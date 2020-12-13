If you have fine hair like I do, you're probably familiar with the challenge that hair clips can present. No sooner have you fastened them down than they've begun sliding down the back of your neck. The best hair clips for fine hair will boast features that provide extra grip, so they're not constantly slipping out of place.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Hair Clips For Fine Hair

Be on the lookout for these features, which help to make hair clips grippy for a good hold in fine strands:

Nonslip backing: Hair clips are typically made with smooth materials like plastic, or metal which makes it hard for them to grip your hair effectively. Rubber strips or silicone backing add texture and will keep even baby-fine locks in place better.

Hair clips are typically made with smooth materials like plastic, or metal which makes it hard for them to grip your hair effectively. Rubber strips or silicone backing add texture and will keep even baby-fine locks in place better. Grippy coating: In lieu of rubber or silicone, some hair clips instead have a textured coating that serves a similar purpose, holding onto your hair so they don't slide down.

In lieu of rubber or silicone, some hair clips instead have a textured coating that serves a similar purpose, holding onto your hair so they don't slide down. Narrowly spaced teeth: Large gaps in between the teeth can allow hair to slide through more easily, so if you have fine hair, you may want to go with clips that have closely spaced or even fully interlocking teeth.

Large gaps in between the teeth can allow hair to slide through more easily, so if you have fine hair, you may want to go with clips that have closely spaced or even fully interlocking teeth. Strong spring-loaded hinge: A last thing that can be beneficial, at least for spring-loaded hair clips, is to have an extra strong spring. This allows the clip to clamp down tighter and hold your hair more securely in place.

If you're looking for basic clips to use at home while you're styling your hair (versus ones you'd wear out of the house), you'll also want to ensure they don't leave indentations in your fine hair. Silicone bands can help reduce this too.

Shop The Best Hair Clips For Fine Hair

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best hair clips for fine hair:

With these features in mind, I've gathered a selection of the best hair clips for fine hair below. I made sure to include a wide range of styles and colors to help you find something that fits your wardrobe.

01 A Budget Set Of Jaw Clips In An Assortment Of Colors MAORULU Medium Hair Claw Clips (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Also available on: Walmart, $23 What's great about them: These cute hair clips hold fine hair firmly in place. The smaller jaw-style clips, which come in an assorted six-pack, are constructed with durable material that won't snap easily. Additionally, they have strong springs and they're coated in a matte finish to grip your hair. One reviewer says: "They hold my fine hair without pulling, pinching, or hurting my scalp. Love the color choices and how sturdy they are. Very happy I chose these!”

02 This 28-Piece Set Of Trendy Clips With Thousands Of Fans On Amazon Magicsky Acrylic Resin Hair Clips (28-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Also available on: Walmart, $13 What's great about them: With a stunning assortment of designs and colors, this popular hair clip set — which has 10,000-plus reviews on Amazon — enjoys a practical cult-following on the site. It features a combination of secure metal snap-clips and bobby pins decorated with faux pearls and stones for an eye-catching look. The clips will keep your hair in place all day thanks to their tight fit, and they're super sturdy, according to reviewers. One reviewer says: "Great find! [...] These actually stay in my fine hair and are really pretty!!!”

03 These Ultra-Secure Alligator Styling Clips That Won't Leave Your Hair Crimped Framar Black Nonslip Hair Clips (10-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you need something dependable to use while styling your hair, this 10-pack of alligator clips works great for fine locks. The clips feature dual-springs with extra elasticity to hold your hair more securely. Not only that, but they're designed with a texture that further prevents slipping. Fans noted that they're super comfortable and don't cause any crimping, so you can easily use them to section off your hair while blow-drying, straightening, or curling it. One reviewer says: "I purchasied these clips to help hold my hair back when styling. My hair is extremely fine in texture, so many clips will not hold. These worked perfectly. Good purchase.”

04 A Multi-Color Set Of Claw Clips With A Grippy Texture Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Also available on: Walmart, $24 What's great about them: Designed with durable acrylic material, these colorful claw clips are an excellent choice for fine hair, according to fans. The popular clips boast more than 28,000 reviews on Amazon, many of which praise their grippy coating that help hold hair in place. They have overlapping claws that add to the secureness and the set includes four cute colors with a matte look. One reviewer says: "These clips are strong and do not move! They have a matte rubberish type feel and they really grip your hair well! I have a lot of very fine hair that doesn’t hold well in other clips but my hair doesn’t move all day in these!”

05 These Rhinestone-Studded Clips With A Vintage Vibe Wsere Mini Vintage Hair Jaw Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Also available on: Walmart, $23 What's great about them: If you want something a little snazzier, these fancy hair clips feature a vintage style with a sturdy metal base, rhinestone accents, and intricate detailing. The crossed claw teeth combined with an efficient spring offer extra grip to keep your hair from sliding out. The striking three-pack comes with silver, red, and blue variations. One reviewer says: "There small clips are perfect for fine hair and even for thicker hair in a half up-do [...] I love them and my 7 year old loves them!”

06 A Tortoise Shell Clip With Fine Teeth To Hold Hair Tightly Parcelona Wide Beak Tortoise Shell Hair Clip Amazon $12 See On Amazon What's great about it: This adorable tortoise-shell hair clip features fine teeth as well as a hidden metal spring to give you an extra-secure hold. The thin claws do a good job of gripping hair, while the simple design looks elegant without being too dressy. One reviewer says: "I have a hard time finding hair clips. I have a lot of hair, but it's very fine. It tends to slip right through most hair clips. This one works perfectly! It's just the right size with the right amount tension. It holds my hair up, but doesn't pull my hair.”

07 These Barrettes To Hold Your Hair In Place While You're Styling It Aimike Hair Clips (12-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon What's great about them: Another fantastic choice for things like blowdrying, straightening, curling, or other styling tasks, these barrettes for fine hair are built with sturdy springs, as well as nonslip silicone bands. They don't leave any indentations on your hair, according to fans, and they come in a handy 12-pack with a black and white color selection. One reviewer says: "These are great for securely holding your hair off your face when you wash it, apply skin care, or put on makeup. [...] These clips hold my thin, fine hair in place and do not pull my hair when I take them out.”

08 These Elegant Metallic Clips That Don't Pinch Or Poke Willbond Store Large Metal Nonslip Claw Clips (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Also available on: Walmart, $31 What's great about them: Made with smooth metal that doesn't pinch or scratch, these nonslip jaw clips are strong, secure, and comfortable too. The teeth feature an interlocking pattern and the interior of the clip is textured to hold fine hair firmly in place. The six-pack includes four metallic colors to go with any look. One reviewer says: "Finally found something that works as I have very fine thin and smooth hair.”