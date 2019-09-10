The PSLs have made their triumphant return, the fall beers are flowing, and whether you’ve accepted it or not, Halloween is fast approaching. That means it’s time to start brainstorming you and bae’s coordinating costumes, fam, because no one wants to scramble to put together a last-minute ensemble for a party. Luckily, there are a plethora of classic couples costumes for Halloween 2019 that are not only easy peasy to assemble, but also cute AF. As in, your Instagram post is bound to rack up the likes, #nofilterneeded.

There’s something especially fun about a costume idea that takes two. Not only is it often easier for others to guess what you’re dressed up as when you come as a dynamic duo, but it also serves as a bonding experience. Undoubtedly, you and your boo will get a kick out of looking back at the photos of your joint costume and remembering the process of putting it together.

When it comes down to it, the best couples costumes are the ones that either reflect your unique personalities and interests or make a reference to relevant pop culture. Need some ideas? Whether you’re hitting up your bestie’s bash or heading to a local bar, here are a few clever and creative couples costumes that are totally timeless.

Party Animals Shutterstock Strapped for time, and on a tight budget? Then take note, because this might be one of the simplest, cheapest costumes to put together. All you need is some cocktail party attire, a pair of animal masks, and a bottle of bubbly, and #boom — you’re a couple of party animals.

Lyft & Uber There’s nothing wrong with a little playful competition — particularly between your two go-to ridesharing apps. This idea from Brit + Co is sheer genius, not only because it’s easy for others to guess, but also because it’s a cinch to assemble. To personify Uber, all you need is a business suit and some shades, and for Lyft, a hot pink wig, dress, and mustache should do the trick. If you want to make it extra obvious, of course, you could add the company logos to your attire, or carry a sign that says “Your ride is here.”

Jasmine & Aladdin Given the release of the live-action adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin this past spring, there’s no better time to channel your inner princess and street urchin. You can totally purchase couples costumes that are already assembled, but you can also put together a DIY version with just a few items. You just need some harem pants and a shrunken vest for Aladdin, and an aqua blue bra top, sheer skirt, and harem pants with a matching headband for Jasmine. Just don’t forget to snap a pic Gram on your “magic carpet” (a regular ol’ rug on your living room floor) #DoItForTheGram.

Jim & Pam NBC Real talk. Is anyone in TV history more #couplegoals than Jim and Pam? Through all the ups and downs in their on-again, off-again romance on The Office, we never stopped rooting for them — which is why these characters make for the perfect joint costume. Best of all, it doesn’t take much effort to emulate this duo. Pam can don a button-down shirt, cardigan, and knee-length skirt, and pull their hair half up. Jim should wear a button-down, tie, and khakis or dress slacks, with a crossbody messenger bag for good measure. Tie the whole concept together by wearing Dunder Mifflin nametags.

Avocado Halves Is there any food more quintessentially millenial than the avocado? We spread it on toast, we pay extra for guac, and sometimes, we just eat the superfruit whole like a total savage. So, why not embrace the obsession and turn it into an adorable couples costume representing two halves of an avocado? You can snag a couple of matching tunics, or screenprint your own with a clever pun or phrase — like “my better half.” (You can thank me later for that one.)

Bonnie & Clyde Shutterstock You’re partners in crime in real life, so you might as well pay homage to an infamous bank-robbing duo. In a pinch, you can snag a full Bonnie and Clyde costume online, but you can also go the DIY route as well. For Bonnie, you’ll need a short-sleeved yellow sweater or button-down blouse, a tweed pencil skirt, a silk patterned scarf around your neck, and a beret. For Clyde, you’ll need a pinstriped jacket (or vest) with matching dress pants, a white button-down, a tie, and a fedora. Both partners can carry a toy handgun — and you can also have one bring a fake bag of money for the full criminal effect.

Sandy & Danny This classic costume never fails to trigger some nostalgia — after all, come Halloween, many have just kissed their summer lovin’ goodbye. You have options with this one, too. You can either choose to do a version with the innocent cheerleader version of Sandy, or the BAMF she turns into at the end of Grease. For the former, you should hunt down some pom-poms, a red skirt, white sneakers, and a sweater that you can somehow add “Rydell High” to. Or, for the greaser version, you’ll want to seek out skin-tight black pants, an off-the-shoulder bodysuit, a black leather jacket, red peep-toe shoes, and a fake cigarette. Danny just requires a white or black T-shirt, black leather jacket, and black jeans (plus a whole lot of hair product, of course).