veronica, a psychiatrist and politician's wife who had an affair with a tortured young artist while her husband and daughter were away. But what started as a seemingly harmless fling soon turns into a dangerous obsession that turns her life upside-down.

'High Society' This Korean film follows a middle-class couple who will do literally anything to join the über-elite. On their journey to the top, which involves sex, lies, and lots more, they slowly start to see the corrupt, darker side of power. This one's bound to keep you on the edge of your seat.

'You Get Me' Ever caught feels after a one-night stand? In this film, Bella Thorne plays a teen who takes this to the extreme — and who'll stop at nothing to satisfy her dangerous obsession with the guy she hooked up with. It's like Swimfan meets Fatal Attraction, and it's just as sexy as it is scary.

'American Honey' If you're looking for a dreamy summer romance with an element of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll, this is it. American Honey centers around a young woman who's embarking on a road trip across the midwest after running away from home. Her companion (played by Shia LeBeouf) happens to be quite the party boy, and as they become romantically entangled, he shows her a whole new world of passion.

'Duck Butter' How's this for an epic 24-hour date? Two women who meet at a club make a pact to have sex every hour for a full day in the interest of quickly building intimacy. Let's just say the chemistry is *instant* — but they definitely get more than they bargained for along the way.

'Newness' Talk about relatable: this compelling romantic drama focuses on two millennials attempting to form a real connection after meeting on an app meant for hookups. When they get bored, they decide to push the boundaries by opening up their relationship and attempting to see other people — and that's when things get *interesting* to say the least. If you live for sexual tension, this movie is right up your alley.

'The One I Love' Equal parts suspenseful and seductive, this movie is about a married couple whose relationship is on the rocks when their therapist recommends a relaxing getaway. While the spark definitely reignites on their weekend away, they slowly make a startling realization that some very strange things are going on in their vacation home.