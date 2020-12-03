11 Fashion Accessories For Holiday Gifts Under $100 That *Everyone* Could Use

Giving solid, thoughtful gifts is a talent, an art form, if you well, and there's no better feeling than knowing you absolutely nailed a present. But, while I love showering my friends and family with gifts, that doesn't mean I'm always very good at it. This year, as I drown in gift lists, scroll through product roundups, sleuth, and do just about anything else I can to up my holiday shopping game, one thing I'm confident that pretty much everyone on my list always loves are some fresh fashion accessories as holiday gifts. TBH, the hardest part of shopping these items will be giving them away.

When you have a big family, on top of an ever-growing list of other loved ones to gift to, it doesn't take long at all for holiday shopping to get pricey. And as much as everyone loves a gift card, there's something so touching about a gift that perfectly matches your loved one's energy. That's why I'm leveling up with some amazing fashion accessories as holiday gifts, because they run the gamut of every possible mood your giftee could want. With cute shoes, bags, jewelry, and more, there's an entire world of fashion accessories out there to easily wrap up for your loved ones that give your gifts a more personal touch. All you need to know is their taste.

No matter who's on your list, these fashion accessory holiday gifts will be the cherries on top of their holiday wardrobes. And with all of the below gifts retailing for under $100, you don't even have to empty out your savings.

Literally everyone needs a pair of sunglasses, no matter what time of year it is. These Vogue Eyewear x Gigi Hadid shades ($70, Sunglasses Hut), with their cat-eye detail, have a timeless, chic look that's a perfect match for anyone you know who's off-duty-model style is polished and a little bit retro.

With their embossed swoosh and reflective details on the upper, these winter-proof high-top sneakers will be your new sleek and stylish favorite for colder months.

Igloo's Retro Fanny Pack ($25, Igloo) is more than just a colorful addition to any outfit; it doubles as an actual cooler. Its interior is insulated, so you can toss in a few beverages to grab a cold drink throughout the day.

If you have any Harry Styles-obsessed loved ones in your life (so... everyone?), Tunnel Vision's Sunflower Choker ($15, Tunnel Vision) may be just what the gift-doctor ordered. This cheery necklace adds a much-needed touch a brightness to the dark outfits that dominate the winter.

One type of shoe that never seems to go out of style is the Mary Jane. The vintage schoolgirl-style works with nearly every outfit you can think of — going to the office, having brunch, or even a night on the town. ASOS' Chunky Mary Jane ($48, ASOS) take this classic silhouette and add a little platform for extra height and comfort — a refreshingly modern take on this timeless shoe.

The bucket hat trend is here to stay, but your loved ones may need to update their cap for a more winter-friendly version. PURFANREE's Cow Print ($14, Amazon), with its faux fur fabric, is not only warmer, but it adds a cool edge to any outfit.

Your recipient gets two stylish bags for the price of one with Zara's Yellow Crossbody Bag ($50, Zara). As you can clip the smaller bag to the strap of the larger one, you get all the ease of carrying compact bag with much more storage space. Not to mention, the mustard yellow shade is a fall and winter favorite, so you also know it'll fit right in with your giftee's current wardrobe.

Glasses chains have emerged back into vogue in a big way, bleeding over into adorable beaded sunglasses chains, chunky mask chains, and more. Antrhopologie's Pearl Sunglasses Chain ($28, Anthropologie), are a fresh take on a classic set of pearls, and as an owner of a glasses chain, I can confirm they're super convenient.

I can't believe there was ever a time I was disappointed when I got socks as a present; they're now one of my most-hoped-for items. A cute ruffled sock, like one of Zodaca's Ankle Crew Socks ($11, Walmart), peeping out over a pair of sneakers or heels adds a dash of fun to your outfit.

Give the gift of comfort this year with Free People's Blanket Scarf ($48, Free People). Considering this scarf boasts all the coziness of staying in bed all day, your recipient can leave the house in it and be protected from the elements. Plus, it has strong dark academia aesthetic vibes. What else could they ask for?

This Little Bee Faux-Leather Backpack ($45, More Than A Backpack) is an ultra--cute way for your loved one to keep their stuff within reach at all times. The faux-leather material is sleek, and its vintage style is timeless. The adorable bee detail makes this bag stand out even more..