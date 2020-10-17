47 Cozy Things That Look Good On Everyone

While I am very much a fan of the summer, I'm always relieved when the cooler, cozier seasons arrive. You know the vibes: There's a chill in the morning air and the sun sets earlier every day, making for a great mental reset after sweltering days spent in front of an air conditioning unit. As a pro shopper, it always puts me in the mood to seek out cozy finds that look good on everyone.
First up on my must-have list is this wearable blanket — yes, it's as heavenly as it sounds. The hooded blanket is lined in plush sherpa and features a big pocket in the front for keeping your hands warm, and it can be pulled over your legs when you're curled up on the couch. So if you're planning to spend a lot of time indoors over the next few months, rest assured this blanket will be a game changer. I'm also really into these lightweight utility pants. They're casual and athletic (perfect for hanging at home), but can just as easily be dressed up with an amazing pair of pumps or booties when you're heading out. Personally, I'd rock them with some fancy kicks and soft T-shirt.
I had a lot of fun rounding up these cozy items on Amazon, and the best part is that they're all affordable — because part of the comfort in every single one of these pieces comes from knowing you don't have to splurge to look and feel your best. Happy shopping.
1. A Textured Bouclé Cardigan For Crisp Days
A bouclé cardigan will never fail you once the weather turns chilly. The open-front nylon blend sweater is textured and soft and features a ribbed knit trim and two patch pockets — perfect for storing your phone and keeping your hands warm during crisp walks in the neighborhood.
- Available colors: 8
- Available sizes: X-small - XX-Large
2. This Fluffy Jacket That's *So* Soft
If you love hoodies and other soft things, you're definitely going to love this plush jacket. It's oversized and has side pockets and a hood for ultimate coziness. You can rock this with jeans while running errands, or just cuddle up with it while lounging around the house.
- Available colors: 19
- Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
3. The Prettiest Waffle-Knit Sweater That You Can Wear Off The Shoulders
This oversized waffle-knit sweater can be worn on the shoulders or off, which means you can take this look from daytime chill to happy hour glam. It features batwing sleeves, cuffs at the wrists and waist, and a V-neck on both the front and back.
- Available colors: 8
- Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
4. A Leopard Print Cardigan That Will Bring Out Your Wild Side
Who said knitwear had to be boring? Embrace your inner wild child with this leopard print cardigan. The acrylic and nylon blend sweater falls to below the hips and features light tortoise shell buttons and two patch pockets at the sides. It's so soft on the skin, you'll practically live in it.
- Available colors: 2
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
5. The Sweatpants With A Cozy Sherpa Lining
These athletic joggers give the appearance of regular everyday sweatpants on the outside, but they're lined in extra-warm fleece on the inside. The elastic-waist joggers have a drawstring closure for a comfortable fit, plus two side pockets. They come in colors like classic gray, mustard yellow, and sage green.
- Available colors: 8
- Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large
6. A Soft Chambray Shirt That's Both Polished & Relaxed
If you're taking meetings from home and want to look polished while still feeling comfortable, slip into this Tencel shirt that's so soft and breathable. The popover-style shirt has a loose fit, an open placket collar, and a seam accent at the mid-back.
- Available colors: 2
- Available sizes: Small - X-Large
7. The Sports Bra Tank With Moisture-Wicking Power
This sports bra tank top is a great addition to any workout wardrobe, but you can also lounge around in it with a pair of sweats. The lightweight tank offer mid-level compression and support, and since it's moisture-wicking, it'll keep you dry while you sweat. The polyester-blend top is super soft and has removable pads for ultimate comfort.
- Available colors: 13
- Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
8. These Fluffy Socks With Non-Slip Grips
These Alice socks by UGG are the type of thing you want to have around for those really chilly days when you're curled up on the couch watching your favorite flick. They're extra soft and fluffy, but the non-slip grips on the bottoms will give you sure footing when walking on high-shine floors.
- Available colors: 2
- Available sizes: One size
9. The Sweatshirt With An Abstract Zebra Print
This abstract zebra print sweatshirt is an easy way to inject some spice into your loungewear. The fun print livens up an otherwise modern design that features a boat neck, side slits, and a high-low hem. It's made from ultra-soft modal material, and if zebras aren't your thing, you can choose from a variety of solids and stripes.
- Available colors: 11
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
10. A Tried & True Beanie With Tons Of Loyal Fans
A classic beanie is a practical must-have for winter, but this Carhartt version is particularly great, boasting 12,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating. The hip workwear brand keeps it ultra-simple in design, with a fold-over hem and the logo patch stitched at the front. It's made from rib-knit acrylic, and you can choose from 21 colors.
