45 Comfy Clothing Pieces Trending On Amazon That Are Cheap AF

Whether you're trying to revamp your entire wardrobe or just looking to pick up a few cozy items, it might be helpful to check out some of the comfortable clothing pieces currently trending on Amazon. Not sure where to begin? Don't worry — I've got you covered.

To get things started, I've compiled a list of some of the best options the marketplace has to offer — and there's a little bit of everything for everyone. From flowing dresses that are perfect for brunch with your friends to pieces that are suitable evening hangouts, the articles in this listing run the gamut. There are leggings, shorts, and plenty of other loungewear options such as sweatshirts, slippers, and socks that'll fit well with your lifestyle (and match your existing wardrobe).

I mean, there's just so much to choose from — and with a ton of glowing reviews to back them, there's no doubt that these items will become your new favorites when it comes to cozy, clothing pieces. The options listed here are super comfortable and affordable, so feel free to load your cart with as much or as little as you'd like.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Cozy Sweatshirt Dress With Stylish Rolled Sleeves Goodthreads Modal Fleece Sweatshirt Dress $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This sweatshirt dress hits just above the knees and has rolled sleeves for a cool and sophisticated look that can easily be dressed up or down for many occasions. The soft fabric is cozy against the skin and features stretchy material that allows it to move freely. Choose from seven solid colors as well as three striped options. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2. A Crewneck Sweatshirt That's Perfect For Lounging Around The House Amazon Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Toss this crewneck sweatshirt on with your favorite jeans or leggings for a comfortable and easy outfit. It’s made of a polyester and cotton blend that’s cozy, soft, and easy to wear for casual outings or just hanging around the house. Select your fave of several colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3. A Lace Bralette That Looks Pretty Under Tops & Jackets Mae Racerback Lace Bralette $16 | Amazon See On Amazon A perfect accompaniment to backless or low-cut tops, this racerback lace bra offers comfort with some extra style and detail. Crafted with nylon and spandex, the V-neck pulls on easily and offers light support when you need it. There are seven hues available. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4. A Plus-Size Fleece Vest That'll Keep You Warm Amazon Essentials Plus Size Fleece Vest $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Pull this polar fleece vest out anytime you're feeling like you need a little extra warmth. It features a zipper front and a high collar — and the zippered pockets will hold any important items you have on you. Choose your favorite of seven colors. Available sizes: 1X - 6X

5. This Calvin Klein Sports Bralette With The Iconic Logo Across The Band Calvin Klein Plus Size Unlined Bralette $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This bright blue Calvin Klein bralette is made of with 92% soft cotton that's smooth and breathable — and it has a scoop neckline that makes it a great layering piece under clothing. This style pulls on and off easily and features the iconic logo branding across its band. Available sizes: 1X - 3X

6. A Soft, Stretchy Hooded Sweatshirt Made With Modal Fleece Goodthreads Sweatshirt $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of modal fleece — aka a blend of cotton, modal, and elastane — this hooded sweatshirt offers a soft texture and relaxed fit that pairs well with many bottoms. It also features raglan sleeves and a front kangaroo pocket where you can easily tuck your hands or other important items. Select one of nine colors or patterns. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

7. This Pair Of Ankle-Length Leggings With Side Stripes AURIQUE Side Stripe Sports Leggings $22 | Amazon See On Amazon In my opinion, there's no such thing as having too many leggings. This pair is great because they're ankle- length with a high-rise waist and feature a contrasting side stripe for added detail. Choose your favorite color and use them for working out or just lounging around the house. Available sizes: 00 - 14

8. A Pair Of Stretchy, High-Waist Biker Shorts Core 10 Biker Shorts $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Switch things up with this pair of biker shorts. Similar to a shorter pair of leggings, these shorts hit right above the knees and feature a high waist for maximum comfort. They're made of a medium-weight fabric that's stretchy, moisture-wicking, and cozy. Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

9. This Loose Turtleneck Top With Short Sleeves Daily Ritual Rayon Slouchy Top $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Get ultra-cozy in this turtleneck with short sleeves. The relaxed-fit top features a seamed back and dropped shoulders, and it's super stylish to wear tucked into your favorite bottoms. This shirt is available in seven popular hues for your choosing. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

