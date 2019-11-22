Few things feel more gratifying than when someone you love tells you they're proud of you and genuinely means it. This is especially true if that person is your partner. If your SO has been killing the game lately (maybe they got a promotion or aced a midterm they studied super hard for), they definitely deserve to be celebrated. A great way to start is by texting your partner to let them know you're proud, and that you really do recognize all the hard work they've put in, especially if their love language is words of affirmation.

Whether your SO had their art displayed in a gallery, recently scored big in their sports, or surpassed their goals at work, here are 15 texts you can send to acknowledge all the good work they've been putting in lately. Then, take them out for a celebration! Backing your words up with action can cement just how much you admire them.

Texts For When Your Partner's Been On Fire

1. Want to go out for ice cream / coffee / drinks to celebrate tonight? 😌

2. You've really been on your A-game lately, and TBH, I'm taking notes. 📝

3. I'm so proud of you, [insert cute nickname here]. Keep up all the good work!

4. Just want to remind you that you're killing it! 🙌🏾

5. You've literally got this thing in the bag.

Texts To Remind Your Partner Of How Far They've Come

6. Don't ever forget: You've worked hard to be here!

7. Just wanted to let you know I'm so impressed by all that you've accomplished this year.

8. Sometimes it just blows my mind how creative and wise you are.

9. Remember when you were [XYZ place of life]? Look how far you've come!

10. Hi! Just dropping in to remind you that I love you and that your gifts are much needed in this world.

Texts To Remind Your Partner That You're Always Going To Be Proud Of Them

11. Hey, [insert pet name here], just wanted to say you're my favorite person and keep doing what you do.

12. You're a wonderful, talented human being and I'm so proud to be dating you.

13. Someone as smart and accomplished as you? If we weren't dating, I'd totally shoot my shot.

14. No matter what happens in the future, nothing and nobody can take away all the cool sh*t you've accomplished.

15. You know I brag about you all the time, right?

Whether your SO is always on their grind, just had a wonderful breakthrough, or you're just endlessly impressed by them, shoot them one of these 15 texts to remind them they're really flourishing — and that they've got you by their side.