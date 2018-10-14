10 Quotes About Heartbreak That You'll Totally Relate To If You've Been There

Just like the common cold, heartbreak is something that most everyone will experience throughout their lives. Sadly, there is no cure for heartbreak but to wait it out. Sure, there are temporary remedies that can make you feel a little more comfortable while you're suffering, but usually, time is the only real way to get over the pain. Anyone who's ever had an aching heart can probably relate to quotes about heartbreak because the complex mix of emotions is so unforgettably sad.

Depending on the relationship and how things ended, the grieving process can take anywhere from weeks to months, and in some cases, even years — especially if the source of a loss is unequivocally permanent, like the death of a loved one. Fortunately, as with most things, there is a silver lining. A broken heart can also lead to a ton of personal growth in the long run, and while many people believe you'll never be the same after, that doesn't have to be a bad thing. It may sound cliché, but going through pain and coming back from it really does make you stronger. In the meantime, here are 10 quotes about heartbreak that are way too real, to help you get through it.

1. "Hearts can break. Yes, hearts can break. Sometimes I think it would be better if we died when they did, but we don't." — Stephen King

2. "If you want to forget something or someone, never hate it, or never hate him/her. Everything and everyone that you hate is engraved upon your heart; if you want to let go of something, if you want to forget, you cannot hate." — C. Joybell C.

3. "When one door closes another door opens; but we so often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door, that we do not see the ones which open for us." — Alexander Graham Bell

4. "Sometimes it takes a heartbreak to shake us awake and help us see we are worth so much more than we’re settling for." — Mandy Hale

5. “Once you had put the pieces back together, even though you may look intact, you were never quite the same as you’d been before the fall.” — Jodi Picoult

6. “Perhaps this is what the stories meant when they called somebody heartsick. Your heart and your stomach and your whole insides felt empty and hollow and aching." — Gabriel Garcí­a Márquez

7. "Sometimes a little heartbreak is a lesson, and the best thing to do is just learn the lesson." — John Voight

8. "You've got to learn to leave the table when love's no longer being served." — Nina Simone

9. "Love never dies a natural death. It dies because we don't know how to replenish its source. It dies of blindness and errors and betrayals. It dies of illness and wounds; it dies of weariness, of witherings, of tarnishing." — Anais Nin

10. "No relationship is ever a waste of your time. If it didn't bring you what you want, it taught you what you don't want." — Unknown

If you're still in the midst of the grieving process and struggling, it's important to know that there is nothing wrong with seeking guidance from a professional. Also, don't feel like you have to suffer in silence. Letting your friends and family be supportive when you're down can be a welcome distraction.