10. The Shiny High-Rise Leggings That Come In 2 Glossy Shades Core 10 Shine High Waist Legging $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for yoga, running, and beyond, these shiny high-rise leggings add make loungewear fashionable. They're made with "liquid-shine performance fabric," per the manufacture, and are lightweight and breathable enough to wear on any occasion. Choose from merlot and navy. Available sizes: Large - XXX-Large

11. A Warm Hat & Scarf Set That Makes A Great Gift Amazon Essentials Pom Knit Hat and Scarf Set $6 | Amazon See On Amazon A great set to give as a gift or save for yourself, this hat and scarf pack is stylish and extremely warm. The hat is topped off with a cute, faux fur pom-pom while the matching ribbed scarf is long enough to be doubled for extra coverage and warmth. This set is offered in four neutral colors. Available sizes: 2 - 16

12. A Pair Of Wide-Leg Chino Pants Made With 98% Cotton Daily Ritual Chino Wide Leg Pant $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Grab a pair of these wide-leg chino pants for any casual occasion. The classic style makes them great for work and beyond, while the added bit of stretch allows you to move as comfortably and freely as you'd like. These pants also feature two front pockets as well as two back welt pockets for convenience, and they come in five shades. Available sizes: 2 - 16

13. A Soft, Plus-Sized Pullover Sweatshirt Daily Ritual Plus Size Pullover with Side Cutouts $14 | Amazon See On Amazon A mix of modal, cotton, and spandex, this pullover sweatshirt offers a soft, relaxed fit. It has curved side slits and a classic crew neckline for added styling. Pair it with your favorite jeans and leggings for all-day comfort, and choose from three colors: blue, gray, and striped. Available sizes: 1X - 7X

14. The Fleece Jacket That Can Be Layered Or Worn Alone Amazon Essentials Plus Size Full-Zip Fleece Jacket $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep warm and comfy in this mid-weight fleece jacket. It offers a zippered front with pockets and a high collar to shield out the cold. This style can be layered under another jacket or worn alone. There are seven neutral colors to choose from, in addition to bright hues like pink and purple. Available sizes: 1X - 6X

15. These Comfy Pull-On Pants With An Elasticized Waist Chic Classic Collection Elastic Pants $21 | Amazon See On Amazon These pull-on pants offer classic styling with maximum comfort. They feature an elasticized waist and a straight-leg design with functional front pockets. They go great with any top or blouse, and choose your favorite khaki or denim shades. Available sizes: 8 - 18 (petite sizes also available)

16. A 6-Pack Of Patterned Socks That You Can Mix & Match Amazon Essentials Casual Crew Socks (6-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy this six-pack of socks with all of your favorite outfits. The crew length makes them perfect for wear under pants and jeans, while the variety of patterns and colors allow you to mix and match with your existing wardrobe. Available in four different assortments, each of these sets are soft and stretchy. Available sizes: 6-9, 8-12

17. A Soft, Low-Back Bralette That's Easy To Get On & Off Mae Low Back Bralette $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Soft and cozy, this low-back bra is seamless and totally free of uncomfortable underwire. It's made of nylon and elastane, offering both stretch and support — and it pulls on over the head for quick and easy wear. Choose your favorite of three colors and pair it with your favorite tops and jackets. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

18. The Smooth, Supportive Bra That's Free Of Underwire Amazon Essentials Wireless Support Bra $15 | Amazon See On Amazon A comfortable option for everyday wear, this pull-on bra is seamless and entirely free of wires. It has adjustable straps so you can customize how you wear it — and it's smoothly constructed for undetectable wear under T-shirts, tanks, and more. This style is offered in white, black, and gray. Available sizes: 32A - 38D

19. These Cozy Joggers With A Drawstring Waist Mae Terry Jogger $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Relax in comfort while wearing these soft joggers. Made of rayon and spandex, they have an elasticized waistband highlighted by a drawstring tie, making them cozy and simple enough to throw on for everyday wear. Choose from four soothing colors, including black, rose pink, heather gray, and navy blue. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

20. A Pair Of Biker Shorts That Have A Side Pocket Dragon Fit Yoga Shorts $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Great for any exercise routine or simply lounging around the house, these yoga shorts are cozy and useful. They also feature four-way stretch and are totally opaque. Plus, the large side pocket gives you plenty of places to store small items such as your phone or keys. There are nine colors to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

