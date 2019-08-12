While finding love on reality television might not work for everyone, The Bachelor franchise still manages to produce some pretty admirable love stories. From Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, to Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, and recently, Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, there's no denying the fact that sometimes, it works. The newest Bachelor nation couple to tie the knot, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, are no exception, and these photos of Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon prove it. These two look so in love, you'll need a tissue to wipe your happy tears.

For anyone who doesn't already know, Iaconetti and Haibon tied the knot on August 11 at a gorgeous ceremony in Rhode Island. But while the wedding was a dream come true, Iaconetti and Haibon's romance didn't develop overnight (unlike many Bachelor relationships). The two first met on Bachelor In Paradise Season 2, in 2015. However, they didn't immediately hit it off, as Haibon thought they should just be friends. Finally, in May 2018, the two announced they were officially official, and got engaged soon after.

While their wedding photos (which you can check out here) are obviously stunning, these photos of them just living their everyday life are just as sweet, because they show the day-to-day routine of any other regular couple. You know, one that's not on reality TV! (Celebs are just like us!) See what I mean, below.

1. Look at how they look at each other! Can you even handle how sweet this photo is? They're totally captivated by each other.

2. They're a stunning couple. Even when they're vogueing for the camera, Iaconetti and Haibon manage to look like the happiest two people on the planet, just by being in each others' presence.

3. They're fabulous. These two are serving looks, and I am here for it! (Also @Ashley I., where is that pink bustier from?)

4. PDA never looked so sweet. Even when they're cheering for the Patriots (don't @ me!) these two are still stinkin' adorable.

5. Halloween costumes on point. Disney's Jasmine and Aladdin don't have anything on Iaconetti and Haibon's Halloween costumes.

6. How are they so photogenic all the time? This photo, which Iaconetti uploaded to Instagram after the pair's New Year's Eve celebration, is actual perfection. That is so not how I look at midnight, especially on New Year's Eve. But whatever, Iaconetti and Haibon are both ridiculously photogenic. I'm jel.

7. This throwback is adorable! Haibon uploaded this photo as a throwback to his and Iaconetti's first-ever date on Bachelor In Paradise. Who could have known that four years later, the two would be married? They've come so far.

8. Here they are, serving their best 'Blue Steel.' Iaconetti and Haibon honestly take the cake when it comes to sultry selfies.

9. They look like they're in paradise any time they're together. They might have left Bachelor In Paradise, but when they're together, it seems like a constant vacay.

10. It looks like they just want to curl up together *all the time*. Have you ever seen a cuter pair in the snow? I haven't!

11. Fierce AF. OK, where did Haibon and Iaconetti learn to smize like that and how can I learn? Teach me, Jashley!

12. This one is probably my favorite. Find yourself a partner you can be 100 percent silly around, at any time.

13. They really are just living their best lives, aren't they? While Iaconetti and Haibon seem to go on regular vacations together, they seem perfectly content with sitting on the couch cuddling their dog. That's the dream.

14. They just seem so connected! This picture gave me goosebumps. Iaconetti and Haibon look totally in sync and intimate, and I'm obsessed with them now.