Megan Rapinoe Posted The Most Lovey-Dovey IG After Sue Bird Won Olympic Gold

There’s no denying that Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe are an Olympics power couple. From Rapinoe leading the U.S. women’s soccer team to a bronze medal victory to U.S. women’s basketball player Bird taking home her fifth gold medal, the pair had a lot to celebrate at the Tokyo Summer Games. Case in point: The adorable Instagram post Rapinoe shared after Bird’s big win.

“I am so proud of you @sbird ❤️. As if I could love you any more 🥰. Congrats baby! 🥇,” she wrote alongside a pic of the couple embracing right after Bird’s big win. Bird and the rest of the U.S. women’s basketball team took home the gold during the basketball finals on Saturday, Aug. 7. Honestly, watching Bird run over to her fiancée for celebratory hugs and kisses right after the game finished was a highlight all on its own!

“[I’m] honestly inspired, and I told her the other day, it feels corny to say but it’s like everything you would want in someone you look up. Obviously I get to be with her and I love her, and that’s the most special part,” Rapinoe told NBC before the game. “She just does things the right way. She plays with a sense of joy, she makes everyone else around her better on and off the court. I’m gonna start tearing up. You’re gonna make me cry on national TV.”

Between the two of them, they have six Olympic gold medals, two FIFA World Cups, three NCAA championships, four FIBA World Cups, and four WNBA championships. Not too shabby!

Rapinoe and Bird both taking home medals is an emotional full-circle achievement for the duo, who first met at the 2016 Rio Olympics and got engaged in October 2020. To make matters even sweeter, Rapinoe also recently made a heartfelt Instagram post sharing how proud she was that Bird was chosen as the U.S. flag bearer at this year’s Olympics opening ceremony.

“Beyond words. I am so proud of you Sue. What an honor it is to have you lead us @teamusa and all of America back home. 🇺🇸 You are, simply the best. ❤️ @sbird10,” Rapinoe wrote on July 23.

The Olympics may be over, but I for one can’t wait to see where Rapinoe and Bird go next!