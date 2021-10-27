It's not every day you find a pair of shoes that you can wear from a work drink to cocktails to your alt friend's clothing sale — and actually like it. That's where these chunky, comfortable loafers come in. This particularly footwear silhouette has both professional and chic vibes that'll make you feel put-together every time you leave the house. They also go with everything, so you don't have to worry about your outfit clashing, and you can even snag heeled, flat, and platform versions to fit your exact comfort and height preferences.

Loafers are arguably one of the most timeless shoes out there. They were reportedly first created in the 1930s after a Norwegian shoe maker was inspired by Indigenous people's moccasins. The style reached widespread Western popularity in the '50s and has lost none of its hold on fashion. From the yuppies of the '80s to grunge rockers in '90s, loafers have maintained their must-have status all the way to the present. In recent years, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Gucci have featured the style on their runways.

If you're looking for a new shoe trend that goes with every outfit in your closet, you're going to need at least one of the pairs of chunky loafers below. With these, the only thing stopping you from becoming the stylish professional of your dreams is you.

For a neutral moment with a fun, romantic touch, Charles & Keith's Beaded Platform Loafers ($83, Charles & Keith) have a subtle pearl chain detail. The hint of jewels will really add a playful edge to your outfit, and the chunky sole will keep your feet from getting tired no matter how far you walk. With a tread like that, you don't even have to worry about slipping in the rain.

ASOS Design’s Heeled Loafers ($50, ASOS) have the classic, plain black loafer style down to a T, but the block heel will give you a little extra height without being hard to walk on. The faux croc also has a subtle sheen for those who still want to make a statement.

You can feel like the most luxurious person on the block with Zara's Lug Sole Buckle Loafers ($69.90, Zara). With a sleek, streamlined look and only a smart gold buckle, these loafers are the ideal, stylish option for the office.

Snake skin has been a popular print for the last couple years, and that's not going to change any time soon. The slithery pattern of Sam Edelman's Deana Loafers ($55.95, Circus By Sam Edelman) brings an extra dash of texture to any outfit. Granted, the colors aren't overwhelming, so you can still treat this shoe like a neutral.

While loafers have traditionally come in black and brown, 2021’s best versions are getting brighter and bolder. You can have more fun with your loafer by choosing a pastel color, like Raid’s Wide Fit Chunky Loafers ($56, ASOS).

Made with real leather, Steve Madden's Lawrence Loafers ($99.95, Steve Madden) are incredibly durable. White shoes are super prone to getting scuffed up and dirty, but a real leather option, assuming you protect and care for it, is a solid solution that you can clean easily.

Bring the shine with Urban Outfitter's Esme Loafers ($69, Urban Outfitters). The two-toned shoes are guaranteed to get you compliments, according to reviews. "They look super elegant and make you seem really put together," one owner wrote. Talk about a triple threat.

For all the Upper East Siders who traveled back to the world of Gossip Girl for the 2021 reboot, these Betsey Johnson Adison Loafers ($89.99, DSW) are for you. The subtle plaid pattern speaks to the co-ed look, but the fact that the entire silhouette is covered in rhinestone is perfect for the fashion-forward among us.