There's no better feeling than totally nailing a unique couples costume. Whether you celebrate Halloween with your friends and coworkers, or you like to go out on the town, a creative couples costume is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. And while Bonnie and Clyde or Jim and Pam are undoubtedly classic, these out-of-the-box couples costumes for Halloween 2019 will knock your spooky socks off.

Halloween is the perfect time to let your creativity flow. From wigs and capes to face paint, on Oct. 31, the sky is the limit. Additionally, getting off the beaten Halloween path can mean making some major memories with your sweetie. Maybe you stay up all night dyeing fake flowers for your Midsommar May Queen cape, or you run around town looking for a sour cherry Ring Pop just like Sophie Turner's. Whatever the case, putting together a creative costume can mean getting a little kooky in the process. If you and your partner are Monica Geller-competitive, trying something a little different this Halloween may finally earn you that coveted "Best Couples Costume" prize. (I promise, no Friends couples are mentioned in this article.)

Here are 11 totally unique couples costumes for you and your (insert ghost emoji) boo this Halloween.

1. Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Eloping In Vegas Halloween is the perfect time to wear candy as jewelry. Of course, if you and your boo are going as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas eloping in Vegas, a sour cherry Ring Pop is just part of the getup. Grab your favorite white jumpsuit, get a sky-high white veil, and have your date don a grey suit. Extra points for pink costume glasses. Ring Pop not included.

2. Cardi B & Offset At The 2018 American Music Awards Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images IMHO, Cardi B looks amazing every day, but her lewk at the 2018 American Music Awards really took the Cardi cake. Try wearing something floral and bold, paired with a big flower crown. Then ask your date to put on a nice suit with a ton of gold accessories. Okur?

3. Jake Paul & Tana Mongeau Denise Truscello Ah, YouTube newlyweds. For a super #millennial Halloween look, go as Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau. For the perfect Tana getup, you'll need mini sunglasses, something bedazzled, over-the-knee boots, and a super long, blond wig. For Jake Paul, an all-black ensemble with a white hat will do — or anything sporty and neon.

4. Moira & Johnny Rose From 'Schitt's Creek' Courtesy of Pop TV What's more fun than wearing a wig? Wearing three different wigs throughout the night! If you're looking for something whacky and creative, go as the iconically dramatic Moira Rose. Though the soap-opera star sticks to a pretty slick black and white color scheme, she loves feathers, metal body chains, and lots of layers. Have your date wear a nice suit with a patterned tie and a pocket square.

5. Dani & Christian From 'Midsommar' A24 Halloween is supposed to be spooky, folks! If you and your boo live for scary movies, dressing as Dani and Christian from Midsommar may be right up your alley. If you go as the pair from the start of the movie, plain monochrome sweats will be perfect. Of course, if you want to go for May Queen Danny, something white and embroidered with tons of fake flowers will do the trick.

6. Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird I've said it before, but I'll say it again: Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are power couple #goals. Not only are they both world champion athletes, but they're also world champion fashionistas. From suits to jeans to incredible patterns, have you and your date wear your most stylish outfits, and you'll be good to go. And if you can find a short pink wig, you can really make this costume a slam dunk.

7. Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra At The Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images OK, I think dressing up as a princess is always fun. I'm a diva. However, if you're looking for a creative spin on Cinderella and Prince Charming, recreating Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala lewk will be tons of fun. If you manage to find a silver evening gown, something with a netted top or a body chain can really bring this outfit over the top. And, obviously, a huge crown. Have your date dress in white and grow (or draw on) a tiny mustache.

8. Sheldon & Amy From 'The Big Bang Theory' Sheldon and Amy are the definition of the phrase, "There's a pot for every lid." If you and your boo are total brainiacs or you've watched every season of The Big Bang Theory, dressing up as Sheldon and Amy will be super cute. For the early years, grab a superhero shirt and khakis for Sheldon and a sweater-vest over a button-down, paired with a knee-length skirt for Amy.

9. Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sporty and spicy, dressing as J. Lo and A-Rod will leave everyone's jaws on the floor. For J. Lo, any sort of evening gown, leotard, or sparkly outfit will do the trick. For A-Rod, your date can go for something sporty or really suit up.

10. Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Cowboy, take me away. If "opposites attract" describes you and your boo to a T, try dressing up as city girl Gwen Stefani and country boy Blake Shelton. For Gwen, you can wear something edgy and glam, paired with a blond wig and a strong red lip. For Blake, jeans and flannel will be perfect. Bonus points if you can find a cowboy hat and boots.