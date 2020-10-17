47 Cozy Things That Look Good On Everyone

While I am very much a fan of the summer, I'm always relieved when the cooler, cozier seasons arrive. You know the vibes: There's a chill in the morning air and the sun sets earlier every day, making for a great mental reset after sweltering days spent in front of an air conditioning unit. As a pro shopper, it always puts me in the mood to seek out cozy finds that look good on everyone.

First up on my must-have list is this wearable blanket — yes, it's as heavenly as it sounds. The hooded blanket is lined in plush sherpa and features a big pocket in the front for keeping your hands warm, and it can be pulled over your legs when you're curled up on the couch. So if you're planning to spend a lot of time indoors over the next few months, rest assured this blanket will be a game changer. I'm also really into these lightweight utility pants. They're casual and athletic (perfect for hanging at home), but can just as easily be dressed up with an amazing pair of pumps or booties when you're heading out. Personally, I'd rock them with some fancy kicks and soft T-shirt.

I had a lot of fun rounding up these cozy items on Amazon, and the best part is that they're all affordable — because part of the comfort in every single one of these pieces comes from knowing you don't have to splurge to look and feel your best. Happy shopping.

1. A Textured Bouclé Cardigan For Crisp Days Goodthreads Women's Bouclé Cardigan Sweater $40 | Amazon See On Amazon A bouclé cardigan will never fail you once the weather turns chilly. The open-front nylon blend sweater is textured and soft and features a ribbed knit trim and two patch pockets — perfect for storing your phone and keeping your hands warm during crisp walks in the neighborhood. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-small - XX-Large

2. This Fluffy Jacket That's *So* Soft Dokotoo Fuzzy Hoodie $38 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love hoodies and other soft things, you're definitely going to love this plush jacket. It's oversized and has side pockets and a hood for ultimate coziness. You can rock this with jeans while running errands, or just cuddle up with it while lounging around the house. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

3. The Prettiest Waffle-Knit Sweater That You Can Wear Off The Shoulders Kyerivs Oversized Waffle-Knit Sweater $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This oversized waffle-knit sweater can be worn on the shoulders or off, which means you can take this look from daytime chill to happy hour glam. It features batwing sleeves, cuffs at the wrists and waist, and a V-neck on both the front and back. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

4. A Leopard Print Cardigan That Will Bring Out Your Wild Side Daily Ritual Leopard Cardigan $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Who said knitwear had to be boring? Embrace your inner wild child with this leopard print cardigan. The acrylic and nylon blend sweater falls to below the hips and features light tortoise shell buttons and two patch pockets at the sides. It's so soft on the skin, you'll practically live in it. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

5. The Sweatpants With A Cozy Sherpa Lining Yeokou Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These athletic joggers give the appearance of regular everyday sweatpants on the outside, but they're lined in extra-warm fleece on the inside. The elastic-waist joggers have a drawstring closure for a comfortable fit, plus two side pockets. They come in colors like classic gray, mustard yellow, and sage green. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

6. A Soft Chambray Shirt That's Both Polished & Relaxed Daily Ritual Women's Tencel Shirt $29 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're taking meetings from home and want to look polished while still feeling comfortable, slip into this Tencel shirt that's so soft and breathable. The popover-style shirt has a loose fit, an open placket collar, and a seam accent at the mid-back. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

7. The Sports Bra Tank With Moisture-Wicking Power Lemedy Fitness Tank Top $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This sports bra tank top is a great addition to any workout wardrobe, but you can also lounge around in it with a pair of sweats. The lightweight tank offer mid-level compression and support, and since it's moisture-wicking, it'll keep you dry while you sweat. The polyester-blend top is super soft and has removable pads for ultimate comfort. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

8. These Fluffy Socks With Non-Slip Grips UGG Alice Cozy Sock $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These Alice socks by UGG are the type of thing you want to have around for those really chilly days when you're curled up on the couch watching your favorite flick. They're extra soft and fluffy, but the non-slip grips on the bottoms will give you sure footing when walking on high-shine floors. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: One size

9. The Sweatshirt With An Abstract Zebra Print Daily Ritual High-Low Sweatshirt $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This abstract zebra print sweatshirt is an easy way to inject some spice into your loungewear. The fun print livens up an otherwise modern design that features a boat neck, side slits, and a high-low hem. It's made from ultra-soft modal material, and if zebras aren't your thing, you can choose from a variety of solids and stripes. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

10. A Tried & True Beanie With Tons Of Loyal Fans Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat $16 | Amazon See On Amazon A classic beanie is a practical must-have for winter, but this Carhartt version is particularly great, boasting 12,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating. The hip workwear brand keeps it ultra-simple in design, with a fold-over hem and the logo patch stitched at the front. It's made from rib-knit acrylic, and you can choose from 21 colors. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: One size

