While social distancing guidelines mean most people are at home and social activities are on hold, life — and all the special moments that come with it — goes on, including birthdays. Just because the coronavirus pandemic has made 2020 feel like an eternal time loop, doesn't mean you can't celebrate the people you love. If anything, now's the time to celebrate them more than ever. If your partner's big day is on the horizon, look no further for quarantine birthday gift ideas for your partner.

When it comes to great, quarantine-appropriate birthday gifts, the key is to think cozy. You'll want to get them something that'll make them feel spoiled and excited to spend the day social distancing at home. Whether it's an activity kit, something to make their bathroom feel like a luxury spa, or something cozy that'll make them want to spend the whole day in bed with you, a gift they can enjoy indoors might be the best move during this period of time. Because if they can't leave the house to celebrate, at least you can help make them feel excited to stay home. With that in mind, here's some inspo to help ensure your partner still has a very happy birthday.

1. Chill Tea Kit Chill Tea Kit $29.99 | August Uncommon Tea See on August Uncommon Tea For a mellow, yet luxe birthday treat, look no further than August Uncommon's Chill Tea set. It includes 15-cup samples of their Capri, Biarritz, and Far Afield blends, along with a travel tumbler, tote bag, enamel pin, and a one-cup infuser so they can relax, one delicious cuppa at a time.

2. YnM Bamboo Weighted Blanket YnM Bamboo Weighted Blanket $79 | Amazon See on Amazon In high-stress times, there's no greater gift than being able to slip under a weighted blanket and feel the anxiety melt away. This bamboo-weighted duvet comes in a variety of weights. To calculate the right one for you, YnM advises you take 10% of your body weight and add a pound.

3. Mubi Subscription Mubi Subscription $95.88 | Mubi See on Mubi Mubi is the streaming service for the cinefile in your life. This service features a curated library of independent, cult, classic, and festival gems. Plus, each day, Mubi offers a film of the day you can watch live.

4. Jackbox Party Pack 6 Jackbox Party Pack 6 $20.99 | Jackbox See on Jackbox Games The latest Party Pack from Jackbox Games is the most fun you can have while in quarantine. Available across all gaming platforms, these cheerful, simple, and hilarious games let you have a virtual game night with all your friends over video chat.

5. CHEMEX Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker CHEMEX Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker $47.95 | Amazon See on Amazon If your partner loves a good cup of coffee, then get ready to take their passion to the next level. This manual drip coffee maker produces smooth, bold coffee and lets your partner live their best home barista life.

6. My Sheets Rock Set My Sheets Rock Set $169 | My Sheets Rock See on My Sheets Rock If your partner's hot between the sheets — literally — these sheets are a dream come true. Made from high-grade bamboo rayon, they're soft on your birthday boo’s skin, but also cooling and moisture-wicking.

7. The Kilim Blanket Knitting Kit The Kilim Blanket Knitting Kit $110 | We Are Knitters See on We Are Knitters This set is two gifts in one: a knitting lesson, and the gorgeous, cozy wool blanket it creates. The set includes nine customizable skeins of wool and all the tools needed to create the blanket.

8. Hipped Glassware Hipped Glassware $26 | West Elm See on West Elm Your partner will feel extra-bougie with a birthday glass of rosé in these beautifully designed wine glasses from West Elm. They're perfect for your Zoom birthday happy hour or a night on the couch with your favorite takeout.

9. Vivere Double Cotton Hammock Vivere Double Cotton Hammock $239 | Amazon See on Amazon You may not be able to take your partner on their dream tropical vacation for this birthday, but they'll feel like they're on one anyway in this cotton hammock for two.

10. Essential Oil Diffuser Essential Oil Diffuser $19.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Help your partner chill out with this sleek and chic essential oil diffuser with color-changing LED mood lighting.

11. Uncommon Goods Birth Month Flower Grow Kit Uncommon Goods Birth Month Flower Grow Kit $34 | Uncommon Goods See on Uncommon Goods Why send flowers that will die in a few days when you can send this flower kit you can see grow? Enter your partner's birthday month and Uncommon Goods will send you the seeds that correspond to it, a glass bottle, a growing medium, and instructions for how to put it all together.

12. Maui Escapist Candle Maui Escapist Candle $38 | Brooklyn Candle Studio See on Brooklyn Candle Studio Give the gift of vacation vibes with this Maui-inspired candle. It boasts notes of sea salt, sea moss, driftwood, bergamot, and ylang ylang that send your senses on a tropical getaway.

13. Infuse & Pour Alcohol Kit Infuse & Pour Alcohol Kit $25 | Uncommon Goods See On Uncommon Goods If your partner fancies themselves an amateur mixologist, they'll love this alcohol-infusing kit, complete with an infusion bottle and your choice of flavors like Navel Gazer Spiced or Parrot Head Strawberry Jalapeño.