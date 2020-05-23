Whether you're looking to boost your confidence or keep a sexy surprise up your sleeve for your partner, investing in a luxurious lingerie set is a win-win. It's like splurging on a delicious meal: Something basic will do the trick, but you'll almost never regret dropping those extra coins for the top-tier stuff. In this case, the rewards are worth the splurge.

If you want to make your significant other drool, lingerie is it — especially if you never bring it into the bedroom. If you and bae are into sending nudes and slow-burn stripteases IRL, lingerie will only enhance your sexual chemistry. (Bonus points for your partner if they want to do a little shopping with you.) But an even bigger benefit to treating yourself to lingerie is how empowered you can feel in your sexuality when you know you look straight fire.

All too often, the significance of embracing your sexuality — especially as women and non-binary people — gets swept under the rug. It's for this reason that taking the time to treat yourself is so crucial, and why lingerie can be such a valuable purchase. Being your own sexy fairy godmother and indulging in lace, mesh, tulle, and embroidery is worth it, especially if it's helping you become or continue to be comfortable in your own skin. Here are 15 sexy lingerie sets that can help you feel just that.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.