If you asked me to name three things that intimidate me off the top of my head, I'd probably say skydiving, people who are bilingual, and BDSM. Skydiving because it's terrifying, people who are bilingual because they're smarter than I am, and BDSM because I honestly have no idea what it's about. What does it mean? What is a dom? And what is a sub? This BDSM term is actually a bit complicated, as is BDSM in general. I find that learning about a subject makes it less intimdating, so I reached out to sexpert Lola Jean to help break it all down.

Usually, partners engaging in BDSM take on different roles — one person being the dominant partner, and the other being the submissive partner. "BDSM is broken into three subcategories: Bondage/Discipline, Dominance/Submission, and Sadism/Masochism," Jean previously told Elite Daily. "This is the overall umbrella where most kinks fall. It can contain all elements or only one, BDSM holds no judgment." But when it comes to further defining what being a sub means, Jean says it's not so clear-cut. The dynamics between partners can be really complex, and being a sub can mean different things for different people. Jean says, "If I were to tell you that the submissive is the one who does what they are directed to do by the dominant, that would be incorrect and misleading."

Interestingly, Jean says that a sub isn't necessarily powerless, unless they choose to be. She says, "Being submissive doesn't mean they are powerless unless that is the desire of the submissive." So while it might seem that the dominant partner would have all the control and power, the submissive partner is actually the one setting the tone. Jean explains, "There are many different types of submissives but generally speaking the submissive is who the BDSM experience is tailored around."

If you like to be in control in general, you might automatically think that being the dom would be right role for you. But being a sub could be satisfying for you, too. Jean says, "As a sub, I like being able to exert control and have it taken away or earned by someone else. It’s more about an act of giving versus receiving." So clearly being a sub doesn't mean being powerless or irrelevant to the sexual dynamic and can actually be a very empowering experience.

Like many people, my limited understanding of BDSM comes from Fifty Shades Of Grey, which I bought on my iPad because I wanted to be subtle about it, not knowing I would one day be writing this article! I asked Jean about the portrayal of BDSM in Fifty Shades, and she believes they focused on a very small area of BDSM. She says, "Media portrays BDSM as an experience 'all about what the Dom wants' and also that BDSM is all about pain or impact, wherein that only encompasses a very small amount of what BDSM can consist of."

Unsurprisingly, Jean recommends that if you're curious about engaging in BDSM, don't just try to emulate or recreate what you might've seen on TV or read about in books. Jean says, "There has to be a communication and base relationship — even if it's a friendship. If you try to pretend to know what you’re doing, or put on a character without having any empathy for that person, someone is more likely to get hurt - be it physically or emotionally." Jean cautions that while BDSM can be fun and empowering, it can also be dangerous. Pressuring a partner, or demanding that someone behave in a way that they don't feel comfortable doing is not fair in the game of sub and dom.

"When people hear BDSM, they tend to associate it with 'being mean,' aggressive behavior, and general sadism," Jean told Elite Daily. "BDSM can, in fact, be sweet, fulfilling, and creative. What gets lost is the understanding, effort, and responsibility that comes with being a Dominant, or the simultaneous control and vulnerability that comes with being a submissive." So while the world of BDSM still feels mysterious, knowing that both sub and dom are partners in dynamic they both have agreed on actually makes it seem much less intimidating.