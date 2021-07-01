Shop
Step Right Into The Platform Loafer Trend

And while you’re at it, shop some, too.

By Theresa Massony
There’s a reason everyone loves the platform loafer right now: It’s edgy, streamlined, and comfy as hell. The versatile shoe, just a touch more fun than your average loafer, works just as well for a formal event as it does for a weekend brunch. Shop the loafers for women ahead and get ready to find your new favorite shoe.

UO Esme Chain Loafer
Urban Outfitters

A classic version of the platform loafer, this timeless option from Urban Outfitters hits all the marks: sleek sheen, chunky gold chain, and even platform that makes wearing these for long hours a breeze.

$69