- Available colors: 21
- Available sizes: One size
11. These Utility Pants That Are So Easy & Lightweight
Made from lightweight Lycocell fabric, these utility pants ooze comfortable vibes. The pants boast a loose jogger fit and are capped with an elasticized drawstring waistband. They're available in pink and gray, and they're an easy go-to item for any low-key day.
- Available colors: 2
- Available sizes: 00 - 18
12. A Reversible Wearable Blanket
What's not to love about a wearable blanket? The oversized hoodie is made from velvety fabric and lined in cozy sherpa, and the large front pocket is great for keeping your hands extra toasty. Plus, it's reversible, and you can even pull it over your legs while snuggling up on the couch.
- Available colors: 10
- Available sizes: Adult, Kids
13. The Baggy Overalls With Adjustable Straps
I envision wearing these cotton-linen baggy overalls on a sunny Saturday while working in the yard. The wide legs offer plenty of space to move freely, and the straps are adjustable, so they stay put on your shoulders. The overalls have two large pockets at the front and an additional set of pockets at the back.
- Available colors: 4
- Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large
14. A Sweatshirt Dress That's Stylish & Cozy
I love the idea of wearing this sweatshirt dress on holidays that involve a lot of eating. It looks elegant, but it's soft and stretchy, so it'll still be comfortable after a good meal. The cotton-blend dress features a crewneck, raglan sleeves, and an elasticized hem. It's available in solids and stripes, and if you're looking for a fit that's closer to the body, opt for a size down.
- Available colors: 10
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
15. The Sherpa Jacket You Can Wear With Everything
The power of this sherpa jacket rests not just in its comfort, but in its versatility as well. It's soft and cozy enough to be worn casually, but can also be worn with heeled booties for a more dressed-up look. The plush jacket features two pockets and snap closures at the front.
- Available colors: 8
- Available sizes: Small - Large
16. A Plush Bathrobe You'll Never Want To Take Off
Take it from me, a fleece bathrobe is one of the best gifts you can give yourself or a loved one. It's a warm, plush dream that hugs your body on chilly mornings and cold nights. This robe by Tahari features two pockets, white piping, and a tie closure that helps to keep you snug.
- Available colors: 1
- Available sizes: Small - X-Large
17. This Fleece Vest That's Perfect For Layering
Don't underestimate the value of a good fleece vest — it serves as an excellent layering garment in the fall and winter when temperatures dip below freezing, but it's also cozy to wear around the house year-round. The zippered vest has a high collar, zippered side seam pockets, and elasticized shoulders.
- Available colors: 7
- Available sizes: 1X - 6X
18. A Flowy Top You Can Take From Day To Night
A floral top is a must-have for any wardrobe. The romantic, flowy style can be worn during the day with your favorite denim, then dressed up for evening fun with a pair of heels. It's designed with a V-neck, loose bell sleeves, and button closures at the front.
- Available colors: 18
- Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
19. The Trendy Tie-Dye Lounge Set
Upgrade your loungewear with this trendy tie-dye set that's made from soft and lightweight jersey — aka the perfect clothing to wear all day, every day. The top features buttons and oversized drop sleeves with an elasticized trim, and the shorts are designed with a drawstring and ruffled lettuce hem.
- Available colors: 20
- Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
20. This Set Of High-Waisted Briefs That Reviewers Are Obsessed With
Why deal with uncomfortable underwear when these soft, high-waisted cotton briefs exist? Boasting more than 21,000 five-star reviews, they're designed with a stretchy, double-fabric waistband that sits right at the waist without rolling or bunching, and reviewers report that they don't ride up, so you won't have to adjust throughout the day.
- Available colors: 26
- Available sizes: X-Small - 5X-Large
21. A Classic T-Shirt For Lazy Days
On those days when you're in the mood for something classic and casual, this oversized V-neck T-shirt can't be beat. The breathable polyester-blend top has rolled sleeves, a single pocket at the bust, and just the right amount of slouch. Choose from bright colors as well as classics like white and athletic gray.
- Available colors: 13
- Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
22. The Jumpsuit That Embodies Effortless Dressing
A wide leg jumpsuit is a one-step solution to getting dressed, so you don't have to put too much thought into what you put on in the morning. This one is made from a sumptuously soft modal fabric that feels so good next to the skin. It has two pockets, a scoop neck, and a drawstring closure at the elasticized waist. Choose from six muted, sand-washed colors.
