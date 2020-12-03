Don't ask me why, but sometimes, getting presents for relative strangers is way easier than buying gifts for the people you know best. The more you love someone, the more effort you'll likely put into picking out the perfect thing, and a gift card probs won't cut it. The best presents tend to be thoughtful, personal, and actually useful, and I've got some suggestions for gifts under $100 to buy your partner for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa that check all those boxes. Whether they're a foodie, a traveler, or a cuddle lover, these holiday gift ideas have something for everyone — and best of all, they're all under $100.

There may be a ~perfect~ present out there for your boo, but don't stress yourself out too much trying to find it. When you give your SO a gift from the heart, they're sure to appreciate it no matter what, even if it's the wrong size or not quite their style. (At least, I hope so.) IMO, the most important thing to consider is what your boo will put to good use, because no one wants to see a present go to waste. Need some inspo? One of these 14 holiday gift suggestions may be just what you're looking for.

Glass Plant Terrarium H Potter Plant Terrarium $83 | Etsy If your partner has a green thumb, then they'll love this glass plant terrarium, which measures just under a foot tall, making it perfect for displaying on desks and coffee tables.

Cast Iron Dutch Oven Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Dutch Oven $70 | Amazon Few kitchen tools are as versatile as a Dutch oven, and this six-quart cast iron model makes a thoughtful gift for the SO who wants to step up their dinner game.

Wine Aerator Aervana Wine Aerator $100 | Amazon Ideal for the vino lover in your life, this simple one-touch wine aerator will make even the cheapest bottle of wine taste like a million bucks.

Envelope Bag Black Apollo Envelope Bag $53 | Tote&Carry This chic cross-body bag is made with alligator grain vegan leather and is perfect for toting around keys, wallets, phones, or any other small items your boo may need to carry.

Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board $85 | Uncommon Goods Make your lover the hostess with the mostess with this collapsable wooden cheese and tapas board, which folds down to half its size for easy storage.

Super-Plush Robe Super-Plush Robe $98 | Brooklinen Available in white, smoke, graphite, or ocean, this super-plush unisex robe is made with 100% Turkish cotton, ensuring maximum comfort. Plus, it has pockets!

Noise Cancelling Headphones Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones $200 $88 | Amazon If your SO likes to block out the world once in a while, then these noise cancelling headphones (which have smartphone compatibility and wireless Bluetooth streaming) are just what they need.

Weighted Blanket Anjee Weighted Blanket $86 | Amazon Made with 100% breathable organic cotton, this 20-pound weighted blanket will make your boo feel like they're enveloped in a big hug.

Leather Wallet Ambi Wallet $100 | Mifland This sleek leather wallet (which is available in red, yellow, gray, brown, and green) features two secure outer compartments and a roomy center compartment for maximum storage.

Wool Slippers Haflinger Unisex AT Slippers $97 | Amazon Available in a variety of colors, these unisex wool slippers are sturdy, breathable, and cozy AF.

Essential Oil Diffuser Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser $119 $97 | Amazon Help keep your boo's room smelling fresh by getting them this ceramic essential oil diffuser, which looks more like a piece of artwork than a functional diffuser, IMO.

Magnetic Travel Map Magnetic Travel Map $99 $84 | Etsy You and your partner can keep track of your many adventures together (as well as your future travel plans) with this magnetic pushpin travel map, which includes a magnetic overlay and a variety of different size options.

Back & Neck Massager Naipo Shiatsu Back & Neck Massager $59 | Amazon If your SO needs to de-stress (or if you're just tired of giving them massages yourself), then this deep-kneading Shiatsu massage tool should do the trick.

Cold Brew Maker Cold Bruer Drip Coffee Maker $80 | Amazon Your iced coffee-loving other half will save so much money at Starbucks if you get them this slow-drip coffee maker, which makes extra-strong cold brew in only four hours.