11. These Utility Pants That Are So Easy & Lightweight find. Relaxed-Fit Lightweight Utility Pants $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from lightweight Lycocell fabric, these utility pants ooze comfortable vibes. The pants boast a loose jogger fit and are capped with an elasticized drawstring waistband. They're available in pink and gray, and they're an easy go-to item for any low-key day. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 00 - 18

12. A Reversible Wearable Blanket THE COMFY Sherpa Wearable Blanket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon What's not to love about a wearable blanket? The oversized hoodie is made from velvety fabric and lined in cozy sherpa, and the large front pocket is great for keeping your hands extra toasty. Plus, it's reversible, and you can even pull it over your legs while snuggling up on the couch. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Adult, Kids

13. The Baggy Overalls With Adjustable Straps Gihuo Overalls $23 | Amazon See On Amazon I envision wearing these cotton-linen baggy overalls on a sunny Saturday while working in the yard. The wide legs offer plenty of space to move freely, and the straps are adjustable, so they stay put on your shoulders. The overalls have two large pockets at the front and an additional set of pockets at the back. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

14. A Sweatshirt Dress That's Stylish & Cozy Goodthreads Modal Fleece Popover Sweatshirt Dress $15 | Amazon See On Amazon I love the idea of wearing this sweatshirt dress on holidays that involve a lot of eating. It looks elegant, but it's soft and stretchy, so it'll still be comfortable after a good meal. The cotton-blend dress features a crewneck, raglan sleeves, and an elasticized hem. It's available in solids and stripes, and if you're looking for a fit that's closer to the body, opt for a size down. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

15. The Sherpa Jacket You Can Wear With Everything Billabong Sherpa Jacket $50 | Amazon See On Amazon The power of this sherpa jacket rests not just in its comfort, but in its versatility as well. It's soft and cozy enough to be worn casually, but can also be worn with heeled booties for a more dressed-up look. The plush jacket features two pockets and snap closures at the front. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small - Large

16. A Plush Bathrobe You'll Never Want To Take Off Tahari Fleece Bathrobe $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Take it from me, a fleece bathrobe is one of the best gifts you can give yourself or a loved one. It's a warm, plush dream that hugs your body on chilly mornings and cold nights. This robe by Tahari features two pockets, white piping, and a tie closure that helps to keep you snug. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

17. This Fleece Vest That's Perfect For Layering Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Full-Zip Fleece Vest $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't underestimate the value of a good fleece vest — it serves as an excellent layering garment in the fall and winter when temperatures dip below freezing, but it's also cozy to wear around the house year-round. The zippered vest has a high collar, zippered side seam pockets, and elasticized shoulders. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 1X - 6X

18. A Flowy Top You Can Take From Day To Night Biucly V-Neck Top $11 | Amazon See On Amazon A floral top is a must-have for any wardrobe. The romantic, flowy style can be worn during the day with your favorite denim, then dressed up for evening fun with a pair of heels. It's designed with a V-neck, loose bell sleeves, and button closures at the front. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

19. The Trendy Tie-Dye Lounge Set Asvivid Tie-Dye Lounge Set $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your loungewear with this trendy tie-dye set that's made from soft and lightweight jersey — aka the perfect clothing to wear all day, every day. The top features buttons and oversized drop sleeves with an elasticized trim, and the shorts are designed with a drawstring and ruffled lettuce hem. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

20. This Set Of High-Waisted Briefs That Reviewers Are Obsessed With Wirarpa Cotton Underwear Briefs (5-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Why deal with uncomfortable underwear when these soft, high-waisted cotton briefs exist? Boasting more than 21,000 five-star reviews, they're designed with a stretchy, double-fabric waistband that sits right at the waist without rolling or bunching, and reviewers report that they don't ride up, so you won't have to adjust throughout the day. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small - 5X-Large

21. A Classic T-Shirt For Lazy Days NSQTBA Basic V-Neck T-Shirt $18 | Amazon See On Amazon On those days when you're in the mood for something classic and casual, this oversized V-neck T-shirt can't be beat. The breathable polyester-blend top has rolled sleeves, a single pocket at the bust, and just the right amount of slouch. Choose from bright colors as well as classics like white and athletic gray. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

22. The Jumpsuit That Embodies Effortless Dressing Daily Ritual Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $18 | Amazon See On Amazon A wide leg jumpsuit is a one-step solution to getting dressed, so you don't have to put too much thought into what you put on in the morning. This one is made from a sumptuously soft modal fabric that feels so good next to the skin. It has two pockets, a scoop neck, and a drawstring closure at the elasticized waist. Choose from six muted, sand-washed colors. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

