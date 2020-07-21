You've been awaiting this day all week long, TBH — excitedly asking your besties for outfit advice, pondering your cocktail of choice for the occasion, and embracing those inevitable jitters as you brainstorm conversation starters. Sadly, for one reason or another, you can't make your virtual date after all. Luckily, there are plenty of texts to send to cancel a FaceTime Date that are not only respectful but also reassure your date that you're still totally into them.

Of course, the message you send will largely depend on your specific circumstances. Are you starting to come down with something? Not feeling like yourself? Did a work emergency pop up? All of these factors will come into play when you're crafting your text. Regardless of your reasoning for needing to cancel, though, the most important thing is that you give your date the courtesy of a heads up and that you're as forthcoming with them as possible. As they say, honesty is the best policy — and that's definitely true when you're bailing out of plans, even if you do fully intend to reschedule.

Canceling a FaceTime date over text may feel uncomfortable, clear communication is oh so crucial to building a strong foundation with your crush. If you want to let your date down as gently as possible while still keeping that momentum rolling, simply fire off one of these foolproof texts.

Shutterstock

When You’re Feeling Under The Weather

Whether you’ve got a nasty cold or are battling brutal allergies there’s no reason why you have to follow through on those FaceTime plans — after all, it’s hard to make a good impression when you’re sneezing or blowing your nose every five seconds. If your date has an ounce of empathy, they'll totally understand that you'd rather reschedule, so just be straight with them — but no need to go into great detail about your symptoms (that's just #TMI).

1. Woof... I think I caught something that's going around, and let's just say my body isn't in date night mode. How about we reschedule to later this week? So excited to see you!

2. I've been so psyched about our FaceTime date all week — but unfortunately, I think I'm coming down with something. Sorry to cancel last minute, but I'd love to find another time to hang with you once I'm feeling better!

3. Ugh, really sorry to bail like this but I feel like I'm getting sick. I'd much rather be going on a FaceTime date with you, but sadly, I think I have to change my plans to NyQuil and napping! What does the rest of your week look like?

4. I contemplated keeping our FaceTime plans tonight even though I'm getting sick, but TBH, I don't think I'd be super fun. What do you say we rain check? It'll give me something to look forward to while I'm fighting this thing off.

5. Basically the only thing that could stop me from seeing you on FaceTime tonight is getting sick, and well — it's happened. Do you happen to be free any other nights coming up?

When Another Obligation Comes Up

Maybe you totally blanked on your plans to hang with your sister, a sudden family emergency came up, or that deadline for a work project is approaching faster than you expected. Either way, the key here is to reiterate your interest so they don't think you're flaking out on them or making up excuses to bail. You can even offer up a suggested date/time for rescheduling to show just how much you want to see them again.

6. So sorry, but I suddenly have to put out a fire at my job so I can't make our FaceTime date. I'd much rather be hanging with you, for the record. When are you free this week?

7. I was sooo looking forward to our date tonight... and then this deadline at work really crept up on me! Can we find another night for our virtual hang?

8. Wow, I totally spaced out on something I have to do with my family tonight. I'd still really love to see you soon — can you let me know when you're free?

9. Hey! I'm really bummed, but I need to cancel our date to take care of something — let me know when you're able to reschedule and we'll try this again!

10. Super sorry to be doing this last minute, but something just came up and I won't be able to hop on FaceTime. Raincheck? You name the date and time and I promise we'll make it happen!

Shutterstock

When You're Just Not Up For It

Dealing with some serious anxiety on the day of your date? Trying to fight off a case of #SundayScaries that have you feeling down? Those are both totally legit reasons to reschedule.

11. Feeling a little off today, TBH, and I want to be on my game for our date. Can we reschedule for another night this week?

12. A little overwhelmed today, and I don't think I'd be the best date tonight (and you deserve the best!) — how about a rain check?

13. I've been really excited about our date, but for some reason, I'm not feeling like myself today. You happen to be free tomorrow or the next night?

14. Ever wake up feeling like you're just not at 100%? That's me today. I'd looove to reschedule so you can get to know my true charming self on our date.

15. Dang, I'm kind of a strugglebus today. You down to reschedule our date? That way I can sort through some stuff and be fully present for ya.