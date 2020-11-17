No matter who you are, there's a 100% chance your 2020 did not go as planned. In fact, every day in 2020 has felt like an episode of Riverdale — chaotic AF. After you reward yourself for making it through this hellish year, check out the following home goods, skincare products, and other gifts your stressed-out partner will love. Not only do you deserve to treat yourself, but you might want to stock up on goodies to help you make it through the tough times ahead.

This nail-biter of an election, tense summer of Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality, and the coronavirus pandemic have provided plenty of unease and unrest to go around. And all these current events have likely done a number on your bodies. Along with headaches and insomnia, muscle tension, increased depression, and lowered sex drive are all common side effects of stress. Mental health professionals have even tapped into how COVID-19 has caused collective trauma, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) specifically acknowledged how disease outbreaks foster anxiety and exacerbate chronic health conditions. Case in point: It's been a hell of a year.

Here are 15 gifts to that'll help your partner have dreamier baths, better quality sleep, dewier skin, better orgasms, and an all-around more nurturing self-care routine.

1. A Hot Cup Of Dreamy Vibes The Sleepy Tea $13 | Hers See on Hers This sleepy tea (made of chamomile, orange blossoms, lavender flowers, and valerian root) won't solve all your partner's problems, but it'll definitely help them knock out for a bit.

2. A Gentle, Natural Cleanser Matcha Honey Cleanser $26 | Ayele & Co See on Ayele & Co. Matcha and honey aren't just beloved coffee shop ingredients, they're also superfoods for the skin. Matcha is packed with antioxidants, and honey has antibacterial and moisturizing properties.

3. A Nourishing Bath Bath Bar $14.99 | Buena Botanicals See on Buena Botanicals Made with shea butter, coconut oil, and cocoa butter, this CBD-infused bath bar will make your boo melt.

4. An Energy-Boosting Fragrance Fearless $34 | Spoken Flames See on Spoken Flames Not only does this mood-lifting candle smell like orange, clove, and cedarwood, but it also has a crackling wick that can give any space cozy winter cabin vibes.

5. Some Relaxing Bath Salts Wellness Bath Salts with CBD & Lavender $52 | Foria Wellness See on Foria Wellness Partner feeling tense? These lavender bath salts from Foria smell absolutely wonderful, and they work wonders for a sore back.

6. An Indulgent Body Butter rich body whip / glow getter $28 | blade + bloom See on blade + bloom Once your partner is done with bath time, they can nourish their skin and hair with blade + bloom's rich body whip. This body butter is made of coconut and sweet almond oils, shea butter, and beeswax, and smells like rose, lavender, and tangerine.

7. A Deeper Look At Self-Care A Little Book of Self Care: Trigger Points: Use the Power of Touch to Live Life Pain-Free $14.99 $13.79 | Uncle Bobbie's See on Uncle Bobbie's If your partner has been complaining of a sore neck or headaches these days, get them A Little Book of Self Care: Trigger Points. This book will walk them through 40 home exercises to help alleviate body pain.

8. A Flower-Shaped Treat 25 MG CBD Gummies $89.99 | Also Organics See on Also Organics These flower-shaped CBD gummies are cute, but they'll also help take the edge off a tough day (or year).

9. Some Swirly Sexual Healing Zumio S $98 | Zumio See on Zumio Zumio S differs from your average sex toy because it doesn't vibrate, but it does rotate. You can seldom go wrong giving your partner the gift of pleasure.

10. A Playful Playbook To Unwind Unwind Every Day $14.95 | ban.do See on ban.do If your partner finds traditional journaling boring, challenge them with Unwind Every Day. This journal offers challenges like "do a donut crawl," "turn your phone off after dinner," and "map out your dream roadtrip," with a section for reflection.

11. A Calming Cup Sister, Sister $16 | Ivy's Tea See on Ivy's Tea This mint, rose petal, and cinnamon tea from Ivy's Tea is drinkable peace.

12. A Thought-Provoking Card Game We're Not Really Strangers Card Game $30 | We're Not Really Strangers See on We're Not Really Strangers Unplug and get to know your partner better with We're Not Really Strangers, a card game that helps people get intimate and deep.