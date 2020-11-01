40 Pieces That Are So Cozy You'll Want To Wear Them Every Day

As the nip in the air creeps in and the leaves start to fall, you're probably thinking about a wardrobe refresh to get you into a cozy mood. While daylight might be in short supply, inspiration doesn't have to be when it comes to clothes that are as cute as they are comfortable. Whether you are lounging at home, working from home, or you're headed into the office every day, this list of cozy pieces you'll want to wear every day has great options to keep you warm and toasty.

Consider thick cardigans or chunky knits in fun prints or unexpected cuts for an instant new breath of life on chilly mornings (and for all those Zoom calls). For your bottom half, amp up the warmth of your leggings with fleece-lined options and add a pair of faux fur slippers that'll knock your cozy socks off.

So, when you're ready for a seasonal revamp that prioritizes your comfort, keep scrolling for some dynamite picks that look great on everyone. Best of all, every single one of these options is less than $50.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This Knit Cardigan With A Ton Of Brass Buttons MEROKEETY Knit Cardigan $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With a ton of brass buttons down the front, this knit cardigan brings an edgy look to a familiar classic. Although lightweight, it falls below the hip and offers plenty of cozy coverage. This cardigan has thousands of five-star reviews with one customer writing: “Super pretty sweater! I love the buttons and it is very good quality for the price. The color is a little lighter than in the photo, but it is still beautiful. Got so many compliments already!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2. This Hoodie That's So Soft, It's Snuggle-Worthy Amazon Essentials Hoodie $23 | Amazon See On Amazon "It's so soft, it makes you want to snuggle down inside of it," one fan wrote about this hoodie with kangaroo pockets and a wide-ribbed hem. Made from a comfy polyester-cotton blend, it is machine washable and comes in six great colors. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

3. This Sporty Hoodie That Puts A Twist In The Front Core 10 Front-Twist Hoodie $17 | Amazon See On Amazon While designed as sportswear, this front-twist hoodie can work for whatever life throws your way. This hoodie is semi-fitted and made with a medium-weight fleece making it a great top layer to throw in your bag. Plus, it is machine washable, and it comes in four colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

4. This Cozy Wrap That Feels Like You're Wearing A Blanket Goodthreads Wrap Scarf $27 | Amazon See On Amazon When there’s a chill in the air, a warm and cozy wrap is definitely in order. Made from 100% acrylic, this is not only warm, but it also machine washable and comes in five great plaid patterns. One size fits most.

5. This Wrap That's Made From Cozy Fleece Core 10 Fleece Yoga Wrap $46 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you wear it for yoga or as a top layer, this wrap is lightweight and perfect for year-round wear. The relaxed fit keeps things comfy, and thumbholes keep the sleeves in place. This yoga wrap also features open styling, and it comes in black, olive, and rose. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

6. This Turtleneck Sweater That Delivers Both Warmth & Style Goodthreads Shaker Stitch Turtleneck $28 | Amazon See On Amazon The right turtleneck sweater can kick up your wardrobe both in terms of warmth and style, and this one delivers both. This oversize turtleneck features a sleek rib knit and a slouchy neck for a relaxed feel. Made from 100% cotton, this sweater is machine washable, and it's available in 10 colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7. This Cowl-Neck Top With A Modern Twist Cable Stitch Cowl-Neck Cross Front Top $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for work or play, this super-soft sweater features a drapey cowl neck and a modern cross-over detail in the front. It's machine washable and comes in black, marled gray, and mustard. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8. These Oversize Sweaters With A Retro Feel ZESICA Pullover Sweater $26 | Amazon See On Amazon These sweaters with a retro feel features dropped shoulders and oversized styling; no doubt, they’ll make a fun addition to your wardrobe. Made from 100% acrylic, they’re lightweight yet warm and machine washable. Choose from an assortment of color-block styles, stripes, and patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9. This Turtleneck That Feels Like You've Owned It Forever Goodthreads Long-Sleeve Vintage Turtleneck $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For a great base layer or a cozy stand-alone this turtleneck is a great staple for any wardrobe. Made of soft 100% cotton with a slubby texture, this turtleneck feels broken in, even when it's brand new. This turtleneck is machine washable so it's easy to care for, and it's available in a ton of great colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10. This Sweatshirt Dress That Makes A Comfy Go-To Daily Ritual Sweatshirt Dress $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This sweater dress with a hood features bracelet sleeves and dropped shoulders for a relaxed and casual look. The cotton, modal, and spandex blend makes this a super soft daily go-to, and you can choose between heather gray and olive. Available sizes: 1X — 7X