23. The Waffle-Knit Henley That's About To Become A Closet Staple MOLERANI Waffle Tunic $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Tuck away your chiffon blouse for awhile and replace it with this cozy waffle-knit henley. It can be worn buttoned or unbuttoned, depending on your mood, and the drop shoulders give it a little extra dash of style. Team it with a pair of jeans and booties and you're all set. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

24. A Simple Fleece Hoodie You Can Count On For Warmth Amazon Essentials Fleece Hoodie $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This fleece hoodie can do no wrong. The classic pullover style comes in over a dozen colors, like bright mint, coral, and heather gray, and the long sleeves feature ribbed hems and cuffs. Style it with jeans, or go the daring route and pair it with floral maxi and chunky boots. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

25. These Fluffy Slippers That Are Super Luxe MIYA Fuzzy Slippers $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Go glam while shuffling around the house with these fuzzy slippers. The plush slippers are designed with memory foam insoles that support the feet while making it feel like you're walking on a cloud, and the anti-skid grips on the soles give you firm footing on any surface. Stylish and functional? Count me in. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Women's 5 - 10.5

26. The Bralette With A Flirty Lace Inset Mae High-Neck Bralette $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-neck bralette is soft, lightweight, and features a lace inset that's fun and breathable. With criss-cross straps in back, the bra provides light support for A - C cups with its smooth, wire-free fit. Available in 20 colors, you can rock one for every day of the week, and then some. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

27. A Tie-Dye Top That's So Fun & Easy VISLILY Plus-Size Long Sleeve Top $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This tie-dye, long-sleeve shirt just upped the stakes for must-have basics. The loose-fit top offers just a bit of stretch, and it's made from a rayon-spandex blend that won't shrink or fade in the wash. Choose from a variety of solids and tie-dye colors. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 14W - 28W

28. A Stretchy Hoodie With Thumb Holes In The Sleeves Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Stretch Hoodie $13 | Amazon See On Amazon What's not to love about a cozy hoodie made from stretchy fabric that moves with your body? Even better, the extra-long sleeves stretch over your hands and feature thumb holes for extra coziness. The polyester-blend hoodie also boasts two side pockets, a cross-over neckline, and accent stitching. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 1X - 6X

29. These Classic Joggers That Are Soft & Lightweight ZERDOCEAN Plus-Size Sweatpants $30 | Amazon See On Amazon No loungewear wardrobe would be complete without a good set of joggers, and this pair of plus-size sweatpants fits the bill. Made from soft, breathable fabric they feature a wide, elasticized waistband, elastic cuffs, side seam pockets, and subtle ruching at the hips. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 1X - 4X

30. The Chunky Knit Sweater That Cozy Dreams Are Made Of KIRUNDO Off-the-Shoulder Knit Sweater $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Are you really cozy if you're not currently wearing this oversized knit sweater? (Didn't think so.) The loose-fit sweater features cuffed, drop shoulder sleeves and a single pocket at the bust. It's perfect for layering (think: a T-shirt by day and this sweater once the temperature drops), and you can pair it with leggings, jeans, or a long column skirt. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small - Medium

31. The Adidas Hoodie That Will Never Go Out Of Style Adidas Trefoil Hoodie $43 | Amazon See On Amazon Fully lean into the logo trend with this Adidas Trefoil hoodie that — despite said trendiness — will never go out of style. Made from soft French terry, the hoodie features the brand's signature logo at the front, drawstrings at the neck, and ribbed knit cuffs and hem. Choose from dozens of colors and styles, both with and without kangaroo pockets. Available colors and styles: 27

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

32. The Palazzo Pants That Are Equally Stylish & Cozy Made By Johnny Women's Premium Pleated Maxi Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants $12 | Amazon See On Amazon These high-rise palazzo pants walk the line between dressed up and totally comfortable. The wide silhouette gives you plenty of space to stretch out, so they're comfortable enough to wear all day, but the fine pleats and drawstring detail give them a cool, bohemian elegance. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

33. A Sherpa-Lined Hoodie Designed To Keep You Extra Warm Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Sherpa-Lined Hoodie $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something a little extra in your loungewear, allow me to introduce you to this sherpa-lined hoodie. The entire thing is lined in a plush sherpa material that offers an additional layer of warmth, all but guaranteeing this will be the first thing you slip into on a cold morning. It features two kangaroo pockets at the sides and a zip closure at the front. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 1X - 6X

