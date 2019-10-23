Whether you and your partner are only able to see each other every few weeks or spend every night together, chances are that most of your weekday mornings and afternoons are spent apart. You've got work, school, and a dozen other obligations, but if you've got bae on your mind, a simple text is the perfect way to make your special someone's day. And they don't have to be mushy if that's not your style. There are plenty of cute texts to send your partner during the day, and whether you're in the mood to be silly, sassy, sexy, or sappy, it will make your sweetie happy just to know you're thinking about them.

Sending a funny GIF or an interesting news article that makes you think of them never fails. Even just saying, "Thinking about you!" or texting them a series of random emojis will likely put a smile on your SO's face. But like a handwritten card, a personalized message is the best way to show your partner just how much you care. If you want to brighten your boo's day while they're sitting in a meeting, waiting to get a root canal, or just chilling at home, here's what to text them.

Funny Texts Shutterstock Want to make your partner crack a smile? Any weird anecdote from your day, funny picture, or silly joke is sure to make your boo's day a little better. [Sent in two different messages] "🚨🚨🚨." "Sorry to alarm you. I just miss you and wanted to get your attention."

[Sent along with an unflattering selfie] "This is how my face looks whenever we're apart for too long."

"Guess who wished her coworker a good morning at 3 p.m. and then tripped over her own feet? 🙋."

"There are 7.7 billion people in the world, and somehow you were lucky enough to end up with the person who just spilled coffee all over her keyboard."

Cheesy Texts Feeling romantic? These messages might make other people cringe, but they're likely to be appreciated by your one and only. After all, you can never have too much cheese. [Sent in two different messages] "It's been 36 hours, 24 minutes, and 16 seconds since we last saw each other, and I've spent the whole time missing you." "Update: Now it's been 36 hours, 24 minutes, and 29 seconds."

"Send me a selfie when you get a chance. You know I can't resist you in business casual."

"My coworker just asked me why I was walking around grinning. I told her I'm thinking about you."

"I've gotten basically nothing done today because I can't stop thinking about you. So thanks for that. (JK.) (But actually.)"

Thoughtful Texts The best way to show bae you care is to perform little acts of kindness. When they're having a rough day, send one of these texts to alleviate some of their stress. "If you could have anything in the world for dinner tonight, what would it be? I'm going to make you something special (or buy you takeout. I haven't decided which yet)."

"I'm going to the grocery store after work. Is there anything I can pick up for you (besides maybe some of those pistachio muffins you love)?"

"Hope you're killing it at your presentation right now. You make me so proud."

"Congratulations! You have just earned a free back massage. You may redeem at any time, though I suggest doing so tonight while we watch your fave movie."

Sexy Texts OK, work may not be the place for sexy talk, but why not give them a reason to dash out of the office as soon as the clock hits 6 p.m.? "The text I'm about to send is NSFW, so get yourself to a bathroom stall ASAP."

"Want to work out together later? I just read an article saying men burn an average of 100 calories during sex, and women burn 69 calories. Just saying..."

"Guess what! I'm 📯y! (That's supposed to be the "horn" emoji FYI.)"

"I just got an Amazon Prime account, so pick out anything, and it will be on my doorstep and waiting for us tonight. [Link to lingerie on Amazon]"