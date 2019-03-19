The First Full 'Toy Story 4' Trailer Is Here To Hit You Right In The Emotions

Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the toys are a long way from Andy's room in the new trailer for Toy Story 4. In the first full-length trailer for the upcoming sequel, Woody is thrown out into the wide open road and left to explore the real world in a more life-changing way than ever before. And of course, the movie also brings back the rest of the beloved Toy Story gang, along with a bunch of new faces. The first full Toy Story 4 trailer promises that the new movie will be the biggest adventure fans have seen the toys embark on.

Toy Story 4 will pick up some time after the ending of Toy Story 3, which saw the toys' former owner Andy handing them off to a little girl named Bonnie. It seems that Andy's toys and Bonnie's toys have been living in peace at their new home, until Bonnie brings home a new toy: a spork with googly eyes that she named Forky (voiced by Tony Hale). Although Forky becomes Bonnie's favorite toy, he has an existential crisis over the fact that he was meant to be an eating utensil and not a toy, which leads him to jump out of Bonnie's family's RV while everyone is on a road trip. Woody is quick to follow after Forky, and the two find themselves lost on the open road.

And that is just the start of the new adventure. Check out the full Toy Story 4 trailer below:

The biggest part of the trailer is Woody's reunion with Bo Peep, his love interest from the first two Toy Story movies who is noticeably absent and presumed to have been lost in Toy Story 3. To Woody's surprise, Bo Peep is not only surviving on her own in the real world, but thriving. Having traded in her frilly pink dress for a heroic looking blue jumpsuit and cape, Bo Peep has clearly embraced life outside of a kid's room, and she opens Woody's eyes to how beautiful living at a roadside carnival can be. Of course, this is a shock to Woody, whose priority in life has always been to bring joy to his child owner.

But Bo Peep's wide-open new world is not without its dangers. The new trailer introduces fans to the main antagonist of Toy Story 4: a creepy doll from the 1950s named Gabby Gabby (voiced by Christina Hendricks). When Woody and Forky first arrive in an antiques shop, Gabby Gabby implores them to stay forever and commands her horde of nightmarish ventriloquist dummies to capture them.

The carnival is also home to some exciting new friends, like the wise-cracking plush animals Ducky and Bunny (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) and the motorcycle-riding action figure Duke Caboom (voiced by Keanu Reeves).

Fans only have a few more months left to wait until Toy Story 4 hits theaters. The new movie, which may be the final movie in the Toy Story series, is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 21.