21. The Cropped Fleece Jacket Offered In So Many Patterns & Colors ZAFUL Cropped Quarter Zip $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Stay warm and fashionable with this cropped fleece jacket. It's comfy and loose-fitting, featuring a pull-on closure that's easy to get on and off as needed. This waist-length style has an elasticized, gathered bottom — and it's offered in a variety of patterns and colors for your choosing. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

22. A Striped T-Shirt Dress With Side Pockets Floerns T-Shirt Dress $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Roomy and soft, this T-shirt dress can be styled for just about any occasion. It has short sleeves, a round neck, and side pockets — and hits right at the knees. Plus, the striped design is super fashionable and will look great with your favorite shoes and sneakers. It also comes in four stripe colors: black and white, blue and white, light blue, and red. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

23. This Long-Sleeve Hoodie With A Twist-Front Design Core 10 Twist Front Hoodie $21 | Amazon See On Amazon You're going to love this stylish hoodie on colder days. It puts a twist on the traditional pullover style, offering a knot front with a hemline that hits just at the hips. Made of soft fleece, it's a great layering piece that goes well with leggings, jeans, shorts, and beyond. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

24. A Sleeveless Mock-Neck Top That Feels Like Jersey Cotton Daily Ritual Sleeveless Mock-Neck Shirt $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleeveless top features a high, mock-neck collar and a straight hemline. The luxe jersey feel gives it a smooth and loose feel that can pair perfectly under jackets and sweaters on colder days. Choose from a wide variety of colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

25. This Pair Of Plush Cross-Band Slippers Lined With Faux Fur HALLUCI Cross Band Slipper $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Slip into these plush fleece slippers for soft and warm comfort inside or outside of the house. The memory foam insoles cradle every step you take while the EVA outsoles are waterproof and anti-skid for added safety. They have stylish open toes, criss-cross designs, and are easy to slip in and out of when needed. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

26. These Jeggings That Feel Like Leggings (But Look Like Pants) Amazon Essentials Knit Jegging $21 | Amazon See On Amazon These jeggings will go perfectly with any top or blouse you pair them with. They pull right on and are made with functional back pockets and belt loops, giving the look of pants with the fit and comfort of leggings. They're available in a myriad of colors, including a trendy cheetah print. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

27. This Moisture-Wicking Tank Bra With A Full-Coverage Design THE GYM PEOPLE Workout Tank Top $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this moisture-wicking tank bra during your next workout for ultimate comfort and support. The full-coverage design features removable padding, and it's available in various colors (including leopard print). Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

28. These Denim Jeggings With Functional Belt Loops & Pockets Daily Ritual Denim Jegging $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed with a nine-inch mid-rise, these stretchy, breathable denim jeggings are a great alternative to traditional jeans and leggings. They hit right below the belly button and have faux front pockets, belt loops, and functional back pockets. Select from four washes and pair them with your favorite tops and shoes. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large (short and long options also available)

29. An Oversized Batwing Cardigan That's Great For Chilly Nights Imily Bela Batwing Cardigan $41 | Amazon See On Amazon The perfect piece for transitioning between seasons, this batwing cardigan is slouchy and oversized for ultimate comfort. It features wide cuffs and a textured body. Take it with you on chilly nights for fashionable and warm coverage. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

30. The Pair Of High-Waisted Leggings That Won't Roll Down Amazon Essentials Plus Size High-Rise Legging $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Throw these leggings on whenever you're ready to exercise or embark on a casual outing around town. Made of soft materials (polyester and elastane), they're super comfortable and can be paired with your favorite tops and shoes for a complete look. They're also high-waisted and feature a thick waistband that won't roll down. Available sizes: 1X - 6X

31. A Warm Asymmetric Turtleneck Sweater ANRABESS Turtleneck $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Step out in style wearing this turtleneck sweater. It features a ribbed-knit texture and fashion-forward asymmetric hemline that grazes over the hips. The oversized fit allows you to wear it with leggings and jeans, and it can also be layered under jackets and coats for a more polished look. There are several brightly colored hues and color-block options available. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

32. These Soft Leggings With A Bootcut Design Amazon Essentials Plus Size Bootcut Legging $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Add these bootcut leggings to your wardrobe as a comfortable and easy alternative to traditional leggings. They're made of four-way stretch fabric that's soft and opaque, and they have a wide waistband that won't roll down during workouts. Choose from black and navy. Available sizes: 1X - 6X