- Available colors: 6
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
23. The Waffle-Knit Henley That's About To Become A Closet Staple
Tuck away your chiffon blouse for awhile and replace it with this cozy waffle-knit henley. It can be worn buttoned or unbuttoned, depending on your mood, and the drop shoulders give it a little extra dash of style. Team it with a pair of jeans and booties and you're all set.
- Available colors: 15
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
24. A Simple Fleece Hoodie You Can Count On For Warmth
This fleece hoodie can do no wrong. The classic pullover style comes in over a dozen colors, like bright mint, coral, and heather gray, and the long sleeves feature ribbed hems and cuffs. Style it with jeans, or go the daring route and pair it with floral maxi and chunky boots.
- Available colors: 18
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
25. These Fluffy Slippers That Are Super Luxe
Go glam while shuffling around the house with these fuzzy slippers. The plush slippers are designed with memory foam insoles that support the feet while making it feel like you're walking on a cloud, and the anti-skid grips on the soles give you firm footing on any surface. Stylish and functional? Count me in.
- Available colors: 9
- Available sizes: Women's 5 - 10.5
26. The Bralette With A Flirty Lace Inset
This high-neck bralette is soft, lightweight, and features a lace inset that's fun and breathable. With criss-cross straps in back, the bra provides light support for A - C cups with its smooth, wire-free fit. Available in 20 colors, you can rock one for every day of the week, and then some.
- Available colors: 20
- Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large
27. A Tie-Dye Top That's So Fun & Easy
This tie-dye, long-sleeve shirt just upped the stakes for must-have basics. The loose-fit top offers just a bit of stretch, and it's made from a rayon-spandex blend that won't shrink or fade in the wash. Choose from a variety of solids and tie-dye colors.
- Available colors: 7
- Available sizes: 14W - 28W
28. A Stretchy Hoodie With Thumb Holes In The Sleeves
What's not to love about a cozy hoodie made from stretchy fabric that moves with your body? Even better, the extra-long sleeves stretch over your hands and feature thumb holes for extra coziness. The polyester-blend hoodie also boasts two side pockets, a cross-over neckline, and accent stitching.
- Available colors: 4
- Available sizes: 1X - 6X
29. These Classic Joggers That Are Soft & Lightweight
No loungewear wardrobe would be complete without a good set of joggers, and this pair of plus-size sweatpants fits the bill. Made from soft, breathable fabric they feature a wide, elasticized waistband, elastic cuffs, side seam pockets, and subtle ruching at the hips.
- Available colors: 4
- Available sizes: 1X - 4X
30. The Chunky Knit Sweater That Cozy Dreams Are Made Of
Are you really cozy if you're not currently wearing this oversized knit sweater? (Didn't think so.) The loose-fit sweater features cuffed, drop shoulder sleeves and a single pocket at the bust. It's perfect for layering (think: a T-shirt by day and this sweater once the temperature drops), and you can pair it with leggings, jeans, or a long column skirt.
- Available colors: 2
- Available sizes: Small - Medium
31. The Adidas Hoodie That Will Never Go Out Of Style
Fully lean into the logo trend with this Adidas Trefoil hoodie that — despite said trendiness — will never go out of style. Made from soft French terry, the hoodie features the brand's signature logo at the front, drawstrings at the neck, and ribbed knit cuffs and hem. Choose from dozens of colors and styles, both with and without kangaroo pockets.
- Available colors and styles: 27
- Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large
32. The Palazzo Pants That Are Equally Stylish & Cozy
These high-rise palazzo pants walk the line between dressed up and totally comfortable. The wide silhouette gives you plenty of space to stretch out, so they're comfortable enough to wear all day, but the fine pleats and drawstring detail give them a cool, bohemian elegance.
- Available colors: 22
- Available sizes: Small - X-Large
33. A Sherpa-Lined Hoodie Designed To Keep You Extra Warm
If you're looking for something a little extra in your loungewear, allow me to introduce you to this sherpa-lined hoodie. The entire thing is lined in a plush sherpa material that offers an additional layer of warmth, all but guaranteeing this will be the first thing you slip into on a cold morning. It features two kangaroo pockets at the sides and a zip closure at the front.
- Available colors: 3
- Available sizes: 1X - 6X
34. The Winter Hat That's Lined With Satin
A winter hat is a cold-weather essential, and this slouchy version features extra-thick rib knitting for an extra dash of style. Best of all, it's lined in satin to help protect your hair from breakage and damage, and comes in colors like olive green, mustard yellow, and burgundy.
