Need a little dose of cuteness? Great, then I highly recommend checking out the Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's new puppy Tarzan. Mendes introduced the adorable pup to his Instagram followers on Nov. 3 by posting a series of photos and videos of himself and Cabello snuggling and playing with their new furry friend.

He simply captioned the post, "Hi Tarzan 🥺❤️." In one video, Mendes films from the driver's seat of a car as Cabello sits in the back with Tarzan and tries to get his attention on the camera by saying things like, "Tarzan, look!" In the next video, the two seem to be inside a home with the camera set on selfie mode as Tarzan makes his way over to it. "Who is that? Is that you?" Cabello can be heard asking, before noting to Mendes, "he loves himself, that's a good sign." Amen to that.

In a total "Stars, They're Just Like Us" moment, plenty of Cabello and Mendes' famous friends took to the comments section of his post to share their excitement about little Tarzan. "Omfg," wrote Bazzi. Hailey Bieber also chimed in, writing, "OMG!!!!!!!!" Taylor Caniff wrote, "wow tarzan is handsome," and, TBH, I agree.

Getting a dog together is obvi a big step and a huge relationship milestone. That said, as a fan, I'm not necessarily shocked Mendes and Cabello felt ready to take the plunge. It's been over a year since they were first romantically linked, and have been gushing about each other more than ever as of late.

Most recently, in a trailer for his documentary In Wonder, coming out on Netflix on Nov. 23, Mendes literally said every single song he's ever written has been about Cabello. No, really. Like, every single one.

"A song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, 'Everything is about you,'" Mendes said toward the end of the trailer, describing a conversation with Cabello. "They've always been about you.' She goes, 'what do you mean?' I'm like, 'they're all about you. Like, every song I ever wrote."

So, uh. Yeah. I think it's safe to say they're serious enough to get a dog.