No matter what you're up to this summer, having some plus-size lingerie sets (under $100) in your arsenal is key — especially if you're looking to have a hot girl summer. For the uninitiated, a "hot girl summer" is a season where women and femmes, of all backgrounds, work on living their best lives. The term was coined by 24-year-old Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, evolving from her catch phrase "real hot girl sh*t." Yes, a hot girl summer typically entails casual dates in the sunshine, late-night hookups when the warm weather has you feeling frisky, and all flavors of summer fling. (For reference, see Fever by Megan Thee Stallion.) Of course, it's nice to have some sexy-but-affordable lingerie for all your sexy summer escapades.

However, a hot girl summer is also a season of self-care. It's a time to reconnect with your other femme-identified friends — your girl gang, your crew — for empowerment and shenanigans. It's also a time of focusing on you, and ensuring you're feeling good physically, mentally, and spiritually. And that's where sexy-but-affordable underthings come in, because wearing lingerie for yourself is an underrated form of self-celebration.

The best part is that Thee Stallion herself has said her hot girl summer is body-positive and fat-positive, too. ASOS Insider and curve model Sophia Tassew tweeted in June, "I need @theestallion to confirm that the stallion/hot girl movement is plus-sized girl friendly, too." Megan Thee Stallion retweeted her and said, "Oh, baby, of course." And now, with Megan's blessing and without further adieu, here are 20 plus-size lingerie sets to help you keep living your best hot girl life this summer.