11. This Chunky Cardigan That Goes With Everything Astylish Chunky Cardigan $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Chunky cardigans are a great winter essential, and you won’t want to miss this one that's thick and cozy but still less than $40. With an oversize cable knit would pair beautifully with jeans or leggings, or as a top layer with just about anything, and it’s available in an assortment of styles and colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12. These $8 Sweatpants That Are Lined With Fleece For Extra Warmth Hanes Fleece Sweatpants $8 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to comfy and cozy, you can’t do much better than fleece-lined sweatpants. And these won’t disappoint. Made with a polyester-cotton blend, they’re soft and breathable, and they’re machine washable to boot. These pants are available in eight great colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13. This Chic Cardigan Update On A Pullover Fleece LookBookStore Hooded Cardigan $20 | Amazon See On Amazon When it’s chilly outside, fuzzy fleece is certainly in order, and this one is a chic update on the classic pullover. This hooded cardigan features a draped open design, dolman sleeves, and oversize pockets. What’s more, it’s machine washable, and there are several styles, colors, and patterns to choose from. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14. This Large Scarf That's Keeps Chilly Air At Bay Goodthreads Blanket Scarf $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You won’t want to leave the house without one of these blanket-like oversize scarves to keep you cozy when the temperatures begin to drop. Made of 100% acrylic, this scarf is warm, soft, and lightweight. Choose from two color options, cream and black buffalo plaid or blue and black plaid.

15. This Tie-Waist Sweater Dress With 3,000+ Reviews Lionstill Tie-Waist Sweater Dress $26 | Amazon See On Amazon With a textured weave pattern and tie waist, this sweater dress offers warmth and style. This dress also features bell sleeves with elasticized cuffs, and it’s available in nine fabulous colors. With hundreds of five-star reviews, this dress is obviously a fan favorite. One reviewer wrote, “I love this dress! It’s so cute for the fall and winter with a pair of boots and tights.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16. This Mock-Neck Top That's Great For Layering Amazon Essentials Mockneck Top $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This mock-neck top makes a great layering piece for your cold-weather wardrobe. Available in five great neutrals, this can be dressed down with jeans or dressed up with a cardigan or blazer. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

17. These Fleece-Lined Leggings That Come In Tons Of Colors Conceited Fleece-Lined Leggings $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Fleece-lined leggings? Yes, please. These high-waisted leggings will keep you warm and comfy all day. These leggings also feature a wide waistband (so they won’t roll over), and they’re available in a ton of colors to match any mood or outfit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18. These Faux Fur Slippers With A Memory Foam Insole COCOHOME Women's Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers $17 | Amazon See On Amazon With a memory foam insole, fleece lining, and plush faux fur, these fuzzy slippers are definitely the best way to putter around the house in style. The anti-skid outsole prevents slips and falls, and they're durable enough to step outside for the mail. Choose from five gorgeous colors. Available sizes: 5 — 10.5

19. This Fuzzy Sweater With A Popcorn-Like Texture KIRUNDO Fuzzy Sweater $34 | Amazon See On Amazon The plush texture of this fuzzy sweater makes it a fun update on a classic oversize sweater. Choose from seven colors. "So soft and cozy. Excellent material. I have purchased more in different colors," one happy customer wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20. These Color-Block Sweaters With Fun Prints Chase Secret Cowl-Neck Sweater $35 | Amazon See On Amazon With this sweater, everything is big and bold. It features big sleeves, a chunky turtleneck, and bold prints (or bright solids). This sweater is made with a polyester-acrylic blend, so it’s still lightweight, and there are a ton of colors, patterns, and styles to choose from. One reviewer shared, “This is a very nice sweater! [...] it's oversized and adorable! It is very very warm though.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21. This V-Neck Sweater That Looks Perfectly Polished Amazon Essentials Sweater $23 | Amazon See On Amazon While it's stylish enough to wear on its own, this sweater would also make an excellent layer under a blazer or a jacket. This sweater made of a cotton-modal blend features a classic V-neck and elasticized ribbing on the cuffs and hem. Choose from 10 colors. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

