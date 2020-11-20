Arguably the best the best part of Thanksgiving is when everything goes on sale on Black Friday. Turkey, stuffing, red wine and cranberry sauce are all great fun, but the satisfaction of saving big on items you've wanted all year? You can't help but take advantage, and sex toys are no exception. This year, the big day is Nov. 27. If you're in the market for new vibrators, dildos, or kink gear, these Black Friday sex toy deals will have you feeling extra festive.

Yes, those discounted days after Thanksgiving are the ideal times to get shopping done for loved ones. By all means, use these sales to spoil partners, besties, and anyone else who'd squeal in delight when gifted a sex toy. But consider this: Nothing says self-love like spending your hard-earned cash on solo orgasms.

Buying yourself a sex toy is an act of self-gratitude! Honestly, is there a better way to culminate your Thanksgiving? Here are the Black Friday, Thanksgiving weekend, Cyber Monday, and general holiday shopping steals you should know about when it comes to sex toys.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Unbound: Up To 30% Off Site-Wide Gem $34 $27.20 | Unbound See on Unbound Starting on Sunday, Nov. 22, you can take 20% off all of Unbound's sex toys. Come Black Friday, you can take 25% off of your purchases, and on Cyber Monday, 30% off site-wide.

2. MysteryVibe: Up To 30% Off On Bundles Crescendo $149 $119 | MysteryVibe See on MysteryVibe If you're looking to upgrade your sex toy collection, MysteryVibe is the Black Friday place for you. From Monday, Nov. 23 to Wednesday, Dec. 2, you can take 30% off vibrators and bundles. For the Christmas stretch (Wednesday, Dec. 2 to Tuesday, Dec. 22), they'll be 20% off. And if you're looking for a New Year's treat or belated holiday gift, vibrators and bundles are back on sale for 30% off from Wednesday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 4.

3. Lylyth: 25% Off Or A Mystery Item Crystalized Wand Massager Bling Bling $159.99 $119.99 | Lylyth See on Lylyth Not only does Lylyth sell all sorts of seductive lingerie, but the site also offers cute bedroom goodies, like lube and this bedazzled bullet vibrator. If you want some variety in your sexy shopping endeavors, you can take 25% off site-wide on Black Friday — and come back for the "buy two, get one free mystery item" deal on Monday, Nov. 30.

5. Naughty Sinsation: 40% Off Site-Wide Love Licks $15 $9 | Naughty Sinspiration See on Naughty Sinspiration Naughty Sinsation, a company whose mission is to sell toys at accessible prices, has all the dildos, vibrators, and BDSM toys you need to make this winter a good one. Head over on Black Friday and Cyber Monday to get 40% off!

7. Overkink: 20% Off & More 7 PC - Bed Spreader Purple $40.99 $32.79 | Overkink See on Overkink With a name like Overkink, it's clear this site is here to fulfill all your BDSM needs. On Black Friday, get freaky with 20% off site-wide, and take an additional 15% off all sale items with the code BLACKITY.

9. Soft Spot: 10% Off Heart Gemstone Anal Plug $10 $9 | Soft Spot See on Soft Spot A little goes a long way at Soft Spot, a new, already super affordable brand. Stock up on naughty fun with 10% off, both on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

10. Lovers: Up To 40% Off Site-Wide My Secret Wand Vibrator $59 $35.40 | Lovers See on Lovers Lovers has a little bit of everything. For Black Friday, you can take 40% off Lovers Exclusive products with promo code LOVERS40. The sale ends on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. EST. Likewise, take 35% off on both Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29 with promo code LOVERS35 until Monday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. EST. Cyber Monday is your last call: Take 25% off site-wide (with a few exceptions) using promo code CYBER25 until Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. EST. You can also take 30% off select We-Vibe and Womanizer products through Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m.

11. b-Vibe: Up To 30% Off & More rimming plug petite $145 $101.50 | b-Vibe See on b-Vibe From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, you can get up to 30% off select b-Vibe butt plugs. Spend more than $100 and get an extra 5% off.

12. Hart's Desires: A Free Gift Evolved Sweet Treat Silicone Anal Beads $24.99 | Hart's Desires See on Hart's Desires When it comes to Black Friday deals, Hart's Desires is getting creative. From now until Sunday, Nov. 29, you get a free gift bundle with your purchase if you spend $69 (of course!), $99, $129, or $169. (See more details on the gift bundles on the Hart's Desires site.)