- Available colors: 11
- Available sizes: One size
35. A Mock Turtleneck With A Swing Silhouette
A classic mock turtleneck is a must-have, and this one features a swing silhouette for an updated twist. Made in soft jersey fabric, the top drapes over the body and has bunched sleeves at the wrists. Available in stripes and solids, it can be worn casually with jeans or leggings, or paired with trousers for a more upscale look.
- Available colors: 7
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
36. A Soft Cardigan That Comes All The Way To Your Knees
This knee-length cardigan is the perfect intersection of comfy and classy. The open-front sweater features a shawl collar and comes in subtle colors like charcoal, camel, and oatmeal. One reviewer wrote, "One of the most comfortable pieces I own! It washes well, and feels like you're wearing a blanket." Pair it with a pair of cigarette pants or your favorite leggings.
- Available colors: 6
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
37. A Sweater With Cozy Balloon Sleeves
This mock turtleneck bouclé sweater makes for a fantastic basic, but the genius of it lies in the beautiful balloon sleeves with ribbed cuffs. Slip this on a cool morning and you'll be set to fight off the chill.
- Available colors: 8
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
38. This Basic Tunic That's An Excellent Layering Piece
You can never go wrong with an understated V-neck top. This one is super soft and has a loose fit and a single pocket. It's a perfect base layer that'll look great under a cardigan, but it does just as well on its own.
- Available colors: 16
- Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
39. These Culotte Pants That Will Be Your New Go-To Item
Once you rock these culotte pants, you'll never want to take them off — that's how comfortable and roomy they are. Made from a blend of soft cotton and modal fabric, the wide-leg pants fall to the mid-calf and feature a wide waistband with a drawstring closure.
- Available colors: 5
- Available sizes: X-Small-XX-Large
40. A Thermal Tank Top That's Lined In Fleece
Don't underestimate the power of a thermal cami to help keep you warm on the coldest of days. This base layer is built for chilly weather, thanks to the fleece lining and stretchy — but breathable — spandex, polyester, and cotton fabric
- Available colors: 2
- Available sizes: 88 - 125 pounds, 125 - 145 pounds
41. These Jeggings That Offer Ample Stretch
While skinny jeans can be a bit constricting, these dark wash jeggings are another story. They're made from a stretchy cotton blend fabric that gives you plenty of room to move around. They feature two front pockets and two patch pockets at the back, and they're also available in lighter washes, as well as colors like khaki, olive green, and light pink.
- Available colors: 14
- Available sizes: 0 - 20 (short, regular, and long options)
42. An Oversized Sweater That Can Be Worn Off The Shoulder
This oversized color-block sweater is comfortable with just a pinch of sultry appeal, thanks to the wide neckline that can be draped off the shoulder. The slouchy silhouette and chunky knit texture is perfect with your favorite jeans and a wide brim hat.
- Available colors: 12
- Available sizes: Small - X-Large
43. The Classic Button-Down That You'll Wear For Years
There's a reason a white button-down shirt is considered a key wardrobe staple — it exudes cool without ever trying too hard. (In other words, this is easy to slip on for any virtual work meetings or happy hours.) The poplin shirt features a pointed collar, shirt-tail hem, long sleeves, and button closures at the front.
- Available colors: 14
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
44. The T-Shirt Made In A Luxe Jersey Fabric
When it comes to basic T-shirts, what separates the good from the great is the way it feels against the skin. This scoop-neck T-shirt falls in the latter category. It's made in luxe jersey fabric with a scoop neck, extra-short sleeves, and a long, rounded hem.
- Available colors: 14
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
45. This Jumpsuit That's Simple But Stylish
This terry jumpsuit is for the shopper who thrives on effortless style. It offers clean lines, a V-neck, keyhole detail at the back, and a sash tie closure at the waist. Though it's designed to be on the loose side, you can buy a size down for a look that hugs the body.
- Available colors: 7
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
46. A Soft Popover Hoodie
Consider this popover sweatshirt your best friend when temperatures take an unexpected dip. With its soft, stretchable fabric, you'll be pulling it on every single day. It comes in stripes and solids and has a large kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm, too.
- Available colors: 9
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
47. These Jeans That Are Lined In Plaid Fleece
As if these straight leg jeans weren't cute enough, they're also lined in plaid fleece to keep you extra warm. It's a great style element, too: Simply cuff the ends to give a peek at the unexpected lining to help break up the monotone look. The five-pocket jeans are available in black and two shades of classic denim.
- Available colors: 3
- Available sizes: 10 - 18