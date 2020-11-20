12 Black Friday 2020 Lingerie Deals That Are So Frisky

Don't ask me why lingerie tends to be so expensive, because I don't have an answer. However, I do know few things feel quite as sexy as wearing a silky negligee or lace bustier. Bras, panties, and other frisky undergarments may be pricy, but you can't put a price on feeling yourself. If you love a good deal, then Black Friday can help. I've rounded up some incredible Black Friday lingerie deals for 2020 that are simply too good to miss, so get your credit card ready.

All of these deals are available online, but if you choose to shop in-person, make sure you remember to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for errands as of Sept. 11. They include wearing a mask, maintaining a six-foot distance from others where possible, and sanitizing your hands after leaving the store. If possible, try avoiding extra trips and peak shopping times to lessen your exposure to others.

Many of these deals have already started, so you don't have to wait until Turkey Day to get shopping. For those seeking to up their lingerie game (or just stock up on some essentials), these lingerie sales were made for you.

Savage X Fenty Lacy, Not Racy Teddy $64.95 $19.98 | Savage X Fenty In the past, Savage x Fenty's Black Friday Deal included 65% off everything between Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, so I can only hope to see that offer again this year. Currently, if you're a Xtra VIP, you can get an additional 60% off sitewide (on top of the Xtra VIP member 25% discount), plus two bras for $29.

Lovehoney Lovehoney Treasure Me Red Push-Up Basque Set $50 $25 | Lovehoney Good deals are already available at Lovehoney, where you can get Lovehoney lingerie, sex toys, and bondage gear on sale for up to 50% now through Nov. 30.

Hanky Panky 3-Pack Retro Lace Thong $69 $34.50 | Hanky Panky From Nov. 25 to 29, you can score 50% off select Hanky Panky panty packs and retro thongs, and on Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, you can shop 50% off Hanky Panky's signature lace 7-pack.

Macy's INC International Concepts Lace Cami Bralette $32.99 $9.50 | Macy's Macy's Black Friday sales are already happening. You can shop Macy's lingerie up to 71% off now through Nov. 28, with brands including Wacoal, Bali, Free People, Alfani, Warner's, Jenni, INC International Concepts, Vanity Fair, Maidenform, and more.

Seduction By Lace Dot Mesh Hooded Robe $25 $16.25 | Seduction By Lace In honor of Cyber Monday, you can get Seduction By Lace lingerie (as well as toys, lube, and other sexy products) at 35% off with the code CyberSexy35 on Nov. 30. On Black Friday, Seduction By Lace is also offering three bundle-deal boxes that include lingerie, a toy, and a flavored lube.

Old Navy Full-Coverage Underwire Bra $24.99 $12.50 | Old Navy You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get discounts at Old Navy. You can shop Old Navy's lingerie basics (plus all other items) at 40% off now, and starting Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, you can get 50% everything, including bras and panties.

Torrid Mesh & Lace Bodysuit $54.50 $35.42 | Torrid In the past, Torrid has provided 40% off regular-priced items and 50% off clearance items on Black Friday, so it's possible they'll do something similar this year. Right now, you'll find select Torrid lingerie on sale at 35% off, though it's unclear when this promotion ends.

Figleaves Pimlico High Waist Brief $21 $14 | Figleaves Like many others, Black Friday deals are already happening at Figleaves. All Figleaves panties and thongs are currently buy three for the price of two, though it's unclear how long this deal will last.

Tobi Nude Backless Bra $24 $4 | Tobi Tobi's Black Friday sales have already begun. You can shop select Tobi products between 50% and 80% off now, including bras, bralettes, backless bras, and boyshorts. It's unclear when this promotion ends, so don't hesitate to buy if you see something you love.

Lylyth Eden Lace Slip $30 $22.50 | Lylyth On Nov. 27, you can shop all Lylyth lingerie, sexy toys, bondage gear, and other items at 25% off. For Cyber Monday, Lylyth is also offering a buy two, get one free mystery item.

SHEIN Bardot Contrast Lace Satin PJ Set $14 $7 | SHEIN All products at SHEIN at currently up to 70% off, including lingerie, and with the code BLACKFRI20, you can get up to 20% off your already-reduced price, though it's not clear when the code expires. Between Nov. 23 and Nov. 28, you can also buy one, get one 99% off.