In popular culture, doms are often portrayed as cruel and sadistic individuals who intend to make their partner feel uncomfortable or even humiliated rather than fulfilled. (I'm looking at you, Mr. Grey.) But BDSM takes on many forms, and while a dom is typically a person who likes to have the perceived power in a situation, receiving consent from their partner is still imperative.

"People who explore dominance are rarely wanting to actually control another person completely," Amy Boyajian, co-founder and CEO of Wild Flower, previously told Elite Daily. "Someone who enjoys being dominate is exploring their fantasies of control and what it would be like to have authority over someone." A dom is simply the one to take the reins in a sexual experience, directing their partner in a way that assures mutual excitement and pleasure. If you're looking to be the boss of the bedroom, these phrases will allow you to bring out your inner Dom.

1. "I want to do [insert specific sex position] tonight."

2. "Take your clothes off and get into bed."

3. "Tell me how badly you want it."

4. "Put your mouth here."

5. "Touch yourself for me."

6. "Do it harder/faster/slower."

7. "Don't make any noise until I tell you that you can."

8. "Ask for permission before you come. I want to hear you beg for it."