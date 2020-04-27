Your mom is your number one since day one, so when Mother's Day comes around, you want to shower her in all the love and affection she deserves. It can be difficult deciding what to gift the woman who deserves the entire world, but a solid choice could be choosing one of the best Mother's Day brunch delivery gifts.

If you're long-distance from Mom this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you're likely looking for a way to continue your Mother's Day traditions safely. Dr. Rachael Piltch-Loeb, a preparedness fellow at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, tells Elite Daily, “We don't have any evidence that the virus is transmitted in the food supply.” She continues to say that Mom "should simply wash her hands before consuming whatever food you send and could consider eating with her own silverware rather than her hands if she feels more comfortable."

Growing up, you might have served your mom breakfast in bed on this special day. You'd whip up a yummy stack of pancakes, and prepare a tray for her, complete with orange juice and a little vase of flowers. It's a tradition you want to keep going strong, but it can be a little tricky when you're not physically there.

Luckily, there are brunch delivery gifts that will ship entire meals to your mom with just a click of a button. These 12 Mother's Day brunch gifts range from bagel and lox kits to pastries that Mom will love a waffle lot. Now, the only difficult decision you have left to make is choosing which one to send.

1. Mix And Match Waffles Mix & Match Belgian Waffles $34.99 | Wolferman's Bakery If your mom love waffles, you'll want to send her this delicious mix and match assortment of Belgian waffles. Right now, you can choose between cinnamon or double chocolate chip Belgian waffles to add into your delivery of 12.

2. Coffee Cakes Mix & Match Coffee Cakes $39.99 | Wolferman's Bakery Send Mom something sweet that will pair perfectly with her morning cup of coffee. This coffee cake delivery from Wolferman's Bakery sends Mom two Chocolate Vanilla Swirl coffee cakes to enjoy.

3. Sausage And Cheese Casserole Sausage and Cheese Casserole $49.99 | Wolferman's Bakery You can't go wrong with sending Mom a savory casserole for brunch. Give your day one everything she loves in one dish with this Sausage and Cheese Casserole from Wolferman's Bakery. The casserole contains Italian sausage, dry mustard, and cheddar cheese, and will be delivered frozen to Mom's doorstep.

4. A Signature Bakery Tray Signature Bakery Tray $79.99 | Harry & David This Signature Bakery Tray from Harry & David comes with an assortment of pastries like shortbread cookies, a cinnamon swirl, and baklava. The whole package arrives in a wooden tray that your mom can use after to display her succulents or keep things organized in her pantry.

5. A Crab Quiche Duo Crab Quiche Duo $99.99 | Harry & David Gift your mom something super tasty with this Crab Quiche delivery. Each shipment comes with two quiches, so she can enjoy one on Mother's Day and then savor another the next day to keep the celebration going.

6. A Mother’s Day Breakfast In Bed Gift Basket Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed Gift Basket $99.99 | GourmetGiftBaskets.com Give Mom an assortment of goodies with this gift set from GourmetGiftBaskets.com. This adorable basket is filled with blueberries, pancake mix, a scone mix, ham, and coffee, so Mom can have a full Mother's Day brunch.

7. Mother's Day Bagel Brunch For Six Mother's Day Bagel Brunch for 6 $89 | Goldbelly Show your mom she is your everything with a bagel brunch delivery. Each kit comes with six bagels and cream cheese of your choosing, plus some Nova Lox. The best part of all is that these bagels deliver from Zucker's Bagels and Smoked Fish in New York City.

8. Mother's Day Hand Pies Mother's Day Hand Pies - 8 Pack $69 | Goldbelly These hand pies from Tiny Pies in Austin, TX are incredibly adorable. Each delivery from Goldbelly comes with eight mini pies shaped like tulips and hearts that are filled with either a blueberry or cherry filling. Send your mom a punny text on Mother's Day to pair with your delivery like, "Pie love you very much."

9. Southern Breakfast Favorites Southern Breakfast Favorites $99 | Goldbelly Provided by the Loveless Cafe in Nashville, TN via Goldbelly, this gift set includes everything your mom needs to prepare a delicious breakfast at home. She'll receive some of Loveless Cafe's biscuit mix and waffle pancake mix, along with maple syrup, honey, and some fruit butters and preserves.

10. Savory Mini Croissants Savory Swirl Appetizer Trio $59.99 | Harry & David For a swirling good time, send your mom this Savory Swirl Appetizer Trio from Harry & David. It includes an assortment of mini croissants to enjoy in three different flavors. There is a tangy Gruyere croissant, a spinach and Swiss cheese croissant, and a mushroom one.

11. A Bacon Onion Gruyere Quiche Bacon Onion Gruyere Quiche $69 | Goldbelly Send Mom some hugs and quiches with this Bacon Onion Gruyere Quiche from Goldbelly. The quiche is shipped from Dangerously Delicious Pies in Baltimore, MD, and if the name doesn't give it away, these quiches are quite tasty. Your mom will receive a frozen quiche filled with roasted onions, bacon, and Gruyere cheese that all she needs to do is heat it up to enjoy.