15 Photos Of Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Looking So In Love, You’ll Need A Tissue
While finding love on reality television might not work for everyone, The Bachelor franchise still manages to produce some pretty admirable love stories. From Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, to Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, and recently, Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, there's no denying the fact that sometimes, it works. The newest Bachelor nation couple to tie the knot, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, are no exception, and these photos of Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon prove it. These two look so in love, you'll need a tissue to wipe your happy tears.
For anyone who doesn't already know, Iaconetti and Haibon tied the knot on August 11 at a gorgeous ceremony in Rhode Island. But while the wedding was a dream come true, Iaconetti and Haibon's romance didn't develop overnight (unlike many Bachelor relationships). The two first met on Bachelor In Paradise Season 2, in 2015. However, they didn't immediately hit it off, as Haibon thought they should just be friends. Finally, in May 2018, the two announced they were officially official, and got engaged soon after.
While their wedding photos (which you can check out here) are obviously stunning, these photos of them just living their everyday life are just as sweet, because they show the day-to-day routine of any other regular couple. You know, one that's not on reality TV! (Celebs are just like us!) See what I mean, below.
1. Look at how they look at each other!
2. They're a stunning couple.
3. They're fabulous.
4. PDA never looked so sweet.
5. Halloween costumes on point.
6. How are they so photogenic all the time?
This photo, which Iaconetti uploaded to Instagram after the pair's New Year's Eve celebration, is actual perfection. That is so not how I look at midnight, especially on New Year's Eve. But whatever, Iaconetti and Haibon are both ridiculously photogenic. I'm jel.
7. This throwback is adorable!
8. Here they are, serving their best 'Blue Steel.'
9. They look like they're in paradise any time they're together.
10. It looks like they just want to curl up together *all the time*.
11. Fierce AF.
OK, where did Haibon and Iaconetti learn to smize like that and how can I learn? Teach me, Jashley!
12. This one is probably my favorite.
13. They really are just living their best lives, aren't they?
14. They just seem so connected!
15. Happy as can be!
It's so great to see a Bachelor Nation couple grow and learn together over the years. Not everyone falls in love in two months and is ready to commit their lives to another human right away (which is honestly more than OK!), and Iaconetti and Haibon are the perfect example of "Good things come to those who wait." I, for one, am so happy for them. Congrats to the newlyweds!