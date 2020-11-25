Everything is made better by a dog, IMO, including cute celeb couples. While it's always exciting to see A-listers reaching major milestones in their relationships — such as moving in together, getting engaged, tying the knot, and popping out babies — I personally love seeing new celebrity pups on my timeline just as much I enjoy engagement rings and infants. Whenever I see celebrity couples who share a dog before they get hitched, I know things are getting serious, and usually it's only a matter of time before those celebs step out with both a doggie and a new diamond.

Getting a dog with a partner is a relationship game-changer, and it's a decision that shouldn't be made lightly. Yes, those four paws and big eyes will likely make your life (and your IG grid) a whole lot sweeter, pets can also put a strain on your relationship if you and your SO aren't ready to share the responsibility. And sadly, not all celebs who adopt a dog together (or seven dogs, in the case of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus) end up staying together. However, for these A-list duos, getting a pup has seemingly made their bond even stronger.

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and her boyfriend Jason Tartick's first dog, Ramen, joined their family in June 2019 after the couple had been dating for about four months. "MY BABY!!!! Hello instagram. My name is Ramen Noodle Vino. But my mom and dad call me Noods," Bristowe captioned a series of pics announcing the adoption. "I'm 1-ish, and I was saved by Amanda at @bunnysbuddies after living on the streets in Korea with broken bones. I've been hurt by humans, but I'm going home to Nashville now, where I will live the best life full of love, travel, and belly rubs." Seven months later, Bristowe and Tartick added another rescue pup, Pinot, to their household. According to Bristowe's December 2019 IG post, Pinot came from the same South Korean kill shelter as his brother. "MERRY CHRISTMAS TO US!! Ramen has a new brother 😍😍. MEET PINOT," she wrote. "Pinot was found in a kill shelter in South Korea and @bunnysbuddies saved him. Now he has a safe home with us."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Riley Roberts In January 2020, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her long-time boyfriend, Riley Roberts, adopted a puppy, who they later named Deco. She shared a video of their new addition in her Instagram Story, and he has since become a frequent visitor to her office.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Dean Unglert Bachelor in Paradise alums Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert got a senior dog named Pappy in January 2020 after getting together in summer 2019. "A lot has happened this week already. Yesterday I moved into my new place, today I got Lasik, and, most importantly... yesterday WE ADOPTED PAPPY," Miller-Keyes wrote in an IG post introducing the new addition. "He's officially ours and we couldn't be happier. We definitely weren't planning on adopting, but we fell in love with this perfect little angel. Thank you @wagsandwalks for bringing this sweet old man into our lives."

Florence Pugh & Zach Braff Florence Pugh and Zach Braff adopted a dog in spring 2020 after just about a year of dating. According to Braff's April 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the two initially planned on fostering Billie but ended up falling in love with the pup. "Within like 30 seconds of having this puppy, we were like, 'We're never giving this puppy back,'" Braff explained. "I joke that we should have named her serotonin because she just brings so much joy to me." Billie made her debut on Braff's IG soon after they adopted her, and Pugh posted a pic of Braff with the pup on the actor's birthday.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Before they started dating, Priyanka Chopra already had her own beloved pup, Diana, but in November 2019, Chopra decided to surprise Nick Jonas with a dog for their one-year wedding anniversary. "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning," Jonas wrote on IG alongside pics of the pooch. "Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman. I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra ❤️ 🐕." In July 2020, Chopra and Jonas introduced a third dog to their family. "Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda!" Chopra wrote in an IG post showing her and Jonas with Diana, Gino, and Panda. "We adopted this little rescue (soon he won't be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can't be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!"

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers brought home a puppy, Jagger, in April 2020, providing a playmate for Fletcher's German-shorthaired pointer Jackson, who has been with Fletcher since before her season of The Bachelorette in 2016. "This perfectly sums up Quarantine: Face Masks, gross facial hair, same clothes everyday, oh yeah and A NEW PUPPY!!!" Rodgers wrote in an IG post soon after. "Meet our little quarantine baby, Jagger 🐶. He's a little bundle of joy, and his mom and dad love him so much already....Jackson, well, he's still on the fence about him."

Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington In March 2020, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend, Kevin Harrington, rescued a dog named Neon after just about six months of dating. Though it's not clear whether the two actually share custody of the pit-beagle mix, Neon certainly makes a lot of appearances on both of their IG pages.

Jenna Ushkowitz & David Stanley Though Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz adopted her French bulldog, Bear, in 2014 before getting together with David Stanley, it's clear from her IG that her fiancé has totally embraced the role of doggy dad over the years.

Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt Bachelor in Paradise alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt got a rescue dog named Ace just about a year after getting engaged. Like Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, Loch and Wendt saved their pup from a South Korean kill shelter. "This is Ace. The newest member of the family. We rescued him from a kill shelter in South Korea through our friends at @bunnysbuddies," Wendt wrote in an IG post, adding, "He's already taken my spot as Astrid's favorite good boy."

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble got their own pup in January 2020 after nearly five-and-a-half years of dating, and Jenner shared a video of the tiny Goldendoodle in her IG Stories. "Welcome to the fam Bridgette!!!" she captioned the vid. Bridgette has even become an official cast member of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, making her debut on the show in September 2020.

Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell A few months before getting engaged, Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell adopted a rescue dog who they named Redford. "Thank you @loveleorescue for bringing our smallest and cutest member of the family @redforddog into our lives," Collins wrote in an IG introducing their new addition. "We are eternally grateful to you and all other rescues out there. Our hearts have been so full since we found our little guy."