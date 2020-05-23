15 Luxurious Lingerie Sets That’ll Make You Feel Like A Queen
Whether you're looking to boost your confidence or keep a sexy surprise up your sleeve for your partner, investing in a luxurious lingerie set is a win-win. It's like splurging on a delicious meal: Something basic will do the trick, but you'll almost never regret dropping those extra coins for the top-tier stuff. In this case, the rewards are worth the splurge.
If you want to make your significant other drool, lingerie is it — especially if you never bring it into the bedroom. If you and bae are into sending nudes and slow-burn stripteases IRL, lingerie will only enhance your sexual chemistry. (Bonus points for your partner if they want to do a little shopping with you.) But an even bigger benefit to treating yourself to lingerie is how empowered you can feel in your sexuality when you know you look straight fire.
All too often, the significance of embracing your sexuality — especially as women and non-binary people — gets swept under the rug. It's for this reason that taking the time to treat yourself is so crucial, and why lingerie can be such a valuable purchase. Being your own sexy fairy godmother and indulging in lace, mesh, tulle, and embroidery is worth it, especially if it's helping you become or continue to be comfortable in your own skin. Here are 15 sexy lingerie sets that can help you feel just that.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
This Bold & Bright Lime Number
This underwear ranges from size 12 to 24.
This Gabi Fresh set from Playful Promises is equal parts sophisticated and edgy — and even more so with the matching garter and seamed stockings.
This Cotton Candy-Colored Teddy
This Savage X Fenty teddy is what sweet dreams are made of.
This Dark & Romantic Set
A little somber but extremely sexy, this Kerry Parker lingerie set delivers on dark fairytale vibes.
This Gauzy, Heartfelt Set
This Le Petit Trou set has all kinds of gossamer details if you're looking for a delicate look.
This Lacey Black Bodysuit
This Thistle & Spire set offers the classic kind of sexiness only black lace can offer. (Pairs best with a red lip.)
This Rambunctious Leopard Set
This bra ranges from size 30DD to 36K.
This underwear ranges from size 14 to 22.
The Josie Leopard set from Playful Promises is made for your inner rebel with its scarlet animal print.
This Lacy, Luxe Suit
This Dolls Kill bodysuit is ready-to-wear inside and outside the bedroom. Pair it with a pair of jeans and a baggy white tank.
This Wine-Colored Set
The bordeaux shade on this is everything.
This Futuristic Set
This Lush, Lacy Teddy
This Savage X Fenty teddy in the shade "black caviar" offers timeless sex appeal.
This Rosy, Storybook Ensemble
Big Aurora Energy! You'll look straight out of a storybook with this two-piece ensemble.
This Classic Corset
This Savage X Fenty corset is quintessentially sexy. You can't go wrong.
This Subtle-But-Sexy Set
If you're all about the little details, this Coco de Mer set from ASOS is it.
This Red Hot Embellished Moment
This bra ranges from size 32A to 36G, and this underwear ranges from size XS to XL.
Fierce-yet-still-understated is the mood of this Honey Birdette bra and panty set.
This Dreamy Self-Love Reminder
This underwear ranges from size 14 to 22.
If you're buying lingerie as a token of self-appreciation, the self-love set in the Felicity Hayward x Playful Promises collection is a no-brainer.
Whether you're dressing up for a lucky lover or getting glam for yourself, these lingerie sets will up your game and make you feel like the bad b*tch you undoubtedly are.