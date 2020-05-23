Savage x Fenty

15 Luxurious Lingerie Sets That’ll Make You Feel Like A Queen

By Caroline Colvin

Whether you're looking to boost your confidence or keep a sexy surprise up your sleeve for your partner, investing in a luxurious lingerie set is a win-win. It's like splurging on a delicious meal: Something basic will do the trick, but you'll almost never regret dropping those extra coins for the top-tier stuff. In this case, the rewards are worth the splurge.

If you want to make your significant other drool, lingerie is it — especially if you never bring it into the bedroom. If you and bae are into sending nudes and slow-burn stripteases IRL, lingerie will only enhance your sexual chemistry. (Bonus points for your partner if they want to do a little shopping with you.) But an even bigger benefit to treating yourself to lingerie is how empowered you can feel in your sexuality when you know you look straight fire.

All too often, the significance of embracing your sexuality — especially as women and non-binary people — gets swept under the rug. It's for this reason that taking the time to treat yourself is so crucial, and why lingerie can be such a valuable purchase. Being your own sexy fairy godmother and indulging in lace, mesh, tulle, and embroidery is worth it, especially if it's helping you become or continue to be comfortable in your own skin. Here are 15 sexy lingerie sets that can help you feel just that.

This Bold & Bright Lime Number

Gabi Fresh Kylie Black/Lime Lace Up Bra
$47
 | 
Playful Promises

This bra ranges from sizes 36B to 44K.

Gabi Fresh Kylie Black/Lime Lace Up Knicker
$31
 | 
Playful Promises

This underwear ranges from size 12 to 24.

This Gabi Fresh set from Playful Promises is equal parts sophisticated and edgy — and even more so with the matching garter and seamed stockings.

This Cotton Candy-Colored Teddy

Floral Lace Teddy
$64
 | 
Savage X Fenty

This teddy ranges from size XS to 3X.

This Savage X Fenty teddy is what sweet dreams are made of.

This Dark & Romantic Set

Kerry Parker Dark Rose Lingerie
$108
 | 
Dolls Kill

This set ranges from size XS/S to M/L.

A little somber but extremely sexy, this Kerry Parker lingerie set delivers on dark fairytale vibes.

This Gauzy, Heartfelt Set

Le Petit Trou Meysse Triangle Bralette
$90
 | 
Journelle

This bra ranges from size S to L.

Le Petit Trou Muret High Waist Brief
$79
 | 
Journelle

This Le Petit Trou set has all kinds of gossamer details if you're looking for a delicate look.

This Lacey Black Bodysuit

Constellation Bodysuit
$88
 | 
Thistle & Spire

This bodysuit ranges from size XS to XL.

This Thistle & Spire set offers the classic kind of sexiness only black lace can offer. (Pairs best with a red lip.)

This Rambunctious Leopard Set

Josie Leopard Mesh Picot Fuller Bust Bra
$45.50
 | 
Playful Promises

This bra ranges from size 30DD to 36K.

Josie Leopard Mesh Picot Brazilian Brief Curve
$23.40
 | 
Playful Promises

This underwear ranges from size 14 to 22.

The Josie Leopard set from Playful Promises is made for your inner rebel with its scarlet animal print.

This Lacy, Luxe Suit

She Is Us Lady Luxe Bodysuit
$88
 | 
Dolls Kill

This bodysuit ranges from size XS to XL.

This Dolls Kill bodysuit is ready-to-wear inside and outside the bedroom. Pair it with a pair of jeans and a baggy white tank.

This Wine-Colored Set

Muse by Coco de Mer Rosa
$60
 | 
Journelle

This underwear ranges from size XS to XL.

Muse by Coco de Mer Rosa
$80
 | 
Journelle

This bra ranges from 30B to 36G.

The bordeaux shade on this is everything.

This Futuristic Set

Cosabella Madeline Cropped Bustier Platinum
$143
 | 
ASOS

This bra ranges from size S to L.

Cosabella Madeline String Thong Platinum
$45
 | 
ASOS

This underwear ranges from size S to L.

This Cosabella lingerie set said "space, but make it hot."

This Lush, Lacy Teddy

Lace Teddy
$96
 | 
Savage X Fenty

This teddy ranges from size XS to 3X.

This Savage X Fenty teddy in the shade "black caviar" offers timeless sex appeal.

This Rosy, Storybook Ensemble

Kerry Parker Reve En Rose Set
$128
 | 
Dolls Kill

This set ranges from size XS/S to M/L.

Big Aurora Energy! You'll look straight out of a storybook with this two-piece ensemble.

This Classic Corset

Lace Corset
$105
 | 
Savage X Fenty

This corset ranges from size XS to 3X.

This Savage X Fenty corset is quintessentially sexy. You can't go wrong.

This Subtle-But-Sexy Set

Coco De Mer Sofia Stretch Sheer Lace Apex Bra
$87
 | 
ASOS

This bra ranges from size 30D to 36DDD.

Coco De Mer Sofia Stretch Lace Brief
$56
 | 
ASOS

This underwear ranges from size XS to XL.

If you're all about the little details, this Coco de Mer set from ASOS is it.

This Red Hot Embellished Moment

Frida Red Bra & Panty Set
$195
 | 
Honey Birdette

This bra ranges from size 32A to 36G, and this underwear ranges from size XS to XL.

Fierce-yet-still-understated is the mood of this Honey Birdette bra and panty set.

This Dreamy Self-Love Reminder

Felicity Hayward Self Love Longline Bra Curve
$52
 | 
Playful Promises

This bra ranges from 38B to 44K.

Felicity Hayward Self Love Brief Curve
$26
 | 
Playful Promises

This underwear ranges from size 14 to 22.

If you're buying lingerie as a token of self-appreciation, the self-love set in the Felicity Hayward x Playful Promises collection is a no-brainer.

Whether you're dressing up for a lucky lover or getting glam for yourself, these lingerie sets will up your game and make you feel like the bad b*tch you undoubtedly are.