22. This Long Cardigan With A 4.5-Star Rating ZESICA Cardigan $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This printed cardigan offers a chic update on the cozy classic. With an oversize design and relaxed fit, this sweater is perfect for lounging around or topping off (and jazzing up) your outfit. Beyond leopard print, it also comes in plaids and solids. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23. This Boxy Sweater That's Easy To Dress Up & Down Woolicity Mock Neck Long Sleeve Knit $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This mock-neck sweater features a dropped shoulder, rib-knit cuffs, and a cropped length for a sleek update to a classic style. It's available in seven fabulous colors, and one fan wrote: "Loved it. This sweater is really comfy and cute. Material is thick and cozy, will keep you warm in fall and winter." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24. This 100% Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Sweater Ecrocoo Off-Shoulder Sweater $36 | Amazon See On Amazon With its oversize styling and bold cable knit, this updated off-the-shoulder sweater will no doubt make a stylish update to your winter wardrobe. Even better, it’s machine washable, so it’s easy to care for, and it comes in seven gorgeous colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25. This Pullover Dress That Feels Like A Robe Meenew Pullover Sweater Dress $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This pullover sweater dress is slouchy and cozy, making it perfect for when temps drop. It’s made with a nylon and acrylic blend, so it’s lightweight yet warm. This sweater dress also features drop shoulders and a crew neck, and you can choose from several color options. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26. This Sweater That Has A Subtle Crop Daily Ritual Pullover Sweater $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This slightly cropped sweater features a dropped shoulder for a little added interest, and it’s 100% cotton, so it’s thick enough to keep you warm. Choose from nine colors including vibrant burgundy and an oatmeal heather. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27. This 2-Piece Pajama Set That's Polished Enough To Zoom In KIRUNDO Two-Piece Pajama Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100% polyester, this two-piece pajama set is soft and warm whether you wear it together or separately. This two-piece set features a long-sleeve top with a hood and comfy shorts with an elastic waist. Choose between 10 colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28. This Vest In A Great Assortment Of Colors & Plaids Unidear Vest Cardigan $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This cozy vest is a fun cozy layer for the days when you’re not in the mood for a sweater. It features a brushed fabric exterior, a draped lapel front, and it comes in a great assortment of colors and plaids. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29. This Teddy Bear Jacket With 6,000+ Reviews PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Jacket $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed with an oversize style, this faux shearling teddy bear jacket also features an elasticized hem and cuffs and a zip closure to help you block out the cold. This jacket is available in a ton of colors from classic coffee to a vibrant red. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

30. These Cheap Socks That Keep Your Feet Warm & Toasty YSense Thick Socks (5 Pairs) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon I don’t know about you, but I find it pretty hard to pass up a pair of cozy socks, and with a wool-polyester blend, these socks are plenty cozy. Plus, you’ll have plenty of choices because the five-packs each come in a range of heathers and prints for about $3 a pair. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31. This Pullover That's Great For The Gym Or Loungewear Amazon Essentials Stretch Pullover $20 | Amazon See On Amazon While this stretchy pullover with 4.6 stars was designed for the gym, it’s undoubtedly cozy enough for loungewear as well. It features side slit pockets, thumbholes at the cuffs, and it’s machine washable. Choose from four colors. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

32. This Bluetooth Beanie That Comes In 20+ Styles Qshell Bluetooth Beanie $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This Bluetooth beanie is the perfect storm of warmth, style, and tech. Now, you can face the cold weather and listen to your music without added wires and bulk. Each beanie pairs easily via Bluetooth with your device, and it has a generous wireless range of 33 feet. Plus, they come in a range of styles including pom poms, solids, and more.

33. This Cotton-Modal Hoodie That's Great For A Lazy Sunday Core 10 Women's Workout Hoodie $36 | Amazon See On Amazon This stylish hoodie is equally suitable for the gym or a lazy Sunday. It features a medium weight fabric made from a cotton-modal blend, a drawstring hood, and kangaroo pockets. What’s more, it’s machine washable and available in four colors. No wonder reviewers have given it a 4.6-star rating overall. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

34. This Tunic With A Slouchy Cowl Neck levaca Cowl-Neck Tunic $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This loose-fitting tunic top features a loose cowl neck and plenty of buttons to keep things interesting. What’s more, it has front pockets, and there are several color options including a rich green and a striped pick. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35. This Teddy Bear Pullover That's Perfect For Cuddling Up In KIRUNDO Faux Shearling Pullover $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This faux shearling pullover has comfy and cozy locked up. Made from 100% polyester, this teddy bear top has a high neck and lapel, it’s machine washable, and it is available in 17 assorted colors and patterns including tie-dye. Nearly 2,000 reviewers have given it a 4.5-star overall rating. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

36. This Wool-Blend Cardigan With A Robe-Like Tie Waist Daily Ritual Wool Cardigan $39 | Amazon See On Amazon With a belted waist, this cardigan is a chic twist on an old classic. Made from a blend of wool, cotton, and a dash of cashmere, this cardigan is both soft and warm. It’s available in two elegant colors: light heather gray or pale heather. Available sizes: X-Large — XX-Large

37. This Classic Tunic Shirt In Prints & Solids Goodthreads Lightweight Poplin Long $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With all the hallmarks of a standard tunic — long sleeves, a button-down closure, and a rounded hem — this cotton-modal blend tunic is so soft and chic. The longer length gives you tons of options on how to wear it, and it’s available in 14 different colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38. This Tunic With Fun Button Details MOLERANI Casual Tunic $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This casual tunic is one of those items that don’t require a lot of bandwidth — it’s easy and effortless. Made from a poly-cotton blend and a hint of spandex, it has buttons on the side to help jazz things up a bit, and it comes in a ton of colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39. This Turtleneck Sweater In Solids, Prints & Color Block ZESICA Turtleneck Sweater $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Although lightweight, this acrylic turtleneck sweater will be warm enough for those brisk days when the mercury takes a nosedive. The subtle cropped style plays well with jeans, and there are tons of styles to choose from including leopard print, color-block options in a range of colors, and even plaids. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large