33. A Multipack Of Comfortable High-Waist Underwear wirarpa High Waist Underwear (5-Pack) $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're searching for a comfortable underwear solution, look no further. This set comes with five pairs of high-waisted briefs that are made with soft and stretchy double-layered fabric and a wide waistband to prevent rolling and bunching. Each pair is additionally designed with breathable and moisture-wicking material to keep you dry throughout the day. The multipacks are offered in several color combinations. Available sizes: X-Small - 5X

34. A Turtleneck Sweater With A Bold Grid Pattern KIRUND Turtleneck Sweater $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This oversized turtleneck sweater has a large rolled neck and drop-shoulders for style and comfort. It also boasts ribbed cuffs and side slits for easy wear with your favorite jeans and leggings. The eye-catching grid pattern, which is continuous all over the sweater's body, also comes in over five colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

35. The Longline Leopard Sweater That Also Comes In Holiday Prints NSQTBA Leopard Print Sweater $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Wear this baggy, longline leopard sweater with leggings, jeans, or any bottoms of your choice. It features long sleeves and a crew neckline, and it's offered in a variety of prints (including various wintry designs). Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

36. A Warm Fleece Jacket With Plaid Trim KIRUNDO Plaid Print Fleece Sweatshirts $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep this warm-and-fuzzy fleece jacket by your side during chillier months, and you'll never go cold. It features plaid trim and comes with long sleeves and a high collar that buttons down to a V-neck front. The addition of the front kangaroo and chest pockets give you plenty of places to tuck your hands or store your keys and cell phone as needed. Select from three different colors: black, gray, or red. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

37. An Overall Jumpsuit That's Loose-Fitting And Easy To Wear Aedvoouer Overalls $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of soft cotton-linen fabric, these overalls will feel like a dream the second you put them on. They're loose-fitting, simple to wear, and feature two side pockets to place your hands and other items. This jumper is secured with suspender buttons at the top, and it's offered in eight colors that easily pair with your favorite tops and accessories. Available sizes: Small X-Large, 2X-Large - 4X-Large

38. A Breathable Tunic Blouse That's Made With 100% Cotton Goodthreads Tunic $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You're sure to get tons of wear out of this long-sleeve tunic blouse. The chest pocket offers added convenience, while the traditional shirt collar offers casual style. Made of 100% cotton, it's soft, breathable, and lightweight enough for any occasion. Pick your favorite pattern and wear it as much as you'd like. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

39. The Tie-Dye Bottoms That'll Become Your Go-To Sweatpants Yidarton Drawstring Joggers $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Add a bit of color to your life with these tie-dye sweatpants. They're soft and high-waisted for wear with your favorite tees and tops, and they feature an elasticized drawstring waistband for convenience and comfort. Great for any casual outing or wear around the house, they're so cozy you're going to want to wear them everywhere you go. Choose from a huge selection of solid colors and tie-dye prints. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

40. These Sweatpants That Are Literally Lined With Fuzzy Fleece Flygo Fleece Lined Sweatpants $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These sweatpants are fully lined with sherpa for supreme warmth and comfort. They feature an elastic waistband that's secured by a drawstring and offer two functional pockets. Pick your favorite of nine solid colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

41. The Cropped Tie-Dye Leggings That Come In Plus Sizes Core 10 Cropped Leggings $39 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed with a high waist and cropped length, these tie-dye leggings are great for many occasions. They're made with soft, stretchy fabric and can pass the squat test (meaning they'll remain totally opaque in any situation). You can use the pocket in the back waistband to carry important items and choose from several colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

42. This Tie-Dye Sweatshirt That Seriously Popular Zecilbo Tie Dye Sweatshirt $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Tie-dye fans are sure to love this pullover sweatshirt with a crewneck top. It's made of polyester and spandex, making it soft and stretchy in texture. Select your favorite from a myriad of multicolor tie-dye combinations, as well as color-block designs. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

43. A Cotton Calvin Klein Bralette With Racerback Straps Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This cotton-blend bralette features a pull-on closure — and it's soft, supportive, and comfortable enough to wear under any outfit. It has racerback straps that help disguise it under your clothing and a logo-embroidered elastic band for an added touch of style. Many colors are available. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

44. A Color-Block Tunic With An Open-Front Design Topstype Color Block Sweater $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This color-block tunic top — which is made with a cotton and polyester blend — is equally cozy and stylish. It features long sleeves and has a front cutout design. Select your favorite color combination (there are over 15 choices) and wear it with all of your favorite bottoms. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large