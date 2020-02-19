In a perfect world, you and your partner would get to spend all your birthdays together, celebrating in style. But sometimes that's just not possible. Maybe you're in a long-distance relationship, or you've gone away to separate colleges, or you're out of town on a business trip. Regardless of the reasons you're not together on the big day, you can still acknowledge the milestone with a gesture as small, but still meaningful, as a quick message to let them know you're thinking of them. It's just about picking the right birthday text to send your partner when you’re apart that expresses how you're feeling and what they mean to you.

When it comes to birthday messages, it's all about striking the right tone for both you and your partner. Are they the type that’s moved by more sincere and heartfelt messages? If so, there’s no need to hold back on the mushy stuff on their birthday. Or maybe you're both more comfortable with something a little less earnest. In that case, keeping it light and infusing a little humor is the best course of action when it comes to sending long-distance birthday wishes. Or perhaps for you and your sweetie, birthdays are just another excuse to celebrate in a more, ahem, horizontal fashion. Whatever the case, it's all about tailoring your text to you what works best for you both. If you're not sure what to write, here are some suggestions to help get you started.

Birthday Texts For When You’re Feeling A Little Mushy.

1. Even though we aren’t able to be together today, just know that I’m sending you all my love, all day long. Happy birthday, babe. 🎂

2. No matter how far away you are today, you’re always right here in my heart. Happy birthday!

3. Happy birthday, babe! I hope your day is as special as you are to me. 🎉🎉🎉

4. Happy birthday! I wish I could be there to give you a big birthday kiss. But don’t worry, I’m banking them and I’ll make it up to you next time we’re together.

5. Happy birthday, love. I know we’re apart right now, but just know that I’ll be thinking about you and sending you happy birthday thoughts all day.

6. Happy birthday my love! The world is a better place with you in it.

Birthday Messages That Keep It Light And Fun.

7. Happy birthday, babe! I'd say I hope all your birthday wishes come true, but then hello, you already have me. 😜

8. I wish we were together today so that I could be (your) present. Wink! Happy birthday, babe.

9. Hey you, I just wanted to say that I’m so glad you were born! Happy birthday, cutie! 🎂😘

10. Being apart on your birthday really blows. But I still hope your day is amazing! (And include this GIF)

11. Happy birthday to my favorite person on the planet! I can't wait to spend the next year together!

12. Happy birthday, babe! I miss you but I hope you have an amazing day full of fun and presents — lots of presents! 🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁

Birthday Messages For When You’re Feeling Frisky.

13. Happy birthday, gorgeous. I can't wait to see you again so that I can give you your birthday present…. Me! 😜

14. Happy birthday! I’m just lying here in bed thinking of all the ways we're going to celebrate your birthday next time you’re here next to me.

15. Next time we’re together, I’m going to make all your birthday wishes come true. And I mean All 👏 Of 👏 Them 👏 Happy birthday, cutie!

At the end of the day, the most important thing about the message you send your partner on their birthday is that it conveys the fact that they’re in your thoughts and you wish them the best. That's how you can make for the happiest of birthdays even when you can’t celebrate face to face.