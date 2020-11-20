14 Black Friday Sex Toy Deals That'll Totally Upgrade Your Sex Life
Arguably the best the best part of Thanksgiving is when everything goes on sale on Black Friday. Turkey, stuffing, red wine and cranberry sauce are all great fun, but the satisfaction of saving big on items you've wanted all year? You can't help but take advantage, and sex toys are no exception. This year, the big day is Nov. 27. If you're in the market for new vibrators, dildos, or kink gear, these Black Friday sex toy deals will have you feeling extra festive.
Yes, those discounted days after Thanksgiving are the ideal times to get shopping done for loved ones. By all means, use these sales to spoil partners, besties, and anyone else who'd squeal in delight when gifted a sex toy. But consider this: Nothing says self-love like spending your hard-earned cash on solo orgasms.
Buying yourself a sex toy is an act of self-gratitude! Honestly, is there a better way to culminate your Thanksgiving? Here are the Black Friday, Thanksgiving weekend, Cyber Monday, and general holiday shopping steals you should know about when it comes to sex toys.
1. Unbound: Up To 30% Off Site-Wide
Starting on Sunday, Nov. 22, you can take 20% off all of Unbound's sex toys. Come Black Friday, you can take 25% off of your purchases, and on Cyber Monday, 30% off site-wide.
2. MysteryVibe: Up To 30% Off On Bundles
If you're looking to upgrade your sex toy collection, MysteryVibe is the Black Friday place for you. From Monday, Nov. 23 to Wednesday, Dec. 2, you can take 30% off vibrators and bundles. For the Christmas stretch (Wednesday, Dec. 2 to Tuesday, Dec. 22), they'll be 20% off. And if you're looking for a New Year's treat or belated holiday gift, vibrators and bundles are back on sale for 30% off from Wednesday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 4.
3. Lylyth: 25% Off Or A Mystery Item
Not only does Lylyth sell all sorts of seductive lingerie, but the site also offers cute bedroom goodies, like lube and this bedazzled bullet vibrator. If you want some variety in your sexy shopping endeavors, you can take 25% off site-wide on Black Friday — and come back for the "buy two, get one free mystery item" deal on Monday, Nov. 30.
4. Lora DiCarlo: BOGO 50% Off
From Black Friday to Friday, Dec. 4, you can take 20% off your Lora DiCarlo purchases. If you're U.S.-based, you can buy a Carezza clitoral massager to get 50% off an Onda vibrator on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
5. Naughty Sinsation: 40% Off Site-Wide
Naughty Sinsation, a company whose mission is to sell toys at accessible prices, has all the dildos, vibrators, and BDSM toys you need to make this winter a good one. Head over on Black Friday and Cyber Monday to get 40% off!
6. LELO: Up To 50% Off
If you want variety, sex toy company LELO truly has the range. LELO's Black Friday deals last from Tuesday, Nov. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 29, and Cyber Monday from Nov. 30 to Thursday, Dec. 3. Deals include 25% off LELO's Sona 2 Cruise, Soraya 2, Soraya Wave, and more. Select toys are 30% off, and prostate massager Bruno is a whopping 50% off. Talk about a stocking stuffer.
7. Overkink: 20% Off & More
With a name like Overkink, it's clear this site is here to fulfill all your BDSM needs. On Black Friday, get freaky with 20% off site-wide, and take an additional 15% off all sale items with the code BLACKITY.
8. Tracy's Dog: Up To 20% Off
Both on the Tracy's Dog website and on their Amazon store, you can take 20% off on Thanksgiving, 30% off on Black Friday through the weekend, and 20% off on Cyber Monday.
9. Soft Spot: 10% Off
A little goes a long way at Soft Spot, a new, already super affordable brand. Stock up on naughty fun with 10% off, both on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
10. Lovers: Up To 40% Off Site-Wide
Lovers has a little bit of everything. For Black Friday, you can take 40% off Lovers Exclusive products with promo code LOVERS40. The sale ends on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. EST. Likewise, take 35% off on both Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29 with promo code LOVERS35 until Monday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. EST. Cyber Monday is your last call: Take 25% off site-wide (with a few exceptions) using promo code CYBER25 until Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. EST. You can also take 30% off select We-Vibe and Womanizer products through Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m.
11. b-Vibe: Up To 30% Off & More
From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, you can get up to 30% off select b-Vibe butt plugs. Spend more than $100 and get an extra 5% off.
12. Hart's Desires: A Free Gift
When it comes to Black Friday deals, Hart's Desires is getting creative. From now until Sunday, Nov. 29, you get a free gift bundle with your purchase if you spend $69 (of course!), $99, $129, or $169. (See more details on the gift bundles on the Hart's Desires site.)
13. & 14. Womanizer & We-Vibe: Up To 40% Off
Both Womanizer and We-Vibe are offering 20% off from Thanksgiving to Friday, Dec. 4 with some exceptions. Treat yourself a little more with an extra 20% off (making the discount 40% off total) with code BF20.
No matter where you shop, these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will definitely give you something to be grateful for.