You know what they say, new year, new boots! OK, so maybe I'm the only one saying that, but I promise after you scroll through these five 2020 boot trends, you'll join me in saying it, too. The very best part of winter fashion is getting to flex your boot game, and this year, it's time to level up your fave footwear. I'm talking vibrant colors, platform soles, and yes, even some cowboy vibes thrown in for good measure! Read on for some real talk about the best boots to buy this season — oh, and spoiler alert, not a single pair on this list will cost you over $100 bucks. No need to thank me, just let me borrow them for ~special occasions~ please!

Knee-High Height

Finally, you can officially stop pulling up your drooping over-the-knee boots! Last year, you couldn't hit up a bar without seeing 50% of the ladies in attendance pairing their skinny jeans and mini dresses with black suede over-the-knee boots. While OTK styles are still cute, knee-high fits will be all the rage, so get yourself a cute pair ASAP. The Jack Rogers Gemma Tall Heeled Boot in "Taupe" ($99, originally $198, Jack Rogers) are a fab on-sale find that look great paired with a chunky sweater now and a prairie-style maxi dress come springtime.

Chunky Platforms

Need a lift? Platform boots that add a lil' extra height are about to be everywhere, and as a 5'1 gal myself, I'm thrilled. While sky-high going-out boots will be especially popular, I'm personally partial to platform styles with a bit of traction, so the Jeffrey Campbell Torrent-2 Waterproof Platform Rain Boot ($60, Nordstrom) gets all the awards in my book. This crisp white boot is definitely a style I plan to wear on both rainy and sunny days.

True Colors

Spotted on 2020 runways via Miu Miu, Gucci, and Marc Jacobs, statement-making, colorful boots will be all the rage this season. Pick your fave hue and find a boot that matches, and if you need some help, know that I can't stop staring at these Monki Croc Print Ankle Boots in "Mint Green" ($72, ASOS). Year-round spring vibes? Yes, please.

Fair is Square

When I think back on all the square-toed boots I've left behind at thrift stores in years past, I feel regret beyond belief. I had no idea the square look would soon be trending! Still, it's not too late to get in on the action, and I've already placed my order for the Heeled Leather Square Toe Ankle Boots ($60, originally $199, Zara). I'm all about a snakeskin boot, and the square toe and matching square heel details make this pair look so luxe. Plus, I'm all about a good on-sale impulse buy!

Cowboy Chic

Let's call this one the Ganni effect, shall we? Ever since the fashion brand dropped their too-trendy-for-words cowboy boots, the Western style has had a full-on revival. Still, finding the right pair that isn't too costume-y can be a struggle. When going for the cowboy vibes, a shorter bootie as opposed to a knee-high fit keeps the style more runway, less ranch hand. Topshop has quite a few great options to consider, including the BLISS Black Western Boots ($75, Topshop).

With all these cute trends to indulge in, it's time to give your old boots, well, the boot! Hate to see it, but how else will you have enough room in your closet for all these new styles?