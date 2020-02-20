It's no surprise that the '60s are, once again, a key player in this season's fashion trends. The decade's influence is to thank for recent style moments like the bell-bottom revival, the resurgence of oversized sunglasses (à la "clout goggles"), and, currently, funky floral prints that might resemble your grandma's home decor. On spring 2020 runways, Alberta Ferretti, Christopher Kane, and Kate Spade showcased look after look with wallpaper-inspired patterns, thus cementing this oversized, floral print as a top trend for the next several months. Florals for spring aren't groundbreaking (Miranda Priestly made that very clear), but the bright color palette of this 2020 trend makes the classic print feel as fresh as ever.

If you're not convinced you need to take style cues from your grandma, let Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Babba Rivera persuade you. Still a little wary of wading into wallpaper territory? Fret not. There are ample options out there to gently ease you into the trippy trend. In fact, here are 12 shop-able, floral pieces to help you master the pattern in no time. With options ranging from an orange and pink jumpsuit to a fuzzy, floral hoodie, unleashing your inner groovy grandma has never been easier.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Vibrant And Versatile

With its chic, in-between hem and vivid pattern, this "midaxi" dress can styled in so many different ways. Paired either with chunky combat boots for a grunge-inspired day outfit or with strappy heels for a vibrant night look, this dress is as versatile as they come.

Flower Child, But Make It Edgy

Looking for a floral piece with a little bit more edge? This high-waisted, asymmetrical skirt from Zara has your name written all over it. With its bright color palette, delicate floral pattern, and draped detailing, this skirt is a foolproof way to introduce some sexy '60s vibes into your closet.

A Muted Daydream

This dress is a trendy triple threat with its puffy sleeves, tiered silhouette, and dreamy floral print. Plus, its muted colors make it a style staple that can live in your wardrobe for seasons to come. Paired with either a turtleneck underneath and boots for colder weather or sandals and light accessories for the warmer seasons, you'll get a ton of life out of this pick.

Pop Art Print

Andy Warhol has entered the chat. The striking color combo of green and red on this Topshop skirt make this pop art-inspired piece a guaranteed eye-catcher. Its subtle pleats and leg slit also make it easy to keep the vibes cool and casual for a daytime look.

Mellow Yellow

This Eloquii dress — yellow flowers, puffy sleeves, mini skirt hemline, and all — is the epitome of retro fashion with a modern twist. The mustard color is reminiscent of the '60s and '70s, yet the silhouette keeps the look current. All in all, it's a funky, yet work-appropriate option for the office or a fabulous look for a far-out, springtime party.

Bright Babe

The true MVP of any closet is an item that can be dressed up or down with ease, and this kimono-sleeve blouse from Lane Bryant can do just that. Its chiffon overlay and subtle V-neck make it a versatile styling piece that won't let you down, no matter the occasion. Wear it with jeans and chunky boots for a laidback look, or add some edge to your 'fit by pairing it with dark trousers and your favorite pair of heels.

Petal Pusher

The fact that we now live in a world where it's possible to buy genuine vintage clothing with just a few clicks is a sign we're in the prime era of shopping. These authentic vintage, fit-and-flare pants from Urban Outfitters have a color palette straight out of the '60s and are sure to help you live out your full retro fantasy.

Fuzzy Floral

The dream pairing you've been waiting for: fuzzy and floral. The hoodie's large abstract flowers and eye-catching colors make it a quintessential example of the wallpaper-inspired print trend in action.

An Orange And Green Dream

This floral frock looks so authentically retro, it seems like it came straight out of the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood costume department. If serving Margot Robbie realness wasn't enough to convince you to add this dress to your cart, how about the fact that this sunny little number also has — drumroll, please — pockets? Throw on some white tights, a pair of oversized sunnies, and you're sure to start California dreamin' in no time.

Flower Power

What better way to show you've mastered wallpaper-inspired clothing than with a psychedelic floral jumpsuit? This playful ModCloth piece has everything the trend is all about: warm hues and large flowers. As an added bonus, the wide legs and sleeveless silhouette on this jumpsuit make this a top contender for the comfiest, trendiest item on the market right now.

Funky Fresh

If you combined the dancing woman emoji (you know which one) with a swatch of wallpaper from the '60s, it would look like this satin dress from boohoo. The ruffle detailing and wrap-around cut on this piece make it the ideal dress for a night out on the town.

Sock It To Me

A fashion trend is truly powerful if it trickles down to footwear as well (i.e. the Western-inspired style phenomenon that caused the explosive cowboy boot trend). These daisy socks prove the '60s-inspired print has already had a major impact on fashion. These adorable socks from ModCloth give your feet a chance to have their own funky moment as well.