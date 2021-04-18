Showing appreciation for your mom or the mother figure in your life is important year-round, but there are certain holidays that can let you highlight just how much you care. Of course, you don't have to buy a gift to show you care about someone, but if you are looking for something special, it can be difficult. If you feel like you've maxed out on the gifts of flowers, chocolate, and wine, you may need some inspiration on the gifting front. Thankfully, there are so many unique gifts for moms you can order online that will make her smile.

There are so many occasions throughout the year when you put the spotlight on mom — Mother's Day, the holiday season, birthdays, anniversaries, and so on — so it can be tough to really nail it in the gift department every single time. When you're thinking about what to buy your mom, you're probably weighing the price along with wanting to make it thoughtful and special. As you're compiling a list of must-buys for mom throughout the year, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of unique gifts that won't break the bank.

For under $50 (with quite a few buys coming in at $30 or less), you can score handmade gifts for mom from Etsy, unique retailers, and more. These one-of-a-kind offerings include customizable bracelets, unconventional bath sets, and Schitt's Creek-themed cards. To help you get started on your search, you'll want to check out these gifts that'll suit just about any occasion.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Schitt's Creek Greeting Card For Mom

If she's a fan of the Rose family, your mom totally love getting this Schitt's Creek-themed card from Etsy from her bébé.

2. Customizable 'What I Love About Mom' Journal

This gem from Knock Knock lets you put your appreciation for your mom into words in one fun fill-in-the-blank journal.

3. Handmade Embroidered Face Mask

Available in a slew of pretty floral designs, these handmade embroidered face masks from Etsy sell for $12.79 for one mask. You can also grab a three- or five-pack for under $30 or $50, respectively.

4. Gold Custom City Map Print

If your mom is the sentimental type, this custom gold city map print is perfect for reminding her of her hometown.

5. Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle

If your mom loves a good whodunit, check out this Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle from Uncommon Goods. Choose from one of two different mystery puzzles.

6. Savino Enthusiast Wine Carafe

This wine carafe from Savino keeps the wine fresh and safe inside a plastic, shatterproof casing so your mom can sip outdoors throughout the year.

7. Mimosa Flavor Cubes

Available in two flavors — citrus or peaches and berries — these Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio sets easily turn any bottle of bubbly into a mimosa or bellini.

8. Herb Garden Kit

A fun gift for gardeners and cooks alike, this Herb Garden Grow Kit from 1-800-Flowers is a cool alternative to sending a bouquet.

9. Winesulator Insulated Wine Canteen

This Winesulator Insulated Wine Canteen from Brumate can keep an entire bottle of wine at the right temperature for over 24 hours.

10. Exfoliating Spa Kit

This Exfoliating Moroccan Spa Kit comes with a kessa glove, mhakka (a clay pumice stone), and Moroccan black soap.

11. Paint-By-Numbers For Adults

This Springtime Paint-by-Number Kit is a fresh take on vintage kits, available in four unique spring prints, including poppies and a succulent design.

12. Half-Moon Handmade Minimalist Earrings

These pretty handmade earrings feature a gold brass disk shape and a silver half-moon that's a unique choice for your modern, minimalist mom.

13. Bathtime Essentials Wine Holder

If your mom is all about unwinding with a bath, this bathtub wine glass holder with hand-picked beach stones is a gift she'll use all year.

14. Customized Handwriting Bracelet

This Handwriting Bracelet is customizable with one to three words of your choice, handwritten by you, and then crafted into a pretty bracelet for your mom.

15. Tonic Luxe Velvet Heat Pillow

This pretty hot and cold pillow from Anthropologie is a luxe way to treat aches and pains.

16. Geode Bath Bomb Gift Set

This Geode Bath Bomb Gift Set comes with four pretty geode-themed bath bombs: amethyst, pink quartz, turquoise, and blue calcite.

17. Raw Birthstone Stud Earrings

These Raw Birthstone Studs are a minimalist and modern twist on classic birthstone sets, with unpolished, raw stones set on sterling silver studs. Choose one set of earrings with your mom's birthstone for $48.

18. Pretty Handblown Glassware Set

This Mexican Handblown Glassware was handblown by artisans in Jalisco, Mexico, and is available in two fun colors: aqua and orange swirl.