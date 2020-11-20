Black Friday is one of the best days for deal lovers everywhere — as well as one of the best days to get great deals on gifts for your lover. Even if you're still digesting your Thanksgiving dinner, the fourth Friday of November is the perfect opportunity to tackle your holiday shopping list, and if you're in a relationship, that list likely includes your boo. Jewelry and sweaters are always nice, but IMO, the best gifts are the ones you can share... preferably in bed. If you're looking for 2020 Black Friday deals for your partner's sexy gifts, then you've come to the right place.

Not everyone has the same idea of what's sexy. Maybe your partner would want you to take advantage of Black Friday deals on sex toys. Perhaps you should look into Black Friday sales on lingerie. Whether your partner is a sexual dynamo or a bit timid beneath the sheets, I have some sexy gift suggestions from stores having red-hot sales this month. From vibrators to bondage gear to lotions and oils, here are just 14 amazing deals you can get between now and December (and I have a feeling your SO will like one of these sexy presents more than a pair of socks).

MysteryVibe Crescendo $149 $119 | MysteryVibe Want to give your partner some good vibes? Thanks to MysteryVibe's Black Friday deals, select bundle packs and vibrators (such as their bendable Crescendo smart vibrator) are currently 20% off, and from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, you'll get 30% off. From Dec. 3 to Dec. 22, the site will once again offer 20% off select vibrators and bundles.

BestSelf Co. Intimacy Deck $25 $17.50 | BestSelf Co. The Black Friday sale at BestSelf Co. is happening on Nov. 27. With the code BLACKFRIDAY, you can get 30% on all products, such as their intimacy deck, which includes 150 question prompts meant to help spark conversation and spice things up between you and your boo.

Unbound Shimmy $59 $41.30 | Unbound Whether you're looking for vibrators, dildos, plugs, lubes, or other accessories, Unbound is sure to have it. Unbound's Black Friday deals start on Nov. 19 with 20% off sitewide, followed by a Black Friday sale of 25% off sitewide and a Cyber Monday sale of 30% off sitewide, which means you can save big on products like Unbound's Shimmy vibrating butt plug.

Overkink 7 PC - Bed Spreader Purple $40.99 $32.79 | Overkink If you're looking to satisfy your partner's BDSM fantasies, then you'll want to check out Overkink's Black Friday deals. On Nov. 27, the Black-owned sex shop is offering 20% off all strap-ons, wands, and other fetish items, such as the 7-piece bed spreader. You can also score an additional 15% off all sale items if you use the code BLACK.

ZALO Water-Based Warming Lubricant $19 $13.30 | ZALO ZALO is having a Black Friday Sale between Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, and you'll get 30% off all products (such as their water-based warming lubricant) during that time with the code THANKS2020. You can also currently get 20% off products from ZALO's Lolita and Versailles Series with the code ZALOLOVE, though it's unclear when that promotion ends.