34. The Winter Hat That's Lined With Satin Beautifully Warm Satin-Lined Beanie $25 | Amazon See On Amazon A winter hat is a cold-weather essential, and this slouchy version features extra-thick rib knitting for an extra dash of style. Best of all, it's lined in satin to help protect your hair from breakage and damage, and comes in colors like olive green, mustard yellow, and burgundy. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: One size

35. A Mock Turtleneck With A Swing Silhouette Daily Ritual Jersey Mock-Neck Swing Tunic $19 | Amazon See on Amazon A classic mock turtleneck is a must-have, and this one features a swing silhouette for an updated twist. Made in soft jersey fabric, the top drapes over the body and has bunched sleeves at the wrists. Available in stripes and solids, it can be worn casually with jeans or leggings, or paired with trousers for a more upscale look. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

36. A Soft Cardigan That Comes All The Way To Your Knees Amazon Essentials Knee-Length Sweater $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This knee-length cardigan is the perfect intersection of comfy and classy. The open-front sweater features a shawl collar and comes in subtle colors like charcoal, camel, and oatmeal. One reviewer wrote, "One of the most comfortable pieces I own! It washes well, and feels like you're wearing a blanket." Pair it with a pair of cigarette pants or your favorite leggings. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

37. A Sweater With Cozy Balloon Sleeves Goodthreads Boucle Shaker Stitch Balloon-Sleeve Sweater $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This mock turtleneck bouclé sweater makes for a fantastic basic, but the genius of it lies in the beautiful balloon sleeves with ribbed cuffs. Slip this on a cool morning and you'll be set to fight off the chill. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

38. This Basic Tunic That's An Excellent Layering Piece NSQTBA Long Sleeve V-Neck Tunic Top $21 | Amazon See On Amazon You can never go wrong with an understated V-neck top. This one is super soft and has a loose fit and a single pocket. It's a perfect base layer that'll look great under a cardigan, but it does just as well on its own. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

39. These Culotte Pants That Will Be Your New Go-To Item Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Culotte Pants $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Once you rock these culotte pants, you'll never want to take them off — that's how comfortable and roomy they are. Made from a blend of soft cotton and modal fabric, the wide-leg pants fall to the mid-calf and feature a wide waistband with a drawstring closure. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small-XX-Large

40. A Thermal Tank Top That's Lined In Fleece Aodrusa Thermal Cami $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't underestimate the power of a thermal cami to help keep you warm on the coldest of days. This base layer is built for chilly weather, thanks to the fleece lining and stretchy — but breathable — spandex, polyester, and cotton fabric Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 88 - 125 pounds, 125 - 145 pounds

41. These Jeggings That Offer Ample Stretch Amazon Essentials Jegging $14 | Amazon See On Amazon While skinny jeans can be a bit constricting, these dark wash jeggings are another story. They're made from a stretchy cotton blend fabric that gives you plenty of room to move around. They feature two front pockets and two patch pockets at the back, and they're also available in lighter washes, as well as colors like khaki, olive green, and light pink. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 0 - 20 (short, regular, and long options)

42. An Oversized Sweater That Can Be Worn Off The Shoulder KIRUNDO Striped Color-Block Sweater $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This oversized color-block sweater is comfortable with just a pinch of sultry appeal, thanks to the wide neckline that can be draped off the shoulder. The slouchy silhouette and chunky knit texture is perfect with your favorite jeans and a wide brim hat. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

43. The Classic Button-Down That You'll Wear For Years Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt $21 | Amazon See On Amazon There's a reason a white button-down shirt is considered a key wardrobe staple — it exudes cool without ever trying too hard. (In other words, this is easy to slip on for any virtual work meetings or happy hours.) The poplin shirt features a pointed collar, shirt-tail hem, long sleeves, and button closures at the front. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

44. The T-Shirt Made In A Luxe Jersey Fabric Daily Ritual Jersey Scoop-Neck T-Shirt $16 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to basic T-shirts, what separates the good from the great is the way it feels against the skin. This scoop-neck T-shirt falls in the latter category. It's made in luxe jersey fabric with a scoop neck, extra-short sleeves, and a long, rounded hem. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

45. This Jumpsuit That's Simple But Stylish Daily Ritual Terry Jumpsuit $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This terry jumpsuit is for the shopper who thrives on effortless style. It offers clean lines, a V-neck, keyhole detail at the back, and a sash tie closure at the waist. Though it's designed to be on the loose side, you can buy a size down for a look that hugs the body. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

46. A Soft Popover Hoodie Goodthreads Women's Modal Fleece Popover Sweatshirt $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Consider this popover sweatshirt your best friend when temperatures take an unexpected dip. With its soft, stretchable fabric, you'll be pulling it on every single day. It comes in stripes and solids and has a large kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm, too. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large