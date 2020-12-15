10 Sexy Stocking-Stuffer Gifts For Your Partner That’ll Land You On The Naughty List

If you ask what the sexiest holiday is, some people will likely say Valentine's Day or even Halloween, but here's' the thing: Depending on how you choose to celebrate it, Christmas might just give those days a run for their freaky money. That's especially true if you have a few sexy stocking stuffer gifts for your partner. You know, the kind that'll take them directly from the nice list to your own personal naughty one. In other words, these are small little gifts that inspire desire, sexy play, and really put the ho-ho-ho into holiday, if you know what I'm saying.

These can be novelty gifts that make them giggle — after all, laughter is the best aphrodisiac — or toys and products you can introduce into your playtime in front of a roaring yule log later that night. They could also just be sexy little items that show your partner just how much you care and desire them every day of the year. Whatever path you chose, one thing's for sure: Your stocking won't be the only thing getting stuffed this holiday season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Sexy Collar Stays Sexy Collar Stays $18.95 | Etsy Buy on Etsy.com These sweet and sexy collar stays let your partner know how much you want them even when you’re apart. Talk about getting hot under the collar — literally.

2. Awaken Arousal Oil With CBD Awaken Arousal Oil With CBD $48 | Foria Wellness Buy on ForiaWellness.com Give the gift of sexual wellness with this lube that's enhanced by a broad spectrum CBD and organic botanicals.

3. Iroha Mini Iroha Mini $29.99 | Amazon Buy on Amazon This petite personal massager is a perfect stocking stuffer, but don’t let its small size fool you; it packs a pleasurable punch.

4. Position of the Day Playbook Position of the Day Playbook $12.95 | Urban Outfitters Buy on UrbanOutfitters.com Every day of the year will feel like Christmas with this sexy position of the day playbook.

5. Satin Blindfold Satin Blindfold $4.99 | Amazon Buy on Amazon.com Add a little kink to your Christmas Day adult play with this soft and sensual satin blindfold.

6. Sex Dice Sex Dice $10.99 | Etsy Buy on Etsy.com Add some playtime to your, well, playtime with these fun and oh-so-suggestive dice.

7. Unbound Romp Unbound Romp $24 | Urban Outfitters Buy on UrbanOutfitters.com This sexy little toy is guaranteed to put you on the naughty list. Made from soft-touch silicone, its slim tapered tip makes it ideal for both beginners or just casual play.

8. CBD Daily Massage Oil Candle CBD Daily Massage Oil Candle $19 | Uncommon Goods Buy on UncommonGoods.com This sexy massage oil candle helps to heat things up in the bedroom with a sensual massage and the power of CBD.

9. 100 Questions About Sex 100 Questions About Sex $14.95 | Amazon Buy on Amazon.com These erotic cards are a great way to really crank up the heat with some provocative questions that can both spark desire and help you open up to get more intimate with your partner.