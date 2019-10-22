I didn't realize it until I met my boyfriend, but one of the surprising benefits of being in a serious relationship is the abundance of "good morning" texts from someone other than my mom or dad. There's something so special about getting to start your day knowing there's someone you love out there who's already thinking of you, even before they've had their first cup of coffee. That being said, coming up with fresh and creative "good morning" texts to send to your partner can be a little tricky.

The way I see it, it all starts with the sort of vibe you want to set for this text. What tone are you going for? Do you want to be funny? Encouraging? Sexy? Sweet? And aside from the obvious — uh, "good morning" — what else do you even say?

Well, luckily, I'm here to help you with that. Morning brain fog doesn't have to get you down. With a little thought, your "good morning" texts to your favorite person can brighten up their day before it even really begins. Keep reading for 15 ideas — and hey, maybe one of them will even spark an idea of your own.

Shutterstock

If you want to make them laugh... If you like to text with a dash of humor, the sky is honestly the limit with what you can do. There are thousands (if not millions) of hilarious GIFs for you to choose from. There are funny YouTube videos. Now, you even have the chance to incorporate videos and voice recordings into your texts to make things multi-dimensionally funny. So, yeah, there's lots you can do. And I have a few of my personal favorite options here for you: "Morning, babe. LET'S GET AFTER IT TODAY. [combine with video of you doing funny pump-up dance]"

"Morning, babe! Hope this day doesn't turn out to be as hot as you are."

"Hello and welcome to another blessed day in which you get to be my partner. Congratulations!"

If you're feeling romantic... If you're feeling totally, completely, googly-eye level in love with your partner, you might find yourself wanting to start the day by sending them a mushy text about your love. try out one of these: "Woke up this morning feeling so lucky to have you as my partner."

"Just wanted to pop in this morning to say I love you soo much."

"Morning, my love! " To make any of those even more personal, you can add a sentence or two explaining what it is about them specifically that you love so much.

Or try boosting their ego... Let's say your partner has been feeling a little down in the dumps lately. Or maybe they haven't been feeling down in the dumps, but they've just got a big day ahead. Either way, as their partner, you're their number-one fan — and today, more than ever, you can pump them up. I'd suggest sending one of these texts to help them start their day off on the right foot: "You are literally the best person on this planet. Time to go prove to the world what you and I both already know."

"No matter what happens today, I'll always cheer you on. And I'm SO LUCKY that I get to be the person standing by your side."

"Good morning to the hottest, smartest, funniest, and all-around best human being alive."

Some easy, quick "just because" texts... Short, sweet, and simple texts get the job done just fine, too! Try one of these: "Morning, babe!"

"Hi!"

"Rise and shiiiine!"