LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 27: Sue Bird (L) of the Seattle Storm and soccer player Megan Rapinoe attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Megan Rapinoe Said The Sweetest Thing About Sue Bird Being Team USA's Flag Bearer

My heart is about to burst.

By Michele Mendez
Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The 2021 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 23. Basketball legend Sue Bird was a flag bearer for the United States. Bird’s fiancé Megan Rapinoe's comments about Sue Bird flag-bearing for Team USA were so sweet.

"She told me on text, she heard at practice. She was in typical Sue fashion very low-key about it. … I get to see just how much that means to her,” Rapinoe said.

More to come...