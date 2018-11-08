15 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' Quotes For Captions, Because The Peanuts Are Your Fave

Not only are the holidays a great time for you to eat all the apple crumble your heart desires and spend time with your loved ones, but you can also curl up on the couch and rewatch some of your favorite holiday films. Christmas movies get a lot of attention this time of year, but there are also a ton of awesome Thanksgiving movies that will get you in a festive mood, including Home for the Holidays, and of course, the classic A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. So I've rounded up a few A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving quotes for captions for all of your cute holiday photos with your favorite people.

It's hard to dislike the Peanuts. (Let's be honest: You'd love to be besties with Snoopy, and play the piano just as well as Linus.) So it's time to kick off the season by getting a little nostalgic. As you prepare all of your Thanksgiving day activities, make sure you add a screening of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving to the list. It's great fun for your entire family to take part in before you gather around the table and carve the turkey. Don't forget to snap some pics, and caption them with any of these quotes.

1. "We've got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us." — Charlie Brown

2. "I can't cook a Thanksgiving dinner. All I can make is cold cereal and maybe toast." — Charlie Brown

3. "Well, one of the greatest traditions we have is the Thanksgiving Day football game. And the biggest, most important tradition of all is the kicking off of the football." — Lucy van Pelt

4. "But Charlie Brown, it's Thanksgiving." — Lucy van Pelt

5. "What are you going to do on Thanksgiving, Charlie Brown?" — Linus van Pelt

6. "We should just be thankful for being together. I think that's what they mean by 'Thanksgiving,' Charlie Brown." — Marcie

7. "What are we going to wear to this big Thanksgiving party, sir? What time do we go?" — Marcie

8. "What kind of Thanksgiving dinner is this? Where's the turkey, Chuck? Don't you know anything about Thanksgiving dinners? Where's the mashed potatoes? Where's the cranberry sauce? Where's the pumpkin pie?" — Peppermint Patty

9. "This is not unlike another famous Thanksgiving episode. Do you remember the story of John Alden, and Priscilla Mullins, and Captain Miles Standish?" — Linus van Pelt

10. "What's this? A piece of toast? A pretzel stick? Popcorn? What blockhead cooked all this?" — Peppermint Patty

11. "Good grief, it's four o'clock! We're supposed to be at grandmother's house for Thanksgiving by 4:30." — Charlie Brown

12. "Come on, Snoopy, we don't have any time for this playing around. The guests will be here pretty soon, so please get ready to help serve them." — Charlie Brown

13. "We're all invited to Charlie Brown's grandmother's for Thanksgiving dinner." — Peppermint Patty

14. "I haven't even finished eating all of my Halloween candy!" — Sally Brown

15. "What did you expect, a turkey card?" — Sally Brown