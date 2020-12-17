Did you save your holiday shopping until the last minute? Don't worry, I won't tell. Procrastinating probably won't put you on the naughty list, but you may find yourself in hot water with your boo if their gift doesn't arrive until after the holidays. Even if you don't have time to commission a painting or make an elaborate handmade gift, there are still plenty of last-minute holiday gifts to buy your partner for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa that don't totally suck. They may not be exactly what your partner had in mind, but these clever holiday gifts are still sure to be a hit. The best part: They're guaranteed to arrive soon.

Yes, time is ticking, but there's no need to panic-buy a bunch of candy and infomercial products from the nearest convenience store. And while gift cards and cash are usually crowd-pleasers, I think you can probably get come up with something a little more personal for your SO. For those in desperate need of a gift that's useful, thoughtful, and — most importantly — sure to arrive before the end of the holiday season, then you may want to consider getting your boo one of these perfect last-minute presents.

Hot Sauce Making Kit Hot Sauce Making Kit $65 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON The hot sauce lover in your life will love taking the heat level into their own hands with this DIY hot sauce kit, which comes with the tools needed to craft seven uniquely flavorful hot sauces at home.

Nolita Leather Hanging Toiletry Bag Nolita Leather Hanging Toiletry Bag $58 $46 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY This leather hanging Dopp kit has all the compartments and space your boo needs to store toiletries for their next trip (or their next sleepover at your place).

UV Sanitizer & Wireless Charger UV Sanitizer & Wireless Charger $70 | Uncommon Goods SEE ON UNCOMMON GOODS Phones are gross, y'all, and this sanitizing station will help clean up that bacteria breeding ground your partner calls a phone (while also keeping it charged).

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker $90 $80 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON There's nothing like the smell of fresh coffee, and this Keurig coffee maker (which brews multiple K-cup pod sizes) lets your coffee-loving SO breath in that heavenly smell every day.

Personalized Wooden Headphone Stand Personalized Wooden Headphone Stand $69 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY This wooden headphone stand is the most practical gift your partner never knew they needed, and you can choose between two different wood options and endless fonts for custom engraving.

Rayo & Honey Tote Bag Rayo & Honey Tote Bag $65 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This cotton tote bag (which includes zippered pockets on the inside) isn't just tote-ally useful — you can also get it printed with a variety of inspirational quotes.

Hemp Massage Cube Hemp Massage Cube $55 | Uncommon Goods SEE ON UNCOMMON GOODS Designed to smooth and soothe, this massage cube is made with organic plant butters and oils and infused with hemp extract, making it perfect for reducing pain in achy joints and sore muscles.

Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker $100 $80 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Few tools are as useful in the kitchen as an instant pot, and this model (which is available in a variety of different sizes) works like a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and warmer all in one.

Beeropoly Beeropoly $40 | Uncommon Goods SEE ON UNCOMMON GOODS Ideal for lovers of beer and games, this Beeropoly game board challenges players to do a variety of fun tasks — like busting a rhyme or busting a move — as they sip beer and make their way around the board.

Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Hoodie Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Hoodie $60 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't need an oversized hoodie in their life, and this bleach dye hooded sweatshirt is sure to be your SO's favorite new article of clothing.