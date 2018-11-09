The 50 Best Thanksgiving Captions To Express Your Gratitude

Thanksgiving is a beautiful time to reflect on your life and give thanks. So, ask yourself this: What things have happened over the past few months that made you feel unexpectedly grateful? Perhaps you started setting aside time more time for self-care, or experienced several little victories like learning how to bake banana bread or mastering a challenging TikTok dance. All of these things deserve appreciation, no matter how insignificant or personal they may seem. So, celebrate them on Instagram with the best Thanksgiving captions (and puns).

Thanksgiving is the time of year to reflect on all the good you’ve got going on — no matter how small — and express gratitude and love. Yes, it can be easy to dwell on the negatives when you don’t have that job yet, live in that city, or are generally just dealing with un-fun life things. But there is always something to be grateful for — even if it’s as simple as water to drink, autumn leaves to crunch under your feet, or a roof over your head. Another great place to start? Think of the people in your life. Give your family members an extra hug this year, and be sure to tell them how grateful you are for them. Spread love and appreciation in a big way by texting the friends who constantly bring you happiness to let them know how much you appreciate them. Say "thank you" for all that these important people contribute to your life by sharing an Instagram post that will tell a thousand words.

There’s more than one way to give thanks, and sharing a social media post is one of the sweetest ways to embrace the spirit of the holiday season. Just pick any of these 50 Thanksgiving captions for Instagram, combined with the perfect pics. Then, go ahead and dig into your holiday feast, assuming you're not already too stuffed with gratitude.

Stígur Már Karlsson /Heimsmyndir/E+/Getty Images

"Thankful and grateful today and every day." "Autumn skies and pumpkin pies." "Let our lives be full of both thanks and giving." "Gratitude is the best attitude." "Give thanks with a grateful heart." — 1 Thessalonians 5:18 "Grateful for small things, big things, and everything in between." "There is always something to be grateful for." — Rhonda Byrne "What if today we were just grateful for everything?" — Charlie Brown "Carry a thankful heart." "Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough." — Melody Beattie "Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough." — Oprah Winfrey "Be happy in the moment, that's enough. Each moment is all we need, not more." — Mother Teresa "Hey there, cutie pie." "I love the season of giving so berry much." "Stop, drop, and pass the rolls." "Talk turkey to me." "Autumn has me thinking about things that have changed, and things I’m grateful for." "Cutest pumpkin in the patch." "Love at first bite." "My cup is filled with so much gratitude." "Feast your eyes on my people. I love them so much." "Only have pies for you." "For goodness bakes." "May the pies be ever in your flavor." "I yam totally thankful for you." "Football, turkey, and the apple of my eye." "At this point, my blood type is pumpkin spice." "Stressed, blessed, and pumpkin spice-obsessed." "When the clock strikes midnight, pumpkin everything." "If you need me, I’ll be here, chatting with my loves." "Gobble gobble." "I never met a pumpkin pie I didn't like." "You are the apple to my pie." "So much thanks and giving today.” "Pumpkin to be thankful for.” "Today, my occupation is couch potato." "It's all about sweater weather." "So very thankful." “About to gobble until I wobble.” “Full plates, full bellies, full hearts.” “Pies before guys.” “Good vibes and pumpkin pies.” “We’re getting absolutely (cranberry) sauced.” “I’m just carb-loading for Black Friday tomorrow.” “Time to stuff myself with stuffing.” “Not eating again until next year.” “Thankful for wine and this silly family.” “Together is a wonderful place to be.” “I am very good at fitness. Fitness food in my mouth, that is.” “I get pie with a little help from my friends.”

Whoever you’re celebrating with this year, whether it’s an all-out family reunion or a small Friendsgiving with your closest pals, an Instagram post with an adorable Thanksgiving caption is an easy way to express your gratitude. Now that you have no shortage of ideas to choose from, you can spend less time brainstorming and more time belly-laughing with your favorite people.