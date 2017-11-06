Once Halloween comes and goes, some people may already have decking the halls and festive playlists on their mind. However, planning one major holiday — first and foremost — shouldn’t be left behind amidst the grand, festive cheer that comes with candy canes and mistletoe. Thanksgiving is a tur-key annual celebration, and it should be well documented as such. This is why you should have a list of witty turkey puns for Thanksgiving Instagram captions, because you’re going to document it on social media to the fullest.

Instagram is a great place to post a picture of the delicious spread your family put together, or a video of the pumpkins and fall decor around the house. It’s also a perfect time to get in the spirit with some Thanksgiving or turkey-inspired puns. Puns may not be your typical jam, but they sure make for some cute ‘Grams.

So bring on the abundance of turkey and side dishes, cherished family memories, Mom’s homemade apple pie, and a little break from work or school. I personally don’t really allow myself to get into the Christmas spirit until after my belly is full of all these goods, so Thanksgiving is a highly-anticipated event before the frenzy of winter holidays.

Here are more than a few punny Thanksgiving foodie captions to spruce up your pun game on Instagram this November.

1. "Gobble gobble."

2. "Time for the turkey to get basted."

3. "Feast your eyes."

4. "What a cluster pluck."

5. "Smir-key, Per-ky, Quir-key Turkey."

6. "My gobble-let overfloweth."

7. "Gravy train to freedom." — Barack Obama

8. "Will I eat leftovers for a week? Well I cran, and I will."

9. "No fowl play involved in carving this turkey."

10. "This pumpkin pied to be here tonight."

11. "This stuffing is the tur-key to my heart."

12. "We dress up on Halloween. Turkeys dress up on Thanksgiving.”

13. "To watch football or Butterball, that is the question."

14. "When turkeys get into a fight, they get the stuffing knocked out of them!"

15. "The only thing that's not eating on Thanksgiving is the turkey, because it's stuffed."

16. "You used to let me break the [wishbone]." — @Darcadiaa on Twitter

17. "Hey I just met you, and this is gravy. But here's my stuffing, so carve me maybe." — @MitchellBader on Twitter

18. "You know it's all about that baste."

19. "Pie am so very grateful for this turkey.”

20. "Pour some gravy on that turkey.”

21. “Fam knows the tur-key to my heart is pumpkin pie.”

22. "Stuffed like a Thanksgiving turkey.”

23. "The difference between chickens and turkeys? Chickens celebrate Thanksgiving."

24. "Who are you most likely to get compliments from on Thanksgiving? The sweet potatoes."

25. "What did the turkey say to the hunter? Quack, quack, quack."

26. "Why did the turkey cross the road? To prove he wasn’t chicken!"

27. "Why did the police arrest the turkey? They suspected it of foul play.”

28."Am I the turkey tonight? Because I am stuffed.”