There’s a reason everyone loves the platform loafer right now: It’s edgy, streamlined, and comfy as hell. The versatile shoe, just a touch more fun than your average loafer, works just as well for a formal event as it does for a weekend brunch. Shop the loafers for women ahead and get ready to find your new favorite shoe.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.