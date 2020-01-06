If you haven't heard, oversized florals and grandma-inspired wallpaper prints are a huge trend for 2020, and designers like Kate Spade and Christopher Kane have made use of them in all their latest collections. Still, I hadn't seen any of my fave celebs rocking the trend — that is, until I laid eyes on Taylor Swift's 2020 Golden Globes dress. Now, I'm totally ready to commit to this look as my full-on 2020 aesthetic. If you still need some convincing, read on to ooh and ahh over Swift's stunning gown.

After living out her dreams of being a literal cat lady in the film Cats, Swift scored a Golden Globes nomination for Best Original Song for her track, "Beautiful Ghosts." Since movie-goers only saw her in her CGI-ified cat lewk, she decided to use the Globes red carpet for a statement-making fashion moment and opted for a patterned gown that hit the nail on the head when it came to 2020 fashion trends. Jumbo wallpaper-inspired florals and prints will be everywhere in the new decade, so Swift's custom silk Etro gown was totally on-trend. I'm also digging the chartreuse, navy, and teal color story going on — that's a whole new palette for Swift!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The bottom of the silhouette serves real-life princess energy, with a ballgown skirt and small train, but the keyhole cutout, tank top-style straps, and overall loud print keep the look modern and playful.

And let's not forget that open back moment, further adding to the dress' drama:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for her glam, Taylor sported matte skin and a smudgy silver smoky eye, paired with some extra-lengthy falsies. Her updo was an intentionally-tousled top knot, complete with face-framing strands a la everyone's fave duchess, Meghan Markle.

The strands didn't distract from Swift's bold earrings, which featured unique blue and green gemstones:

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

This colorful, playful look feels so right for Swift's Lover era — it's safe to say we wouldn't have seen her in these hues back in her Reputation days! Honestly, after loving my fair shade of bedazzled red carpet dresses, I'm so ready to embrace patterns over sparkles in 2020. It's time for something new, and Swift's dress has officially set the trend in motion.