If you've ever sexted before, you know it can be super fun. Whether you're in a long-distance relationship, or you and your partner are apart for a while, hitting "send" on a hot text message can do wonders for your sex life. So, no matter the reason you and bae can't be together at the moment, it might be helpful to have some dirty talk texts to send to your partner in your back pocket, for whenever the mood sets in.

First of all, let's get one thing straight: Dirty talk is totally healthy, as long as it's consensual. In fact, "Dirty talk can help you to explore desires and set boundaries so that you better understand one another," Jess O’Reilly, creator of the Drive Him Wild video course, previously told Elite Daily. There's absolutely nothing wrong with dirty talk, but it can also be a bit intimidating if you've never sent a message like that before.

That in mind, if you need some inspiration on how to spice things up with your partner, then look no further! Here are 11 dirty talk texts to send your significant other when you're in the mood for a good time, but can't make it happen IRL.

1. Bring up one of your best times together. Giphy "Remember that time at the hotel in Miami? ;)" Bringing up one of your most epic sex sessions is a great way to spice things up via text. You can say a lot without getting too graphic, if that's not your thing, and then you can look back on the fond memory together.

2. Send them a hot pic. Giphy This is a pretty basic dirty text, but it never really fails. Whether you want the conversation to turn into full-on sexting, or you just want to keep it light and fun, sending a sexy pic of yourself will definitely set the mood.

3. Describe a fantasy. Giphy "I've always wanted to have sex in a dirty bar bathroom, up against the wall..." No matter what your fantasy is, it's always fun to talk them out with your bae. And who knows? It might lead to some actual fantasy fulfillment, which is never bad.

4. Tell them what you want to do next time you see them. Giphy "Next time I see you, I'm going to wrap my arms around you, kiss you, and never let you go." If you're really in the mood to get super sexy, then just tell your partner what you want to do together. A text like this will go a long way in heating things up.

5. Get specific. Very specific. Giphy "I want to kiss you all over your body, every crevice, every inch..." Not for the faint of heart, but if you want to take it all the way, then be specific! Give details! Tell them your favorite body part of theirs, or your favorite move in bed. Have fun with it!

6. Ask *them* for a pic. Giphy This time, ask if they'll send you a sexy shot of themselves, because that will get you both excited.

7. Try role-playing. Giphy "You can call me your nurse tonight, babe ;)" Exploring new things, like role-playing, is one of the most fun parts of having a consistent sexual partner. Don't be afraid to say or do things you've always wanted to try, because now, you're not you. You're Nurse Naughty.

8. Keep it simple. Giphy "I want you, now." For any occasion, a short and simple, but passionate dirty text is always great. It can take the heat to the next level, and if you aren't into too many details, it's perfect for you.

9. Ask them what they want to do to you. Giphy "So, what do you want to do to me next time we see each other?" With this dirty talk text, you are putting them the hot (hot) seat, while still maintaining control, since you started it. This way, you can learn what they're really into and imagine what their fantasies would feel like. I told you — hot!

10. Let them use their imagination. Giphy "I can't wait to see you, I'm using that vibrator I have..." Dirty talk texts don't have to be super descriptive, and they also don't have to lead to anything more. If you want to turn your partner on via text, but still maintain a level of mystery, let them fill in the blanks.