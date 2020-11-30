10 Loungewear Holiday Gifts Under $100 You & Your Loved Ones Will *Actually* Live In

After a long year being stuck at home and thus buying yourself everything you could ever need in a flurry of stress-shopping and boredom, holiday gifting season likely couldn't feel more confusing. I mean, what are you even supposed to get your loved ones when it's likely we'll all be spending — wait for it — more time at home? If you're feeling a little stumped about anyone on your list, lean in to that dilemma with a super simple solution: a cute loungewear holiday gift that'll make anybody you know happy, cozy, and much more content with spending time inside throughout the winter.

I'll be honest with you: I'm not a good gift giver. I love to give presents, but I admittedly absolutely terrible at picking out things for others. But even if, like me,, gift-giving is your kryptonite, comfy, trendy loungewear is one area in which you can't go wrong. Face it: It's the one thing you know almost every person in your life is wearing right now and likely needs more of. Besides, it's a great way to let someone know you think they deserve a little ~luxurious~ relaxation.

Of course, everyone has different tastes when it comes to loungewear, so you may have to do a little recon before making your purchase. From trendy matching sweatsuits to cozy onesies to elevate PJs, the world of cozy clothes is nearly endless these days. Peep these loungewear holiday gift ideas below that should hit about every loungewear mood imaginable.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Trendy Matching Set

Everyone knows someone who is always either too hot or too cold, and the best way to give them the balance they need is a hoodie-and-shorts set to keep cool while staying comfy. The perk of a matching set is that it'll make the recipient feel that much more put together.

The Barely-There Athleisure

Originally designed for yoga, these iconic pants come in 20 different colors, and the buttery soft and barely-there Nulu™ Fabric mean that your giftee might just forget she's wearing them.

For the person who loves a little extra color or pattern in their wardrobe, a tie-dye sweatsuit still reigns supreme among loungewear. The look has been all the rage among celebrities and influencers, and it looks like it won't be going out of fashion for a while.

There's just something so classy and adult-like about owning a real pajama set, and these animal print PJs are a fun option that skews more fashion that frumpy. It's made with ultra soft fabric to ensure whoever receives these will undoubtedly have sweet dreams.

I can't really pinpoint the moment I fell in love with lounge rompers; all I know is I fell hard. This is yet another options that helps your loungewear look feel a bit more streamlined. Not to mention, the vintage vibe this silhouette gives off makes it all the more special.

Sweater weather is well underway, so why not give the gift of being wrapped from head to toe in knitwear? Bellewholesale's Knit Sweater and Pants Set comes in 12 different colors — perfect if you want to snag one for every member of your group for a photo shoot.

A velour tracksuit will have your loved one saying, "That's hot." The early 2000s look has come back full force, and nearly everyone I know is regretting throwing out their go-to middle school 'fit. Make those teenage dreams come true again with this classic loungewear gift.

You can give three gifts for the price of one with the above three-piece set, featuring a cozy crop top, tapered pants, and a duster. Plus,there's something about a big cardigan that gives me serious Cameron Diaz in The Holiday vibes. The only thing this all-in-one set is missing is Jude Law.

Fleece flannel guarantees anyone you gift one of this onesies to be as snug as a bug in a rug. It also comes with a hood for the people in your life who like to be as wrapped up as possible.

This last set is perfect for the loved one who always likes to be dressed — even at PJ time. Think: the person you'll never find wearing sweatpants, no matter how lazy a day they're having. Luckily, this set is elegant and will remind your loved one taking it easy doesn't mean skimping on luxury.