Thanksgiving means turkey time. As the holiday quickly approaches, you're preparing yourself for the most delicious home-cooked meal, complete with mashed potatoes, stuffing, warm gravy, and cranberry sauce. You're excited to spend time with family from near and far, and it'll definitely be a holiday for the books. Naturally, you'll take lots of photos, so you'll need to be equipped with some turkey captions for Thanksgiving.

A giant turkey is often the centerpiece of a traditional Thanksgiving meal, and every family celebrates the big bird in their own way. Turkey recipes are a family secret, passed down from generation to generation. And even if you don't celebrate with a turkey, you know just how symbolic a turkey is for the holiday. (And obviously, you can use the turkey captions regardless of whether or not you actually consume turkey that day.)

As you dig through your drawers for your coziest sweater, and brace yourself for all of the life questions your extended family will inevitably ask you, (It happens to the best of us.) remember to have fun, enjoy the holiday, and give thanks, because there's so much to be grateful for. Happy gobbling!

1. "My family told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, but I told them I couldn't quit 'cold turkey.'"

2. "Will I eat leftovers for a week? Well I cran, and I will." — Alani Vargas

3. "Talk turkey to me."

4. "Turkey time."

5. "Gobble gobble."

6. "This stuffing is the tur-key to my heart."

7. "Nobody puts gravy in the corner."

8. "We dress up on Halloween. Turkeys dress up on Thanksgiving." — Alani Vargas

9. "Time to get basted."

10. "I come from a family where gravy is considered a beverage." — Erma Bombeck

11. "Pass the stuffing."

12. "What a cluster pluck."

13. "When turkeys get into a fight, they get the stuffing knocked out of them!"

14. "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Stretch Pants." — @heather_mill on Twitter

15. "Sorry for what I said when I wasn't eating my mom's turkey."

16. "My gobble-let overfloweth."

17. "Keep calm and gobble on."

18. "Why did the turkey cross the road? To prove he wasn’t chicken!"

19. "The only thing that's not eating on Thanksgiving is the turkey, because it's stuffed."

20. #Gobble

21. "May your turkey be moist and may no one use that word to describe it."

22. "Gravy train to freedom." — Barack Obama

23. #StuffedAsATurkey

24. "Am I the turkey tonight? Because I am stuffed!"

25. "May your hearts be as full as your plates today."

26. "It’s not too much food. This is what we’ve been training for our whole lives. This is our destiny, this is our finest hour." — Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

27. "Raise your gobblets to an amazing Thanksgiving."

28. "You know I'm all about that baste, no gobble."

29. "Clear plates, full stomachs, can’t lose."

30. "Harry Potter and the Giblet of Fire." — @dmwiggins on Twitter

31. "Leftovers are for quitters."

32. "No gravy left behind."