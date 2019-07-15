USWNT Classics on YouTube

Megan Rapinoe has never been afraid to go for gold (literally — she's been in the Olympics twice) and if you've seen her nail a penalty kick, you know how well she does under pressure. In the 2019 World Cup, Rapinoe won the Golden Boot for being the top scorer. So, it's no wonder that when she first met Sue Bird at a United States Olympic Committee (USOC) press event for the 2016 Rio Olympics, Rapinoe shot her shot and made the first move.

In a 2018 interview with Seattle Refined, the pair both admitted that Rapinoe's opening line didn't initially land.

"I was in uniform but my hair was down and in full makeup and and she joked, 'Are you getting ready for a game?' I was like 'Yeaaahhh,'" Bird told Seattle Refined.

Although Rapinoe walked away feeling defeated, she later told Oprah magazine that she and Bird's agents worked together, and she went to some of Bird's games during the Olympics in Rio (like, same?).